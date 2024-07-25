Maruti Ignis Radiance Edition Launched, Brings Starting Price Down To Rs 5.49 Lakh

Published On Jul 25, 2024 02:22 PM By Rohit for Maruti Ignis

With the introduction of the new Radiance edition, Maruti has slashed the starting price of the Ignis by Rs 35,000

The Ignis has been on sale since 2017 and has received a major refresh in 2020.

Maruti has sold over 2.8 lakh units of the compact hatchback.

The new edition is available with all variants except mid-spec Delta.

New accessory items include wheel covers, door visors, and door cladding.

Maruti offers the Ignis with a 1.2-litre petrol engine with both MT and AMT options.

Prices now start from Rs 5.49 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

Maruti has achieved over 2.8 lakh unit sales of the Ignis hatchback ever since its introduction in 2017. The Maruti Ignis has now received a new special edition called the Radiance edition, which is available with all variants except the mid-spec Delta of the hatchback. It is nothing but an accessorised version of the hatchback, similar to the Maruti Brezza Urbano Edition.

Ignis Radiance Edition: What Does It Get?

With the Radiance edition, the starting price of the Ignis has dropped down from Rs 5.84 lakh to Rs 5.49 lakh, which is a price cut of Rs 35,000. The base-spec Sigma Radiance edition comes with all wheel covers, door visors, and body side moulding (in chrome), costing Rs 3,650. If you were to pick it individually, all the items would cost Rs 5,320.

If you want the higher-spec Zeta or Alpha variant with the Radiance edition, Maruti is offering them with seat covers, cushions, door cladding and door visor, cumulatively amounting to Rs 9,500. All these items, if chosen individually, would amount to Rs 11,9710.

More About The Ignis

The Ignis was among the first few products to be introduced from Maruti’s premium Nexa chain of showrooms, following the 2015 S-Cross and Baleno. It got a midlife refresh in 2020 and is now available in four broad variants: Sigma, Delta, Zeta, and Alpha.

Powertrain On Offer

Maruti has provided the Ignis with a single 1.2-litre petrol engine (83 PS/113 Nm), with an option of either a 5-speed manual or a 5-speed AMT (automated manual transmission). The carmaker claims a fuel efficiency of 20.89 kmpl for both the manual and AMT versions.

Features And Safety

It comes with a 7-inch touchscreen with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, auto AC, a height-adjustable driver seat, keyless entry, and push-button start/stop. In terms of safety, Maruti has equipped it with dual front airbags, a reversing camera, and electronic stability programme (ESP).

Price And Rivals

The Maruti Ignis now starts from Rs 5.49 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). It takes on the Tata Tiago, Maruti Wagon R and Maruti Celerio, while also serving as an alternative to the micro SUVs like Tata Punch and Hyundai Exter.

