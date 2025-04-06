Take A Look At The Tata Curvv Dark Edition In Real-life Images

The Curvv Dark edition is expected to be available only in higher-spec variants, featuring the 125 PS turbo-petrol and 118 PS diesel engine options

The Tata Curvv Dark edition was recently spotted at a dealership stockyard hinting at its imminent launch. We have gotten our hands on some images of the Dark edition SUV-coupe and let us take a look at everything it gets with the help of 10 images:

Front

While the design silhouette of the Tata Curvv Dark edition is identical to the regular model with vertically stacked LED headlights, connected LED DRLs and silver elements on the grille and bumper.

What has changed, however, is that the Dark edition model comes in an all-black hue that gives the Curvv a striking look.

Side

In profile, the Curvv Dark edition comes with flush-type door handles and blacked-out 18-inch alloy wheels that have a similar design to the regular model, making the SUV-coupe look minimalistic but striking.

There is a ‘Curvv’ lettering on the front doors, like the regular variant, but it features ‘#Dark’ badges on the front fenders to flaunt its exclusivity.

Rear

At the rear it gets a ‘Curvv’ badging on the tailgate and connected LED tail lights. The bumper is also finished in a gloss black theme with the difference being the inclusion of a black faux skid plate rather than the silver unit of the regular model.

Interior

As seen with other Dark edition offerings by the carmaker, the Tata Curvv Dark edition comes with an all-black cabin theme that looks minimal but sportier.

The dashboard features a 4-spoke steering wheel and a dual-screen setup on the dashboard. There’s a silver strip that runs across the length of the dashboard that adds some contrast to the monotone hues in the cabin.

The centre console continues to feature a lot of gloss black elements but gets an all-black theme. Moreover, the seats are also black to match the overall cabin colour. Like the regular Curvv, all seats get adjustable headrests and the rear passengers get a centre armrest. It also features rear window sunshades for added comfort.

Also Read: Hyundai Creta Becomes The Best-selling Car In March 2025

Features And Safety

The feature suite of the Curvv Dark edition is identical to the regular model and hence it continues to feature a 12.3-inch touchscreen, a 10.25-inch driver’s display and a 9-speaker sound system. It also comes with a panoramic sunroof, a wireless phone charger and ventilated front seats.

Its safety suite is also similar with amenities including 6 airbags (as standard), a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), a 360-degree camera and front and rear parking sensors. It comes with a Level-2 advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) suite with features including lane keep assist and adaptive cruise control.

Powertrain Options

The Tata Curvv comes with two turbo-petrol and one diesel engine options, the detailed specifications of which are as follows:

Engine Option 1.2-litre turbo-petrol 1.2-litre TGDi turbo-petrol 1.5-litre diesel Power 120 PS 125 PS 118 PS Torque 170 Nm 225 Nm 260 Nm Transmission 6-speed MT / 7-speed DCT* 6-speed MT / 7-speed DCT* 6-speed MT / 7-speed DCT*

*DCT = Dual-clutch automatic transmission

Like the other #Dark offerings by the carmaker, the Tata Curvv Dark edition is also expected to be offered in the higher-spec trims only, which feature only the 125 PS turbo-petrol and 118 PS diesel engine options.

Price And Rivals

The Tata Curvv Dark edition is expected to have a slight premium over the regular model, which is priced between Rs 10 lakh and Rs 19.20 lakh (ex-showroom, pan-India). It will lock horns with the Upcoming Citroen Basalt Dark Edition, while also being a rival to the Hyundai Creta, Maruti Grand Vitara, Kia Seltos, Skoda Kushaq and Volkswagen Taigun.

Follow the CarDekho WhatsApp channel to get instant updates from the automotive world.