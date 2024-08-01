Modified On Aug 01, 2024 08:45 AM By Shreyash

From Hyundai Exter Knight Edition to Maserati Grecale SUV, we saw over 10 new car launches in July 2024

In July 2024, we saw numerous new car launches, especially from luxury automakers like Mercedes-Benz, BMW, Audi, Porsche, and Maserati. In addition, mass-market brands such as Hyundai, Kia, and Maruti also introduced special editions and new variants of their existing models. Let’s take a closer look at each of them one by one.

Hyundai Exter Knight Edition

Price Range: Rs 8.38 lakh to Rs 10.43 lakh

In July 2024, the Hyundai Exter received a sportier Knight Edition variant. Along with three new exterior colours—Abyss Black, Shadow Grey, and a new Shadow Grey with Abyss Black roof—it features red highlights inside and out. The Exter Knight Edition also includes all-black front and rear skid plates, blacked-out alloy wheels with red brake callipers, and a distinctive Knight Edition badge.

On the inside, it gets an all black interior theme and black seat upholstery. It also gets red inserts on the AC vents and on the seats. The equipment list on the Exter Knight edition remains unchanged, and it includes 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system, cruise control, wireless phone charging, auto AC, a sunroof, and dash cam with dual cameras. The Exter Knight edition uses the same 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine as its regular variants.

Maruti Ignis Radiance Edition

The Ignis was first launched in India in 2017, and since then it has been sold to over 2.8 lakh customers in the country. Building on its popularity, Maruti launched the Radiance edition of its compact hatchback which is available with all variants except the mid-spec Delta trim. With the introduction of the new Radiance edition, Maruti has slashed the starting price of the Ignis by Rs 35,000.

The Radiance edition is nothing but an accessorised version of the regular Ignis. The lower-spec trims are offered with wheel covers, door visors, and door cladding, while the highest-spec variants additionally gets seat covers and cushions. The Ignis’ Radiance edition comes with the same 1.2-litre petrol engine offered with the regular version of the Ignis.

Kia Seltos & Kia Sonet New Variants

Price

Kia Seltos GTX Rs 19 lakh Kia Sonet GTX Rs 13.71 lakh to Rs 14.56 lakh

Kia rejigged the variant lineup of its popular SUVs – Seltos and Sonet – by introducing a new higher-spec GTX trim positioned between the HTX+ and GTX+ (S) trims for the Seltos, and between the HTX+ and GTX+ trims for the Sonet. The new GTX variant of the Seltos comes equipped with amenities like Level 2 ADAS, a panoramic sunroof, and front ventilated seats, while the Sonet GTX gets 4-way powered driver seat, an air purifier, and cruise control. These new variants are offered with either turbo-petrol DCT variants or diesel automatic variants of both SUVs.

Apart from these new variants, Kia has also added a new Aurora Black Pearl exterior shade option to the X-Line variant of both SUVs.

BYD Atto 3 New Variants

Price Range: Rs 24.99 lakh to Rs 33.99 lakh

The BYD Atto 3 electric SUV has become more affordable with the introduction of two new variants, including one with a smaller battery pack. It is now available in three variants: Dynamic, Premium, and Superior. The Atto 3 starts at Rs 24.99 lakh, which is Rs 9 lakh lower than its previous starting price. Additionally, a new Cosmos Black colour has been added to the SUV’s palette. The base-spec Dynamic variant features a smaller 49.92 kWh battery pack, while the Premium and Superior variants come with the previously available 60.48 kWh battery pack.

2024 BMW 5 Series LWB

Price: Rs 72.90 lakh

The month of July also saw the launch of the eighth-generation BMW 5 Series on our shores. This time, it is being offered in a single 530Li M Sport Variant and comes in a long-wheel-base (LWB) version for the first time. This new 5 series is also the third LWB model from BMW in India after 3 Series and 7 Series. The new-generation 5 Series looks more aggressive thanks to sportier bumper design, while at the rear it gets wrapped-around LED tail lights.

This new-gen sedan features a fresh dual-tone cabin theme and is loaded with amenities like a 14.9-inch infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a 12.3-inch digital driver's display, ambient lighting, 4-zone climate control, and an 18-speaker Bowers and Wilkins surround sound system. The BMW 5 Series LWB is offered with a single 2-litre turbo-petrol engine option, mated to an 8-speed automatic transmission offered with a mild-hybrid tech.

2024 Mini Cooper S & Countryman Electric

2024 Mini Cooper S Rs 44.90 lakh Mini Countryman Electric Rs 54.90 lakh

Mini introduced not one but two new products in India last month: 2024 Cooper S and first-ever Countryman Electric. The new Cooper S gets new design elements like new grille, headlights, and triangular LED tail lights. The Countryman on other hand has been launched in an EV version for the first time and it looks more streamlined than its ICE counterpart. Inside, both Cooper S and Countryman Electric have a 9.4-inch round OLED touchscreen, which serves as both the infotainment unit and the display for all driver-related information.

