Watch: How To Achieve Effective Cooling On Your Car AC In Summers

Modified On Apr 22, 2024 02:00 PM By Rohit

Peak summer conditions can take a toll on various car components including the AC system. Here are a few ways to keep it working optimally throughout the intense heat season

Summer is indeed here! Temperatures right across the country are soaring above 35-40 degrees Celsius, making it tough to step out during the unbearable hours of the day. At such moments, you’ll likely use your car when going outdoors. But what if your car’s AC is not cooling you as well as you would want? One of the newest reels on our Instagram profile explains exactly what you, as a car owner, should do to get the best out of your car’s AC system during peak summer conditions.

Ways To Avoid Inefficient AC Cooling

First, let’s understand what are the various ways in which we can try and avoid a scenario of the car’s AC system not working optimally. We can start by taking a few proactive steps to prevent such a situation from arising that are as follows:

Parking the car in the shade

Using heat deflectors or sunshades in the car when it’s parked

Regular service and maintenance of the AC system and compressor

Steps To Take After Your Car’s Heated Up

If, for some reason, you weren’t able to follow the steps mentioned above and your car is still hot, try initiating one of the following actions:

Roll down the car’s windows and let the hot air escape from the cabin.

Open and close the door intermittently for a couple of times to let the hot air move out of the car.

Periodically inspect your AC system for refrigerant leaks and address any issues promptly.

Start the AC at a moderate setting rather than immediately setting it to the coldest temperature.

Use the remote cooling feature on your car (if it has connected car tech) to pre-cool the cabin before getting in.

Other Summer Car Care Tips

Summers can be bad not only for the AC system but also for multiple other parts of your vehicle including the tyres and fluids. Hence, it is important to get your car serviced periodically to avoid any unfavourable situation during these harsh weather conditions by either taking it to an authorised service centre or by getting it inspected during any of the carmaker’s inspection camps (usually organised ahead of every season).