Modified On Jul 05, 2022 08:50 AM By Sonny for Maruti Jimny

The popular rugged adventure vehicle is expected to arrive as a five-door SUV and not a three-door SUV

The Jimny would be the successor to the iconic Gypsy in Maruti’s Indian lineup.

Maruti is said to be finalising its plans for bringing the Jimny to India in terms of pricing and specs.

It will use Maruti’s 1.5-litre petrol engine with a 4WD drivetrain as standard.

Its main competitors would be the Mahindra Thar and the Force Gurkha

The Suzuki Jimny has remained an elusive model for the Indian market but Maruti is now a step closer to offering it here. Maruti recently announced its plan to bring a slew of new-gen SUVs to India, starting with the new Brezza, and the Jimny is very much on the carmaker’s list.

In a recent media interaction, Maruti’s Executive Director (Marketing and Sales), Shashank Srivastava, stated, “We will finalise our plans for the Jimny shortly. We have collected very good feedback. We will look at possible pricing, specs, and timing of launch.”

The Jimny is currently offered only as a three-door model, like the Mahindra Thar. This version is already being manufactured in India but solely for export. Maruti will be introducing the option of all-wheel-drive to its lineup for the first time in many years with its upcoming compact SUV. This new model, expected to be called the Grand Vitara, is Maruti’s version of the recently unveiled Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder.

The Jimny will thus become the second SUV in Maruti’s current lineup in India to drive all four wheels. The India-bound Jimny will also use the same 1.5-litre engine as the current global 3-door version. Like its prime competitor -- Mahindra Thar and Force Gurkha -- the Jimny will also come with an option of a part-time rugged four-wheel-drive (4x4) drivetrain.

In order to ensure higher volume sales for a lifestyle model like the Jimny, Maruti intends to introduce it in a new five-door avatar that would have a wider appeal with the added practicality in India than the current three-door version. For increased brand recall, Maruti could once again rename the Jimny to Gypsy for the Indian market.

The new Brezza and the upcoming Grand Vitara are likely to remain Maruti’s primary SUVs for 2022, while the India-spec Jimny could arrive sometime in 2023.

