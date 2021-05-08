Here Are The Top CNG Cars You Can Buy In India Now
Published On May 08, 2021
Maruti has five CNG cars on sale while Hyundai offers three
Considering the rising petrol and diesel prices, CNG seems like a much affordable option, right? Besides, CNG cars are also more fuel efficient but their availability can be an issue. So, if you are looking for a CNG car, here are your options at the moment:
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
|
Specifications
|
0.8-litre CNG
|
0.8-litre petrol
|
Power
|
40PS
|
47PS
|
Torque
|
60Nm
|
69Nm
|
Transmission Options
|
5-speed manual
|
5-speed manual
|
Fuel Efficiency
|
31.59km/kg
|
22.05kmpl
|
Price*
|
Rs 4.56 lakh to Rs 4.60 lakh
|
Rs 3.76 lakh to Rs 3.80 lakh
* Prices of CNG and their corresponding petrol variants compared
-
The Alto comes with an 800cc engine, producing 40PS/60Nm on CNG.
-
Its fuel efficiency is 31.59km/kg, compared to 22.05kmpl with petrol.
-
CNG is available with the LXI and LXI (O) variants, which demand Rs 80,000 more than the corresponding petrol variants.
Maruti Suzuki S-Presso
|
Specifications
|
1.0-litre CNG
|
1.0-litre petrol
|
Power
|
57PS
|
67PS
|
Torque
|
78Nm
|
90Nm
|
Transmission Options
|
5-speed manual
|
5-speed manual/5-speed AMT
|
Fuel Efficiency
|
31.2km/kg
|
21.7kmpl
|
Price
|
Rs 4.96 lakh to Rs 5.26 lakh
|
Rs 4.16 lakh to Rs 4.46 lakh
* Prices of CNG and their corresponding petrol variants compared
-
Maruti S-Presso comes with a 1.0-litre three-cylinder petrol engine, producing 57PS and 78Nm on CNG.
-
Its fuel efficiency is rated at 31.2km/kg, around 10kmpl more than the petrol variants.
-
The S-Presso CNG is available in LXI, LXI (O), VXI and VXI (O) variants, all demanding Rs 80,000 more than their petrol counterparts.
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R
|
Specifications
|
1.0-litre CNG
|
1.0-litre petrol / 1.2-litre petrol
|
Power
|
57PS
|
67PS / 83PS
|
Torque
|
78Nm
|
90Nm / 113Nm
|
Transmission Options
|
5-speed manual
|
5-speed manual / 5-speed AMT
|
Fuel Efficiency
|
32.52km/kg
|
21.79kmpl / 20.52kmpl
|
Price
|
Rs 5.60 lakh to Rs 5.67 lakh
|
Rs 4.80 lakh to Rs 4.87 lakh
* Prices of CNG and their corresponding petrol variants compared
-
The Wagon R CNG is available with a 1.0-litre three-cylinder unit, rated at 57PS and 78Nm.
-
The petrol variant is offered with two engines: 67PS 1.0-litre and 83PS 1.2-litre.
-
Its fuel efficiency is rated at 32.52km/kg, making it the most fuel-efficient CNG car in India.
-
CNG is offered in LXI and LXI (O) variants, priced between Rs 5.60 lakh and Rs 5.67 lakh. The CNG variants demand Rs 80,000 over petrol.
Maruti Suzuki Celerio
|
Specifications
|
1.0-litre CNG
|
1.0-litre petrol
|
Power
|
57PS
|
67PS
|
Torque
|
78Nm
|
90Nm
|
Transmission Options
|
5-speed manual
|
5-speed manual / 5-speed AMT
|
Fuel Efficiency
|
30.47km/kg
|
21.63kmpl
|
Price
|
Rs 5.85 lakh to Rs 5.90 lakh
|
Rs 5.05 lakh to Rs 5.10 lakh
* Prices of CNG and their corresponding petrol variants compared
-
Maruti offers the Celerio with a sole 1.0-litre petrol engine, with its CNG version developing 57PS and 78Nm.
