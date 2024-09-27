Here Are Three Things The Upcoming 2024 Maruti Dzire Can Get From The New Swift

Published On Sep 27, 2024 08:01 AM By CarDekho for Maruti Dzire 2024

Apart from a few design cues, take a look at additional elements the 2024 Dzire could carry over from the Swift

Following the debut of the fourth-generation Swift, Maruti is all set to launch the new generation of its sedan alternative, the 2024 Dzire, in the coming months. Over the current model, the new Dzire will feature a fresh design, updated interior and new features. Along with these updates, here are three things the upcoming Dzire could get from the 2024 Swift hatchback. Check them out.

New 1.2-litre Three-cylinder Petrol Engine

With the 2024 Swift, Maruti Suzuki introduced a new 1.2-litre 3-cylinder Z series petrol engine that puts out 82 PS and 112 Nm. The upcoming Dzire is expected to be powered by the same petrol unit and will likely be offered in both manual and automatic transmission options.

Additionally, like the Swift, the 2024 Dzire is expected to be offered with a factory-fitted CNG kit. Power output in CNG mode reduces to 69 PS and 102 Nm in the 2024 Swift, while delivering claimed mileage of 32.85 km/kg.

Also Read: 2024 Maruti Dzire Likely To Be Launched On November 4

Updated Interior with New Features

The new-gen Swift was also introduced with an updated cabin that features a new dashboard layout and an all-black theme contrasted by silver accents. We expect the 2024 Dzire to receive similar updates, though it will likely feature a dual-tone cabin theme to differentiate it from its hatchback counterpart.

Additionally, features such as the new 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Android Auto/Apple CarPlay connectivity and a wireless phone charger are expected to be carried over from the 2024 Swift.

Standard Safety Kit

The 2024 Dzire is also expected to borrow safety features from the Swift, which comes with six airbags as standard. Additionally, other standard safety features can be ABS with EBD, electronic stability program (ESP), hill hold assist, ISOFIX child seat mounts, and reverse parking sensors. Higher variants will also be equipped with a rearview camera.

Also Read: Maruti Swift vs Hyundai Grand i10 Nios: CNG Specifications Compared

2024 Maruti Suzuki Dzire Price and Expected Launch

The 2024 Maruti Dzire is expected to start from Rs 7 lakh (ex-showroom). Although Maruti has not confirmed its launch date, we expect it to be launched in the coming months. Upon launch, it will renew its rivalry with the Hyundai Aura, Honda Amaze, and Tata Tigor.

Follow the CarDekho WhatsApp channel to get instant updates from the automotive world.

Read More on : Maruti Swift AMT