Along with SUVs, the upcoming festive season will also bring new-generation models in other segments, like the sub-4m sedan category

Up until now, 2024 has been a promising year for car buyers across all budget segments. The upcoming festive season is set to continue this trend, especially for those considering options beyond SUVs. With a range of new models headed your way, here are all the cars expected to launch this festive season within the Rs 20 lakh price range.

Tata Curvv

Launch Date: September 2, 2024

Expected Price: Rs 10.50 lakh

The Tata Curvv, after debuting in its EV avatar earlier, is set to launch this festive season in its ICE (internal combustion engine) version. The SUV coupe has already been unveiled, and bookings are underway, with prices set to be announced on September 2, 2024. It will join its all-electric counterpart, the Curvv EV, featuring a similar design but with distinct elements to differentiate it.

Tata will offer the ICE-powered Curvv with both petrol and diesel engine options, along with multiple transmission choices. The diesel engine comes from the Nexon, while the Curvv will also mark the debut of Tata’s new 1.2-litre T-GDi (direct injection) petrol engine. Also, the Curvv will be the first mass-market car in India to come with a diesel-DCT (dual-clutch automatic transmission) combination. The Curvv will come equipped with features such as a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a 10.25-inch digital driver’s display, and additional amenities like ventilated front seats, a powered driver’s seat, and a panoramic sunroof.

Hyundai Alcazar Facelift

Launch Date: September 9, 2024

Expected Price: Rs 17 lakh

Hyundai is all set to launch the 2024 Alcazar facelift on September 9, 2024. The three-row SUV has already been revealed, and the Korean carmaker has also started accepting its bookings. The facelifted Alcazar looks stylish with a redesigned grille, H-shaped connected LED DRLs, and multi-spoke 18-inch alloy wheels. New features include seat ventilation for second-row passengers (available in 6-seater variants only), dual-zone automatic climate control, and Level-2 ADAS. Hyundai will offer the 2024 Alcazar with the same petrol and diesel engine options as the ongoing model. Upon launch, it will renew its rivalry with Tata Safari, MG Hector Plus and three-row versions of the Mahindra XUV700.

MG Windsor EV

Launch Date: September 11, 2024

Expected Price: Rs 20 lakh

If you are in the market considering something other than SUVs, MG is set to launch its all-electric crossover, the Windsor EV, on September 11. Sold globally under the Wuling Cloud EV name, this will be MG's third EV in India. The international model features a 50.6 kWh battery pack paired with a single electric motor producing 136 PS and 200 Nm, delivering a CLTC (China Light Duty Vehicle Test Cycle) claimed range of 460 km. The range figures may vary for the India-spec model. In terms of features, it gets a 15.6-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a digital driver's display, and additional amenities such as a panoramic glass roof and wireless phone charging.

2024 Maruti Dzire

Launch Date: To be confirmed

Expected Price: Rs 7 lakh

Anticipation for the new-gen 2024 Maruti Suzuki Dzire has been high since the launch of the fourth-gen Swift in May 2024. While Maruti has yet to confirm the launch date, we expect the Dzire's debut this festive season. It is expected to feature similar updates to both the exterior and interior as the 2024 Swift. Other expected features include a bigger 9-inch touchscreen, a sunroof, a wireless phone charger, and six airbags as standard. The Dzire will be powered by the same 82 PS 1.2-litre three-cylinder petrol engine found in the new Swift, with both manual and automatic transmission options.

2024 Honda Amaze

Launch Date: To be confirmed

Expected Price: Rs 7.30 lakh

Recently, spy images of the next-gen Honda Amaze surfaced online, suggesting its potential launch by the end of this year. Visually, it is expected to maintain a similar design language to the current model, though with some styling updates. The new Amaze is likely to include more modern and practical features compared to the outgoing model but will probably retain the same 90 PS/110 Nm 1.2-litre petrol engine. Upon launch, it will continue to rival the Maruti Suzuki Dzire, Tata Tigor, and Hyundai Aura.

Tata Nexon CNG

Launch Date: To be confirmed

Expected Price: Rs 9 lakh

Shifting focus to the SUV segment, Tata Motors is expected to launch CNG-equipped variants of the Nexon. The subcompact SUV was unveiled earlier at the Bharat Mobility Expo 2024, featuring a 1.2-litre turbocharged petrol engine, which will also make it the first turbocharged CNG car in India. It will include the same dual-cylinder technology seen in other Tata CNG models, ensuring ample boot space even with the CNG kit. Tata could also offer the Nexon CNG with the option of an automatic gearbox, as already seen with CNG versions of the Tata Tiago and Tigor. Expect no additional features compared to the petrol engine-powered Nexon, with a likely price premium of around Rs 1 lakh over the standard variants.

Do let us know in the comments which of the above-mentioned models you are most excited about.

