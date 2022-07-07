Modified On Jul 07, 2022 03:27 PM By Sonny for Maruti Jimny

The upcoming model also has Suzuki’s larger central display as seen in the new Maruti Brezza

Suzuki has been developing an elongated version of the Jimny for well over a year now.

It has now been spied with working rear doors.

Maruti is currently finalising plans for bringing the Jimny to India, likely in this 5-door avatar.

Interior was spotted with a larger central display quite like the new 9-inch unit offered in the Brezza.

It will likely get the latest iteration of the 1.5-litre petrol engine with mild-hybrid tech and 4WD.

The Suzuki Jimny has long been teased for India but with the caveat of first being developed into a five-door version. More than a year after an extended wheelbase was first spied testing, we now have spy shots of an actual five-door Jimny.

While enveloped in camouflage and testing equipment, the boxy proportions make it immediately recognisable as a Jimny. Here we can clearly see the door handles for the rear doors, confirming it to be a five-door offering. The test mule also does not have a spare wheel mounted on the tailgate, but it will be there in the production model.

We also get a peek into the cabin of the larger Jimny which seems to have been updated with a new, larger central touchscreen for the infotainment system. It looks exactly like the 9-inch display unit in the new Maruti models like the Baleno and Brezza. The test mule features an automatic transmission as suggested by the central console tunnel image. But, the gauge cluster looks the same, retaining its iconic box-cluster design.

There seems to be no other notable design change for the upcoming Jimny other than the longer proportions and elongated wheelbase. The rear doors and windows seem like they’ll be smaller than the ones in the front. It is expected to be offered with the Maruti Suzuki’s latest 1.5-litre petrol engine with mild-hybrid tech, same as the Brezza, with an output of 103PS and 137Nm.

Maruti has recently confirmed that it is in the stage of finalising plans of bringing the Jimny to India. Looking at the five-door test mule spied here, it seems that it could be ready to land on our shores by the first half of 2023.

