The elongated version of the off-road capable SUV is expected to arrive in 2023

The Suzuki Jimny lightweight off-roader has almost always been a three-door offering. Its second-gen model was introduced to India in its extended wheelbase version as the Gypsy. With the five-door version of the fourth-gen Jimny on its way to India, it might make sense for Maruti Suzuki to bring back the Gypsy badge for it.

The Gypsy name has immense brand recall value in our automotive space as a nameplate that was in use for over thirty years. We’ve seen strong nostalgic value among buyers for older monikers being revived for modern models, such as the Tata Safari. The Gypsy’s brand identity was built in India over time but most significantly by its association with the Indian army and as the official vehicle for various government agencies. For similar reasons, it got a lot of representation in Indian cinema as well. Thus, the Gypsy name had expanded well-beyond the realm of hardcore off-roading enthusiasts and could also be seen as a lifestyle vehicle with its three-door layout and removable soft-top option.

Like the new Jimny, the Gypsy was renowned for its lightweight yet sturdy build and off-road prowess thanks to its capable four-wheel-drive system. Those two factors allowed it to conquer challenging terrains with an engine that was relatively underpowered, its output on par with current mid-size hatchbacks.

While the new five-door, hard-top Jimny does not offer the same exact proposition as the Gypsy did, its design details and 4WD capabilities are similar enough to justify the rebranding. Even cabin details such as the box-framed analog dials for the driver’s instrument cluster feature a similar design to the Gypsy.

The extended wheelbase version of the new Jimny could be called the Jimny XL in international markets where the standard three-door version was also on sale. However, that badge is unlikely to catch on with Indian consumers. Many would not know the history of the Jimny in India and average consumers will likely be familiar with the Gypsy name. With all these factors in play, Maruti should certainly consider naming its upcoming five-door, sub-4m SUV with quirky styling as the Gypsy.

Maruti is expected to offer the five-door Jimny in India with the same 1.5-litre petrol engine as the Brezza and Ertiga that offers 103PS/137Nm and gets the choice of a 5-speed manual and 6-speed AT. It could also be offered in 2WD variants that would be more affordable and could appeal to the urban buyers who are interested in its design and don’t need the off-road capabilities. The five-door Jimny is expected to premiere in 2022 and could reach our shores soon after, hopefully wearing the Gypsy moniker.