Mercedes-Benz EQA

Price: Rs 66 lakh

Mercedes-Benz EQA has landed on our shores in July 2024 as the most affordable electric Mercedes in India. It is being offered in a single single fully loaded 250+ trim, gets a 70.5 kWh battery pack that powers an electric motor mounted on the front axle. The Mercedes-Benz EQA carries over the design language of Mercedes’ other electric models. From the inside, its dashboard looks similar to that of the GLA but it gets some EV-specific design elements like illuminated stars on the dashboard and copper-finished illuminated AC vent.

Key features on board the EQA include dual 10.25-inch displays, a panoramic sunroof, wireless phone charging, dual-zone automatic AC, a 64-colour ambient lighting setup, electrically adjustable front seats with memory function, and a 12-speaker Burmester sound system. even airbags, ABS with EBD, electronic stability control, traction control, hill-hold assist, hill-descent control, hill-start assist, a 360-degree camera, and advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS).

Mercedes-Benz EQB Facelift

Price Range: Rs 70.90 lakh to Rs 77.50 lakh

The Mercedes-Benz EQB electric SUV received a midlife update last month and is now being offered in a 5-seater option which gets AMG Line design elements inside and out. The 7-seater variant of the EQB on other hand now offers a larger battery pack for a higher driving range. The 5-seater AMG Line variant of the EQB is Rs 6.6 lakh more expensive than the 7-seater variant.

Features on board the 2024 EQB include two 10.25-inch displays (one for the driver’s display and another one for the infotainment) with latest-generation MBUX Gen 2 operating system. The feature updates also include a 710W 12-speaker Burmester sound system, and heads up display. The EQB facelift now comes with two battery pack options offering a range of up to 535 km (WLTP).

Audi Q5 Bold Edition

Price: Rs 72.30 lakh

Joining the series of launches, Audi launched the Bold edition of its Q5 SUV in July 2024. The Q5 Bold Edition gets a refreshed grille, blacked-out logos, ORVMs, and roof rails for a sportier look. It also gets two new Glacier White and Distinct Green exterior colour options.The interior of the Q5 Bold edition looks the same and comes with two upholstery options: Atlas Beige and Opki Brown. Feature highlights on the special edition of the Q5 include a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a 12.3-inch digital driver’s display, a 755W 19-speaker Bang & Olufsen sound system, 30 colour ambient lighting, a panoramic sunroof, and a 3-zone AC. The Q5 Bold edition uses the same 2-litre turbo-petrol engine.

Porsche Taycan Facelift

Price Range: Rs 1.89 crore to Rs 2.53 crore

After making its global debut earlier this year, the Porsche Taycan facelift was launched in India in July 2024. The facelifted Taycan gets subtle design changes including new HD Matrix-LED lights, redesigned air vents on the bumper, new 21-inch alloy wheels, and an illuminated ‘Porsche’ logo at the rear. Inside, it gets an all-black interior and with the user interface (UI) getting visual updates for the 10.9-inch infotainment system, the 16.8-inch fully digital driver’s display and the optional passenger’s display. It also gets more standard features like a heads-up display, 14-way electrically adjustable front seats, a heating function on all four seats and the steering wheel, wireless phone charging, and 4-zone AC.

With the 2024 Taycan, Porsche has installed a more powerful 89 kWh battery pack which can be upgraded to a 105 kWh unit with an optional Performance Battery Plus Pack. The Taycan facelift offers a claimed range of up to 642 km (WLTP).

Land Rover Defender Octa

Price: Rs 2.65 crore to Rs 2.85 crore

Land Rover has launched Defender Octa in India, the most hardcore yet powerful version of the SUV. It is based on the Defender 110 bodystyle (5-door) and features enhanced dimensions, an updated exterior, and improved hardware for better off-road performance. Along with the Defender Octa, there will be a special Edition One version of the SUV which will be on sale till one year after its launch. The Defender Octa is powered by a 4.4-litre twin-turbo V8 petrol engine with mild hybrid tech, which churns out 635 PS and 750 Nm. This unit delivers power to all four wheels via an 8-speed automatic transmission.

Maserati Grecale

Price Range: Rs 1.31 crore to Rs 2.05 crore

The month concluded with the launch of the Maserati Grecale SUV, which is the brand’s entry-level SUV positioned below the Levante. The design of the Grecale looks inspired from the Levante. Key exterior highlights are signature Maserati grille, LED headlights, and boomerang-shaped LED tail lights. Inside, it gets full leather upholstery and gets aluminium accents and wooden textured details. It features a triple display setup: 12.3-inch digital driver’s display, a 12.3-inch touchscreen, and an 8.8-inch screen for the HVAC controls. The Grecale SUV comes with two turbo-petrol engine options, one of which is a 3-litre turbo-petrol V6 engine.

These are all the cars that went on sale in India in July 2024. Which one is on your wishlist and why? Comment below

