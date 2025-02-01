Kia Syros Launched In India, Prices Start From Rs 9 Lakh

Modified On Feb 01, 2025 09:46 AM By CarDekho for Kia Syros

The Syros is Kia's second sub-4m SUV in our market, featuring a distinct boxy design and an upmarket cabin with tech like powered ventilated seats and Level-2 ADAS

The Syros is Kia’s newest SUV that will slot between Sonet and Seltos in India.

Top amenities include, dual 12.3-inch displays, panoramic sunroof, and level-2 ADAS.

It is offered across six broad variants, and two engine options with manual and automatic transmission choices.

Prices range from Rs 9 lakh to Rs 17.80 lakh (introductory ex-showroom pan-India).

After being showcased to the public for the first time at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025, the Kia Syros has finally gone on sale in India with prices ranging from Rs 9 lakh to Rs 17.80 lakh (introductory ex-showroom pan-India). Bookings for the Syros are already underway, while deliveries will commence from mid-February. It is offered with turbo-petrol and diesel engine options across six broad variants. Here's everything you need to know about the Kia Syros.

Kia Syros Variant-wise Prices

Variant 1-litre turbo-petrol with 6-speed MT 1-litre turbo-petrol with 7-speed DCT 1.5-litre diesel with 6-speed MT 1.5-litre diesel with 6-speed AT HTK Rs 9 lakh - - - HTK (O) Rs 10 lakh - Rs 11 lakh - HTK Plus Rs 11.50 lakh Rs 12.80 lakh Rs 12.50 lakh - HTX Rs 13.30 lakh Rs 14.60 lakh Rs 14.30 lakh - HTX Plus - Rs 16 lakh - Rs 17 lakh HTX Plus (O) - Rs 16.80 lakh - Rs 17.80 lakh

All prices are ex-showroom, pan-India

Kia Syros Design

It takes design inspiration from Kia's flagship electric SUV, the EV9, with a muscular stance and modern styling. Its front profile is highlighted by sleek LED DRLs and vertically stacked 3-pod LED headlights, both positioned beside the bumper.

The Syros features a boxy side profile and rides on 17-inch alloy wheels, while its ruggedness is enhanced by chunky body cladding and squared-off wheel arches. At the rear, it boasts L-shaped LED lights, while the roof-mounted spoiler adds a sporty touch.

Kia Syros Interior

Inside, the Syros features an upmarket cabin layout with leatherette seat upholstery, a dual-tone theme that varies across variants, and a 2-spoke steering wheel.

Also Read: Kia Syros Manual Not Offered With Top-end Variants, Here Are The Features It Misses Out On

Kia Syros Features

The Kia Syros comes equipped with features such as a 12.3-inch infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay/ Android Auto, a 12.3-inch digital driver’s display, and 5-inch automatic climate control screen. Kia has also provided it with an 8-speaker Harman Kardon sound system, seat ventilation for front and rear passengers, panoramic sunroof, wireless phone charger, and 64-colour ambient lighting.

Safety-wise, it gets six airbags (as standard), electronic stability control, 360-degree camera, front, side and rear parking sensors, and level-2 ADAS (advanced driver assistance systems).

Kia Syros Engine Options

You can configure the Kia Syros with either the 1-litre turbo-petrol engine option or a 1.5-litre diesel powertrain choice, both of which are borrowed from the Sonet. Take a look at the specifications and transmission options of both engines below.

Engine 1-litre turbo-petrol 1.5-litre diesel Power 120 PS 116 PS Torque 172 Nm 250 Nm Transmission 6-speed MT, 7-speed DCT* 6-speed MT, 6-speed AT^

*DCT - Dual-clutch automatic transmission

^AT - Torque converter automatic transmission

Kia Syros Rivals

The Kia Syros takes on the likes of the Mahindra XUV 3XO, Tata Nexon, Skoda Kylaq, Kia Sonet, Hyundai Venue, and Maruti Brezza, while serving as an affordable alternative to the Kia Seltos, Maruti Grand Vitara and Hyundai Creta.

Follow the CarDekho WhatsApp channel to get instant updates from the automotive world.