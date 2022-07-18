Modified On Jul 18, 2022 12:40 PM By Tarun for Maruti Alto 2021

Maruti’s entry-level hatchback will go through a complete overhaul and will be bigger than ever before

2022 Alto has been spied uncamouflaged during a TVC shoot, suggesting a festive season launch.

Looks bigger than the current Alto, draws some styling inspiration from the new Celerio.

The interior will receive a complete overhaul with new feature additions.

To continue with its 48PS 0.8-litre petrol engine, but could also get the 67PS 1-litre engine with the option of 5-speed AMT.

The 2022 Maruti Alto has been spied uncamouflaged, for the first time. The entry-level hatchback has been one of the best-selling, but outdated, cars from the Maruti Suzuki stable and now, after a decade of being on sale, it’s finally getting a makeover.

The new Alto looks bigger than the outgoing version. It should be based on Maruti’s HEARTECT platform like the S-Presso. It seems to draw some inspiration from the new Celerio, especially in the rear with those bulbous tail lamps.

From the spy shots, we can see a taller car, large squarish wrap-around tail lamps, a stylish rear bumper and bigger tyres too. It definitely looks more premium than the current version of the Alto 800.

The cabin of the 2022 Alto will also undergo a makeover, with a fresh interior theme and more stylish touches. In terms of features, it could get certain additions like rear power windows, an updated instrument cluster, steering wheel-mounted audio controls, ESP, and hill-hold assist (both for the automatic variants). It’s already loaded with a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, central locking, dual airbags and rear parking sensors.

The new Alto is expected to continue with its existing 48PS/69Nm 800cc petrol engine. However, we think that Maruti might offer the hatchback with the option of the S-Presso’s new 1-litre petrol engine too.

The 67PS three-cylinder petrol engine gets DualJet technology with auto idle start-stop system as standard. This engine made the S-Presso offer up to 25.3kmpl, which makes it more fuel-efficient by 3-4kmpl, and it should do the same for the new Alto as well. If the 1-litre engine is inbound, then the Alto could also get a 5-speed AMT. Just like the outgoing model, CNG will be offered as an option.

The 2022 Maruti Alto could be priced from around Rs 3.5 lakh (ex-showroom) onwards. It’s expected to go on sale this festive season, since the car has been spied on during a TVC ad shoot. It will rival the likes of its only other entry-level rival, the Renault Kwid.

