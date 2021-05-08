  • Login / Register
Here Are The Top CNG Cars You Can Buy In India Now

Published On May 08, 2021 10:00 AM By Tarun for Maruti Wagon R

Maruti has five CNG cars on sale while Hyundai offers three

Considering the rising petrol and diesel prices, CNG seems like a much affordable option, right? Besides, CNG cars are also more fuel efficient but their availability can be an issue. So, if you are looking for a CNG car, here are your options at the moment: 

Maruti Suzuki Alto 800

Maruti Suzuki Alto

Specifications

0.8-litre CNG

0.8-litre petrol

Power

40PS

47PS

Torque

60Nm

69Nm

Transmission Options

5-speed manual

5-speed manual

Fuel Efficiency

31.59km/kg

22.05kmpl

Price*

Rs 4.56 lakh to Rs 4.60 lakh

Rs 3.76 lakh to Rs 3.80 lakh

* Prices of CNG and their corresponding petrol variants compared

  • The Alto comes with an 800cc engine, producing 40PS/60Nm on CNG. 

  • Its fuel efficiency is 31.59km/kg, compared to 22.05kmpl with petrol. 

  • CNG is available with the LXI and LXI (O) variants, which demand Rs 80,000 more than the corresponding petrol variants. 

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso

Specifications

1.0-litre CNG

1.0-litre petrol

Power

57PS

67PS

Torque

78Nm

90Nm

Transmission Options

5-speed manual

5-speed manual/5-speed AMT

Fuel Efficiency

31.2km/kg

21.7kmpl

Price

Rs 4.96 lakh to Rs 5.26 lakh

Rs 4.16 lakh to Rs 4.46 lakh

* Prices of CNG and their corresponding petrol variants compared

  • Maruti S-Presso comes with a 1.0-litre three-cylinder petrol engine, producing 57PS and 78Nm on CNG. 

  • Its fuel efficiency is rated at 31.2km/kg, around 10kmpl more than the petrol variants. 

  • The S-Presso CNG is available in LXI, LXI (O), VXI and VXI (O) variants, all demanding Rs 80,000 more than their petrol counterparts. 

Maruti Suzuki Wagon R

Specifications

1.0-litre CNG

1.0-litre petrol / 1.2-litre petrol

Power

57PS

67PS / 83PS 

Torque

78Nm

90Nm / 113Nm

Transmission Options

5-speed manual

5-speed manual / 5-speed AMT

Fuel Efficiency

32.52km/kg

21.79kmpl / 20.52kmpl

Price

Rs 5.60 lakh to Rs 5.67 lakh

Rs 4.80 lakh to Rs 4.87 lakh

* Prices of CNG and their corresponding petrol variants compared

  • The Wagon R CNG is available with a 1.0-litre three-cylinder unit, rated at 57PS and 78Nm. 

  • The petrol variant is offered with two engines: 67PS 1.0-litre and 83PS 1.2-litre. 

  • Its fuel efficiency is rated at 32.52km/kg, making it the most fuel-efficient CNG car in India. 

  • CNG is offered in LXI and LXI (O) variants, priced between Rs 5.60 lakh and Rs 5.67 lakh. The CNG variants demand Rs 80,000 over petrol. 

Maruti Suzuki Celerio

Maruti Suzuki Celerio

Specifications

1.0-litre CNG

1.0-litre petrol

Power

57PS

67PS

Torque

78Nm

90Nm

Transmission Options

5-speed manual

5-speed manual / 5-speed AMT

Fuel Efficiency

30.47km/kg

21.63kmpl

Price

Rs 5.85 lakh to Rs 5.90 lakh

Rs 5.05 lakh to Rs 5.10 lakh

* Prices of CNG and their corresponding petrol variants compared

  • Maruti offers the Celerio with a sole 1.0-litre petrol engine, with its CNG version developing 57PS and 78Nm. 

  • Its fuel economy is rated at 30.47km/kg, compared to 21.63kmpl on petrol. 

  • CNG comes with the VXI and VXI (O) variants, priced from Rs 5.85 lakh to Rs 5.90 lakh. CNG demands Rs 80,000 more than the corresponding petrol variants. 

Hyundai Santro

Hyundai Santro

Specifications

1.1-litre CNG

1.1-litre petrol

Power

60PS

69PS

Torque

85Nm

99Nm

Transmission Options

5-speed manual

5-speed manual / 5-speed AMT

Fuel Efficiency

30.48km/kg

20.3kmpl

Price

Rs 5.92 lakh to Rs 6.06 lakh

Rs 5.20 lakh to Rs 5.56 lakh

* Prices of CNG and their corresponding petrol variants compared

  • The Santro is offered with a 1.1-litre four-cylinder petrol engine, with its CNG variant producing 60PS and 85Nm. 

  • Its fuel efficiency is rated at 30.48km/kg, while the petrol engine offers 20.3kmpl. 

  • CNG is available on the Magna and Sportz variants, priced between Rs 5.92 lakh and Rs 6.06 lakh. 

  • The CNG variants demand Rs 50,000 to Rs 70,000 more than the petrol variants. 

Hyundai Grand i10 Nios

Hyundai Grand i10 Nios In Pictures: Interiors, Features & More

Specifications

1.2-litre CNG

1.2-litre petrol

Power

69PS

83PS

Torque

95Nm

113Nm

Transmission Options

5-speed manual

5-speed manual / 5-speed AMT

Fuel Efficiency

28.5km/kg

20.7kmpl

Price

Rs 6.84 lakh to Rs 7.38 lakh

Rs 5.99 lakh to Rs 6.61 lakh

* Prices of CNG and their corresponding petrol variants compared

  • The Grand i10 Nios CNG gets a 69PS/95Nm 1.2-litre petrol engine. 

  • Its fuel efficiency is rated at 28.5km/kg, as opposed to 20.7kmpl on petrol. 

  • CNG is available with the Magna and Sportz variants, priced from Rs 6.84 lakh to Rs 7.38 lakh. They demand Rs 77,000 to Rs 85,000 over their corresponding petrol variants. 

Hyundai Aura

Specifications

1.2-litre CNG

1.2-litre petrol

Power

69PS

83PS

Torque

95Nm

113Nm

Transmission Options

5-speed manual

5-speed manual / 5-speed AMT

Fuel Efficiency

28km/kg

20.5kmpl / 20.1 kmpl

Price

Rs 7.56 lakh

Rs 6.77 lakh

* Prices of CNG and their corresponding petrol variants compared

  • Hyundai offers the Aura CNG with a 69PS/95Nm 1.2-litre four-cylinder petrol engine. 

  • Its fuel efficiency is rated at 28km/kg, which is about 8kmpl less than petrol. 

  • Aura CNG comes in a single S variant, priced at Rs 7.56 lakh, demanding Rs 79,000 more than petrol. 

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga

Specifications

1.5-litre CNG

1.5-litre petrol

Power

91PS

104PS

Torque

122Nm

138Nm

Transmission Options

5-speed manual

5-speed manual / 4-speed AT

Fuel Efficiency

26.08km/kg

18kmpl / 19kmpl

Price

Rs 9.36 lakh

Rs 8.56 lakh

* Prices of CNG and their corresponding petrol variants compared

  • Maruti Suzuki Ertiga is the biggest and most expensive CNG car you can buy currently. 

  • Its CNG variants get a 1.5-litre engine, rated at 91PS and 122Nm. 

  • Its fuel efficiency is 26.08km/kg, which is almost 7-8kmpl more than the petrol variants. 

  • CNG is available with the VXI variant only, priced at Rs 9.36 lakh. It demands Rs 80,000 over the VXI petrol. 

