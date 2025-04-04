Hyundai Creta Becomes The Best-selling Car In March 2025

Hyundai India has announced that the Creta is the best selling car in India for March 2025 with a total sales of 18,059 units. Along with the Creta Electric, the Creta also became the top selling SUV in the last quarter of FY 2024-25

Hyundai sold 18,059 units of the Creta in March 2025.

These numbers include both the ICE and EV versions of the SUV.

29 percent and 71 percent customers opted for the top variants of the Creta ICE and Creta Electric, respectively.

69 percent of the Creta sold were equipped with the panoramic sunroof.

The introduction of the Hyundai Creta Electric has definitely boosted the sales of the nameplate in India. The Hyundai Creta, with a sales of 18,059 units, was the top-selling car in March 2025. It also achieved the number one spot for best-selling SUVs in the last quarter of FY 2024-25 with 52,898 units being sold.

All of these achievements have helped the Hyundai Creta become the third highest-selling car in India for the entire FY 2024-25. During this period, Hyundai managed to retail 1,94,971 units of the SUV.

Some Interesting Statistics

Hyundai has shared some interesting statistics regarding which versions of the Creta, which are as follows:

29 percent of the buyers preferred the top variants of the Creta ICE.

The same with the Creta Electric is rated at 71 percent.

Demand for the sunroof-equipped variants stands strong at 69 percent.

38 percent of the total Cretas sold were equipped with the connected car tech features.

Hyundai Creta: Overview

The Hyundai Creta remains one of the most well-rounded SUVs one can buy in the market today. It gets a neat design, an upmarket cabin with plentiful features and three engine options. Not only that, if you want a sportier version of the SUV, there is the Hyundai Creta N Line, which gets a more aggressive design and mechanical tweaks for a more involving driving experience.

Top features on board the Hyundai Creta include a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a 10.25-inch digital driver’s display, dual-zone climate control, wireless phone charger, an 8-speaker Bose sound system, ventilated front seats and ambient lighting.

Passenger safety is taken care of by six airbags (as standard), electronic stability control (ESC), front and rear parking sensors with 360-degree camera, electronic parking brake with auto hold and Level-2 advanced driver’s assistance systems (ADAS).

You can buy the Hyundai Creta with the choice of three engine options, details of which are as follows:

Parameters 1.5-litre Naturally Aspirated Petrol 1.5-litre Turbo Petrol 1.5-litre Diesel Power (PS) 115 PS 160 PS 116 PS Torque (Nm) 144 Nm 253 Nm 250 Nm Transmission Options 6-speed MT / CVT 6-speed MT* / 7-speed DCT 6-speed MT / 6-speed AT

*Limited to Hyundai Creta N Line

Hyundai Creta Electric: Overview

The Hyundai Creta takes the well-rounded package of the ICE-powered Creta and offers the same with electric power. It gets a slightly tweaked design to set it apart from the standard Creta. Minor tweaks have been made to the cabin and this one packs even more features. There are two powertrain options to choose from.

In addition to the already well loaded package of the standard Creta, the electric version further comes with a powered co-driver’s seat with boss mode, a digital key and a memory functionality to the driver’s seat. In addition to that, the Creta Electric also comes with a vehicle to load (V2L), where it can power small appliances using the juice from the battery pack.

Also Read: Hyundai Creta Electric Mid-spec Smart (O) Variant Explained In 10 Real-life Images

The Hyundai Creta Electric is offered with two powertrain options, details of which are as follows:

Parameters Hyundai Creta Electric Hyundai Creta Electric Long Range Power (PS) 135 PS 171 PS Torque (Nm) 200 Nm 200 Nm Battery Pack 42 kWh 51.4 kWh Claimed Range 390 km 473 km

Hyundai Creta: Price And Rivals

The Hyundai Creta is priced from Rs 11.11 lakh to Rs 20.64 lakh (ex-showroom, including Creta N Line prices). It locks horns with the Kia Seltos, Maruti Grand Vitara, VW Taigun, Skoda Kushaq, Honda Elevate and Toyota Hyryder.

If you had your eyes set on the Hyundai Creta Electric, it’s priced from Rs 17.99 lakh to Rs 24.38 lakh (ex-showroom). It rivals the Mahindra BE 6, Tata Curvv EV, MG ZS EV and the upcoming Maruti e Vitara.

Please check out CarDekho WhatsApp Channel for exciting automotive news and updates.