-
Its fuel economy is rated at 30.47km/kg, compared to 21.63kmpl on petrol.
-
CNG comes with the VXI and VXI (O) variants, priced from Rs 5.85 lakh to Rs 5.90 lakh. CNG demands Rs 80,000 more than the corresponding petrol variants.
Hyundai Santro
|
Specifications
|
1.1-litre CNG
|
1.1-litre petrol
|
Power
|
60PS
|
69PS
|
Torque
|
85Nm
|
99Nm
|
Transmission Options
|
5-speed manual
|
5-speed manual / 5-speed AMT
|
Fuel Efficiency
|
30.48km/kg
|
20.3kmpl
|
Price
|
Rs 5.92 lakh to Rs 6.06 lakh
|
Rs 5.20 lakh to Rs 5.56 lakh
* Prices of CNG and their corresponding petrol variants compared
-
The Santro is offered with a 1.1-litre four-cylinder petrol engine, with its CNG variant producing 60PS and 85Nm.
-
Its fuel efficiency is rated at 30.48km/kg, while the petrol engine offers 20.3kmpl.
-
CNG is available on the Magna and Sportz variants, priced between Rs 5.92 lakh and Rs 6.06 lakh.
-
The CNG variants demand Rs 50,000 to Rs 70,000 more than the petrol variants.
Hyundai Grand i10 Nios
|
Specifications
|
1.2-litre CNG
|
1.2-litre petrol
|
Power
|
69PS
|
83PS
|
Torque
|
95Nm
|
113Nm
|
Transmission Options
|
5-speed manual
|
5-speed manual / 5-speed AMT
|
Fuel Efficiency
|
28.5km/kg
|
20.7kmpl
|
Price
|
Rs 6.84 lakh to Rs 7.38 lakh
|
Rs 5.99 lakh to Rs 6.61 lakh
* Prices of CNG and their corresponding petrol variants compared
-
The Grand i10 Nios CNG gets a 69PS/95Nm 1.2-litre petrol engine.
-
Its fuel efficiency is rated at 28.5km/kg, as opposed to 20.7kmpl on petrol.
-
CNG is available with the Magna and Sportz variants, priced from Rs 6.84 lakh to Rs 7.38 lakh. They demand Rs 77,000 to Rs 85,000 over their corresponding petrol variants.
Hyundai Aura
|
Specifications
|
1.2-litre CNG
|
1.2-litre petrol
|
Power
|
69PS
|
83PS
|
Torque
|
95Nm
|
113Nm
|
Transmission Options
|
5-speed manual
|
5-speed manual / 5-speed AMT
|
Fuel Efficiency
|
28km/kg
|
20.5kmpl / 20.1 kmpl
|
Price
|
Rs 7.56 lakh
|
Rs 6.77 lakh
* Prices of CNG and their corresponding petrol variants compared
-
Hyundai offers the Aura CNG with a 69PS/95Nm 1.2-litre four-cylinder petrol engine.
-
Its fuel efficiency is rated at 28km/kg, which is about 8kmpl less than petrol.
-
Aura CNG comes in a single S variant, priced at Rs 7.56 lakh, demanding Rs 79,000 more than petrol.
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga
|
Specifications
|
1.5-litre CNG
|
1.5-litre petrol
|
Power
|
91PS
|
104PS
|
Torque
|
122Nm
|
138Nm
|
Transmission Options
|
5-speed manual
|
5-speed manual / 4-speed AT
|
Fuel Efficiency
|
26.08km/kg
|
18kmpl / 19kmpl
|
Price
|
Rs 9.36 lakh
|
Rs 8.56 lakh
* Prices of CNG and their corresponding petrol variants compared
-
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga is the biggest and most expensive CNG car you can buy currently.
-
Its CNG variants get a 1.5-litre engine, rated at 91PS and 122Nm.
-
Its fuel efficiency is 26.08km/kg, which is almost 7-8kmpl more than the petrol variants.
-
CNG is available with the VXI variant only, priced at Rs 9.36 lakh. It demands Rs 80,000 over the VXI petrol.
