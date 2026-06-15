Honda City SV Vs ZX Plus: Base vs Top Compared

Honda recently updated the City with a facelift, bringing subtle styling revisions, new features, and a refreshed cabin experience. While the sedan continues to appeal to buyers looking for a comfortable and premium family car, the experience differs quite a bit depending on the variant you choose.

At one end of the lineup sits the entry-level SV, while the ZX Plus occupies the top spot. With over Rs 4 lakh separating the two variants, the obvious question is: how much more does the ZX Plus actually offer?

Let's find out.

Honda City SV vs ZX Plus: Price

Variant Price (ex-showroom) Honda City SV Variant Rs 12 lakh (MT) Honda City ZX Plus Variant Rs 16.15 lakh (MT) Rs 17.15 lakh (CVT)Rs 21 lakh (Hybrid)

The SV serves as the entry point to the Honda City lineup, while the ZX Plus sits right at the top.

With a price difference of over Rs 4 lakh between the two manual variants, the ZX Plus brings several upgrades in terms of design, comfort, technology, safety, and powertrain choices. Let's start with the styling differences.

Honda City SV vs ZX Plus: Exterior

Both variants benefit from the facelifted City's elegant design, including the revised front fascia, smoked-effect LED projector headlamps, redesigned bumpers, and sleek sedan proportions.

The SV retains the premium look of the City but keeps things relatively simple with 15-inch steel wheels.

The ZX Plus, meanwhile, gets connected LED DRLs that give the front end a wider and more modern appearance. It also rides on larger 16-inch alloy wheels and gets a bootlip spoiler that adds a slightly sportier touch to the rear.

These additions are not dramatic, but they help the ZX Plus look more premium and better equipped at first glance.

Honda City SV vs ZX Plus: Colour Options

Both variants are available with the same exterior paint options:

Crystal Black Pearl

Radiant Red Metallic

Obsidian Blue Pearl

Meteoroid Grey Metallic

Lunar Silver Metallic

Platinum White Pearl

Since colour availability remains identical, your decision between the two variants will largely come down to the equipment on offer rather than aesthetics.

Honda City SV vs ZX Plus: Interior

The SV and ZX Plus share the same dashboard layout and dual-tone beige and black cabin theme, but the differences become more noticeable once you step inside.

The SV gets fabric seat upholstery and misses out on several premium touches offered on the ZX Plus.

The top-spec ZX Plus variant gets a unique seat design, leather-wrapped steering wheel, soft-touch materials across the dashboard, centre console, and door trims, along with chrome detailing around the AC vents and controls. It also adds ambient lighting and footwell illumination, helping create a more premium atmosphere inside the cabin.

As a result, while the SV feels functional and comfortable, the ZX Plus offers a noticeably richer cabin experience.

Honda City SV vs ZX Plus: Features

This is where the gap between the two variants becomes much more apparent.

The SV comes equipped with an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system, wired Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a 4-speaker sound system, and a 4.2-inch TFT instrument cluster.

The ZX Plus, however, takes things steps further. It gets a larger 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless smartphone connectivity, connected car technology, an 8-speaker sound system, ventilated front-row seats, wireless phone charging, keyless entry, rear sunshades, and a larger 7-inch digital driver's display.

Additionally, the ZX Plus allows you to operate the windows and sunroof using the key fob, adding another layer of convenience. The difference in equipment levels is significant enough to make the two variants feel like very different versions of the same sedan.

Want a detailed breakdown of which features are offered with each City variant? You can check out our Honda City variant-wise features guide for a closer look.

Honda City SV vs ZX Plus: Safety

The SV covers the basics with features such as six airbags, ABS with EBD, rear parking sensors, and ISOFIX child-seat mounts.

The ZX Plus, meanwhile, comes equipped with a complete safety package. It gets Level-2 ADAS, a 360-degree camera, LaneWatch camera, rain-sensing wipers, all-wheel disc brakes, and an electronic parking brake.

These additions not only improve convenience but also make the ZX Plus feel considerably more advanced from a safety standpoint.

Powertrain Options

The SV variant is offered only with the familiar 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine. It is available only with the 6-speed manual transmission. The ZX Plus offers the same petrol engine with both manual and CVT automatic gearbox options.

More importantly, the ZX Plus is also the only variant in the lineup to offer Honda's strong-hybrid powertrain, which delivers significantly higher fuel efficiency.

Detailed specifications are listed below:

Engine 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol-hybrid Power 121 PS 98 PS (up to 126 PS) Torque 145 Nm 127 Nm (up to 253 Nm) Transmission 6-speed MT/ 7-step CVT e-CVT Claimed Fuel Efficiency 17.77 kmpl (MT), 17.97 kmpl (CVT) 27.26 kmpl

CarDekho Says…

The SV does a good job of delivering the essentials of what buyers expect from a premium sedan. You still get the same spacious cabin, refined petrol engine, elegant design, and overall a complete package that has made the City popular over the years. If you are considering the entry-level trim, check out our Honda City SV variant explained report that takes a closer look at everything it has to offer.

The ZX Plus, however, feels like the City in its most complete form. The premium cabin touches, longer feature list, advanced safety technology, and hybrid powertrain make it feel noticeably more upmarket overall. Planning to stretch your budget further? Here's our detailed Honda City ZX variant explained report that covers everything offered with the higher-spec trim.

For buyers who simply want a comfortable sedan and do not mind missing out on a few premium features, the SV remains the more sensible choice. But if you want all the features and technology that the City has to offer, the ZX Plus justifies its higher asking price with a more premium and feature-rich experience.

You can also check out our Honda City ZX vs ZX Plus comparison to see whether the top-spec variant justifies its premium over the ZX.