Here’s How The Mahindra Thar Roxx MX5 Variant Looks In 7 Real-life Images

Modified On Sep 25, 2024 02:16 PM By Shreyash for Mahindra Thar ROXX

The Thar Roxx MX5 gets 18-inch alloy wheels, and comes with features like 10.25-inch touchscreen and a single-pane sunroof

Mahindra Thar Roxx MX5 Variant

The Mahindra Thar Roxx is the latest addition to the automaker's SUV lineup and it is sold in six broad variants: MX1, MX3, MX5, AX3L, AX5L, and AX7L. In case you are planning to buy the mid-spec MX5 variant of the Thar Roxx which starts from Rs 16.49 lakh (introductory, ex-showroom pan-India), here’s how it looks like in 7 real-life images.

Front

Mahindra Thar Roxx MX5 Variant Front

The Thar Roxx MX5 variant closely resembles its higher-spec variants from the front. It features LED projector headlights and fog lights, along with C-shaped LED DRLs integrated into the headlight cluster. You can also front spot parking sensors on either side of the bumper. The LED turn indicators on the Thar Roxx have been positioned on the fenders and are standard across all variants of the Thar Roxx.

Side

Mahindra Thar Roxx MX5 Variant Side
Mahindra Thar Roxx MX5 Variant Alloys

This mid-spec variant of the Thar Roxx gets 18-inch alloy wheels which are smaller than those offered with its top-spec AX7L variant. The rear door handles have been mounted on the C-pillar, while the side turn indicators are provided on the cladding on the fender. 

Also Check Out: Take A Look At The Mahindra Thar Roxx AX5L Variant In These 15 Real-life Images

Rear

Mahindra Thar Roxx MX5 Variant Rear

The first thing you notice here is its tailgate mounted spare wheel with black and grey cover, and the rear parking camera has been housed in the wheel cover itself. Just like all other variants, the Thar Roxx MX5 also boasts C-shaped elements in the LED tail lights, along with rear defogger and rear wiper. Just like at the front, the bumper here is also finished in silver.

Interior

Mahindra Thar Roxx MX5 Variant
Mahindra Thar Roxx MX5 Variant Screen

Inside, it gets black and white dual-tone cabin theme along with white leatherette seat upholstery. Mahindra has equipped it with amenities like a 10.25-inch HD touchscreen with wireless Android Auto and wired Apple CarPlay, wireless phone charger, cruise control, and a single-pane sunroof. It also gets an auto-dimming IRVM (inside rear view mirror) and push button start/stop.

In terms of safety, it gets 6 airbags, rear parking camera, and electronic stability control (ESC). If you opt for petrol automatic or diesel 4WD (4-wheel-drive), you will also get all-wheel disc brakes.

Powertrain Details

Mahindra offers the MX5 variant of the Thar Roxx with both turbo-petrol and diesel engine options. The detailed specifications are as follows:

Engine

2-litre turbo-petrol

2.2-litre diesel

Power

162 PS (MT)/177 PS (AT)

152 PS (MT)/Up to 175 PS (AT)

Torque

330 Nm (MT)/380 Nm (AT)

330 Nm (MT)/ Up to 370 Nm (AT)

Transmission

6-speed MT, 6-speed AT

6-speed MT, 6-speed AT

Drive Type

RWD

4WD, RWD

RWD - Rear-wheel-drive/4WD-4-wheel-drive

AT - Torque Converter Automatic

Price Range & Rivals

The Mahindra Thar Roxx MX5 is priced between Rs 16.49 lakh and Rs 18.49 lakh (introductory, ex-showroom pan-India). Note that Mahindra is yet to announce the prices for the 4WD variants of the Thar Roxx. It rivals the Force Gurkha 5-door and Maruti Jimny.

Image Credits: Vipraajesh (AutoTrend Tamil)

S
Published by
Shreyash
Write your Comment on Mahindra Thar ROXX

1 comment
1
E
edward lotha
Sep 25, 2024, 4:45:29 PM

Mahindra has been so good in giving us such a lot of great cars in the recent years , how I wish it would keep doing the same by giving us 4WD Thar Roxx for the petrol variants as well. Please rethink

