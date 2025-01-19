Check Out The Exterior Design Of The Vinfast VF 6 Revealed At Auto Expo 2025

The VinFast VF 6 will come with a curvy exterior styling with LED lights all around

At the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025, VinFast has declared that it will launch the VF 6 and VF 7 EVs before Diwali this year. Both EVs have a futuristic design but the former is expected to be the more affordable option. So, let us check out the VinFast VF 6 with the help of images.

Front

The overall front design of the VinFast VF 6 is curvy and looks pleasing to the eyes. It gets eyebrow-shaped LED DRLs that taper towards the front logo but are not connected.

It also comes with LED projector headlights and horizontally placed turn indicators under them. The lower portion of the bumper is black and it features air inlets and the radar for the advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS).

Side

In profile, the VF 6 comes with dual-tone alloy wheels and black cladding that runs the length of the body. The windows have chrome surrounds and the C-pillar has a black trim highlighted by a chrome element.

Rear

The rear comes with a lot of cuts and creases with a light bar, which has a similar design to the front LED DRLs. It also gets tail lights and turn indicators on the bumper.

Moreover, the lower portion of the bumper is black and features a silver skid plate to make the EV look more rugged.

Powertrain Options

While the specifications of the India-spec model are yet to be revealed, the global-spec model comes with a 59.6 kWh battery pack with two variants on offer. Here are the detailed specifications:

Variant Eco Plus Battery Pack 59.6 kWh 59.6 kWh No. of electric motor 1 1 Power 177 PS 204 PS Torque 250 Nm 310 Nm Claimed Range 410 km 379 km

Details of the India-spec VF 6 are expected to be revealed soon.

Expected Price

The VinFast VF 6 is expected to be priced from Rs 35 lakh (ex-showroom).

What are your thoughts on the VinFast VF 6? Tell us in the comments below.

Follow the CarDekho WhatsApp channel to get instant updates from the automotive world.