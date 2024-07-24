Modified On Jul 24, 2024 03:04 PM By Dipan for Mini Cooper S

The fourth-generation Mini Cooper S and the first-ever Mini Countryman Electric have been launched in India. Prices of these two luxury cars are as follows:

Model Prices 2024 Mini Cooper S Rs 44.90 lakh 2024 Mini Countryman Electric Rs 54.90 lakh

Prices are introductory ex-showroom, India

Let us take a look at both the Mini models in detail:

2024 Mini Cooper S

Exterior

The 2024 Mini Cooper retains its classic design while introducing some fresh elements. It features a new octagonal grille with intricate design details and 'S' badging. The hatchback is equipped with new round LED headlights that offer customizable light patterns for the DRL.

It comes with two doors on either side and 17-inch alloy wheels, which can be upgraded to 18-inch units. At the rear, the car sports redesigned triangular LED taillights with sequential indicators. Mini is offering the Cooper S in five colour schemes: Ocean Wave Green, Sunny Side Yellow, British Racing Green, Chill Red II, and Blazing Blue.

Dimensions of this car are as follows:

Length 3,876 mm Width 1,744 mm Height 1,432 mm Wheelbase 2,495 mm Boot Space 210 litres

Interior

The circular theme extends to the interior, featuring a 9.4-inch round OLED touchscreen as the centrepiece. Replacing the traditional instrument cluster, all car information is displayed on this central screen. The parking brake, gear selector, start/stop button, experience mode toggle and volume control are arranged in a toggle bar unit on the centre console beneath the touchscreen. Additionally, a wireless phone charging tray is positioned where the gear lever is typically found in other cars.

Features and Safety

The Mini Cooper S features a heads-up display, electrically adjustable front seats, a massage function for the driver’s seat, ambient lighting, an electrochromic inside rearview mirror (IRVM), automatic climate control, and connected car technology.

The safety features include six airbags, level-1 advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), dynamic stability control, and an electronic parking brake. It also comes with a pedestrian warning system as standard, with an optional blind spot warning system.

Powertrain

The 2024 Mini Cooper S comes with a 2-litre four-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine, specifications of which are as follows:

Engine 2-litre four-cylinder turbo-petrol engine Power 204 PS Torque 300 Nm Transmission 7-speed DCT* Drivetrain FWD^

*DCT = Dual-clutch automatic transmission

^FWD = Front-wheel-drive

Mini Countryman Electric

The Mini Countryman has also been launched in India in a new all-electric avatar for the first time. Here are the details of this electric SUV:

Exterior

The 2024 Mini Countryman electric presents a more streamlined look while preserving its traditional five-door silhouette. It has a redesigned octagonal front grille with chrome element accents, complemented by new octagonal LED headlights with customisable light patterns for the DRLs.

The side profile retains the tall-boy SUV design reminiscent of the outgoing Countryman and includes new alloy wheel designs available in sizes up to 20 inches. At the rear, the redesigned LED taillights no longer feature the iconic Union Jack motif but instead have rectangular units with a modern pixelated look. Mini is offering the Electric Countryman in six colour options: Smokey Green, Slate Blue, Chilli Red II, British Racing Green, Blazing Blue, and Midnight Black.

Dimensions of this electric SUV are as follows:

Length 4,445 mm Width 2,069 mm Height 1,635 mm Wheelbase 2,692 mm Boot Space 460 litres

Interior

The interior of the 2024 Mini Countryman EV features a fresh, minimalist design while continuing the iconic circular theme seen in the 2024 Mini Cooper S. The dashboard has a 9.4-inch round OLED touchscreen, which serves as both the infotainment unit and the display for all driver-related information, eliminating the need for a traditional instrument cluster. An optional heads-up display is available as an accessory.

The parking brake, gear selector, start/stop button, experience mode toggle, and volume control are now organised in a toggle bar console beneath the screen like the 2024 Cooper S. A wireless charging tray has been installed in the space previously occupied by the gear lever.

Features and Safety

The Mini Countryman electric is equipped with a range of features, including electrically adjustable front seats, a massage function for the driver’s seat, ambient lighting, an electrochromic inside rearview mirror (IRVM), automatic climate control, and connected car technology. It also features a panoramic sunroof.

For safety, the EV comes with a Level-2 advanced driver assistance system (ADAS) that includes adaptive cruise control, steering assist, and lane-keeping assist. Additional safety features include traction control, dynamic stability control, and an electronic parking brake.

Powertrain

Mini provides the electric Countryman with an E variant powered by a 66.45 kWh battery pack. Specifications are as follows:

Specifications E variant Battery Pack 66.4 kWh No. Of Electric Motors 1 (on front axle) Power 204 PS Torque 250 Nm Range (WLTP) 462 km 0-100 kmph 8.6 seconds

The Countryman EV support up to 130 kW DC fast charging, which can charge the battery from 10 to 80 percent in under 30 minutes.

Rivals

The 2024 Mini Cooper S hatchback has no direct rivals but can be seen as an alternative to the BMW X1, Mercedes-Benz GLA, and Audi Q3.

The Mini Countryman will compete with the BMW iX1 and Volvo XC40 Recharge.

What are your thoughts on the 2024 Mini Cooper S and the Mini Countryman EV? Tell us in the comments below.

