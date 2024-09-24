Take A Look At The Mahindra Thar Roxx AX5L Variant In These 15 Real-life Images

Modified On Sep 24, 2024 08:17 AM By CarDekho for Mahindra Thar ROXX

Although offered only with the single 2.2-litre diesel engine option, the Thar Roxx AX5L is available in both rear-wheel and four-wheel drive options

The Mahindra Thar Roxx has reached most of the dealerships across the country and its test drives are now underway. Bookings for the SUV are set to open in early October 2024. The 5-door offroader is offered across the MX and AX trim options. In this report, we give you a detailed view of the Thar Roxx AX5L in 15 real-life images.

Mahindra Thar Roxx AX5L Variant Design

Up front, the AX5L, like the other variants of the Thar Roxx, presents a muscular look enhanced by its 6-slat grille. Below it, you can spot the grey-finished rugged bumper.

The Thar Roxx AX5L variant comes with an all-LED lighting setup, including C-shaped LED DRLs, LED headlights, and LED fog lamps. Mahindra has given it front fender-mounted LED turn indicators.

With the Thar Roxx, you get side footsteps as standard across all variants, making ingress and egress much easier. Other highlights of its profile include the ‘Thar Roxx’ branding on the right front fender and the ‘Thar’ moniker on the ORVMs.

The AX5L variant gets 18-inch alloy wheels, which sport a different design than those offered on the fully loaded AX7L variant.

It also gets LED tail lights with C-shaped internal lighting elements, a rear wiper and washer, and a tailgate-mounted spare wheel with a wheel cover. In the centre of this wheel cover is the SUV’s rear camera. Its bumper features a silver skid plate and rear parking sensors.

Mahindra Thar Roxx AX5L Variant Interior

Inside, the AX5L variant features an all-black finish for the upper portion of the dashboard with a white cabin theme. It misses out on the soft-touch materials available on the fully loaded variant.

It features leatherette seat upholstery and a leather-wrapped 3-spoke steering wheel, further adding to the premiumness inside the cabin.

The AX5L comes with a single-pane sunroof, toggle switches for climate control and other modern equipment like Type-C charging ports and a wireless phone charging pad.

Overall, apart from a few misses, the AX5L offers an upmarket cabin with all the essential and nice-to-have features.

Mahindra Thar Roxx AX5L Variant Features

The main addition in the AX5L variant over the lower-spec variants is the 10.25-inch digital driver's display, along with other features like connected car tech, automatic climate control, and a 6-speaker audio system.

Other features include a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, cruise control, and keyless entry with push-button start/stop.

In terms of safety, the main additions in the AX5L variant are an electronic parking brake with auto-hold function and advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS). Other safety equipment includes six airbags, electronic stability control, front and rear parking sensors, and three-point seat belts for all passengers.

Mahindra Thar Roxx AX5L Variant Engine Options

Mahindra offers the AX5L variant only with the 152 PS/ 330 Nm (RWD) or 175 PS/ 370 Nm (4WD) 2.2-litre diesel engine option, which is paired with a 6-speed torque converter automatic transmission choice only. It is available in both rear-wheel (RWD) and four-wheel drivetrain (4WD) options.

Mahindra Thar Roxx AX5L Variant Price

Mahindra has priced the Thar Roxx AX5L from Rs 19 lakh for the RWD variant, while prices of the 4WD variants are yet to be announced. Overall the Thar Roxx RWD range is priced between Rs 12.99 lakh and Rs 20.49 lakh (all prices are introductory ex-showroom, pan-India).

It rivals the likes of the Maruti Suzuki Jimny and the Force Gurkha 5-door, while serving as an off-roader alternative to compact SUVs like the VW Taigun, Honda Elevate, Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos and Maruti Grand Vitara.

