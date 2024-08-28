Modified On Aug 28, 2024 04:14 PM By Dipan for Hyundai Alcazar 2024

The Hyundai Alcazar facelift draws heavy inspiration from the smaller Hyundai Creta inside, while having some unique design elements as well

The 2024 Hyundai Alcazar is about to be launched in the Indian market, and the carmaker has released images showing what this three-row family SUV will look like. The facelifted SUV gets a design overhaul with new headlights, grille, and dashboard, some of which resemble those in the Hyundai Creta, the car it is based on. So, let us take a look at how the Creta and the 2024 Alcazar are similar and different, with the help of images.

Front

Both the Hyundai Creta and the 2024 Alcazar have similar LED headlights and connected DRLs, but their designs are different. The Creta's DRLs are shaped like an inverted L, while the Alcazar's are H-shaped.

The grille designs are also distinct, with the Creta's grille taking up more real estate and having the Hyundai logo embedded in it, while the Alcazar’s logo is on a separate body-coloured panel above the smaller honeycomb grille. Additionally, the Creta has a rectangular silver element in its lower grille, while the Alcazar features a chunkier hexagonal one that gives it a tough look.

Side

The sides of the Hyundai Creta and the 2024 Alcazar are quite similar, with a few differences. The Alcazar has an extra glass pane behind the C-pillar for third-row occupants and a longer wheelbase compared to the Creta. The alloy wheel designs are also different and the Alcazar has a larger 18-inch rim as opposed to the Creta’s 17-inch rims. Additionally, the Creta features a silver trim running from the C-pillar to the A-pillar above the window line, while this trim is black on the updated Alcazar.

Rear

The tail lights on both the Hyundai Creta and the 2024 Alcazar are connected, but their designs differ. The Creta has inverted-L-shaped tail light elements, while the Alcazar features a vertically stacked unit that forms an H. On the Alcazar, the model badging is placed under a plastic trim on the tail lights, while the Creta’s tail lights have the Hyundai logo.

The rear bumpers are styled differently on each SUV, and the Alcazar also gets a dual-tip exhaust, which the Creta does not have.

Dashboard

The dashboard design of both SUVs is identical, save for the colour theme. The Hyundai Creta has a grey-themed interior, while the Alcazar facelift will get a tan and dark blue colour theme. Also, the gloss-black trim bits of the Creta’s lower central console have been replaced with a brushed aluminium theme.

Seats

This is where the two Hyundai SUVs differ a lot. The Hyundai Creta can seat 5 people, while the 2024 Alcazar will seat 6 or 7 passengers. Hence, the updated Alcazar gets a choice between two captain seats in the second row or a bench seat, with another 3rd row bench seat. If you opt for the captain seats in the 2nd row, you get a ventilation function on the two seats. Additionally, the Alcazar comes with a boss mode function and wireless phone charging for the 2nd row, all of which are unavailable on the Creta.

Features

The Hyundai Creta gets dual 10.25-inch displays (one for the driver’s display and the other for the touchscreen), dual-zone AC and a panoramic sunroof. It also gets a wireless phone charger at the front, ventilated front seats, and an 8-speaker Bose sound system. On the safety front, it gets six airbags, a 360-degree camera, a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS) and advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS).

The 2024 Alcazar gets all of the above features but additionally gets a powered co-driver’s seat, boss mode, ventilation function for the second row with captain seats and wing-shaped headrests for the captain seats in the middle row. There is also a second wireless phone charger for the middle row passengers below the rear AC vents.

Powertrain

The Hyundai Creta comes with three engine options, while the Alcazar facelift gets only two. Detailed specifications are as follows:

Model Hyundai Creta 2024 Hyundai Alcazar Engine 1.5-litre N/A petrol 1.5-litre turbo-petrol 1.5-litre diesel 1.5-litre turbo-petrol 1.5-litre diesel Power 115 PS 160 PS 116 PS 160 PS 116 PS Torque 144 Nm 253 Nm 250 Nm 253 Nm 250 Nm Transmission* 6-speed MT, CVT 7-speed DCT 6-speed MT, 6-speed AT 6-speed MT, 7-speed DCT 6-speed MT, 6-speed AT

* DCT = Dual-clutch automatic transmission; AT = Torque converter automatic transmission’ CVT = Continuous variable automatic transmission

The 2024 Hyundai Alcazar misses out on the 1.5-litre naturally-aspirated petrol offered with the Creta.

The 1.5-litre turbo-petrol and 1.5-litre diesel engine options and their outputs are the same for both Hyundai SUVs. However, the Alcazar’s turbo-petrol engine can be mated with a 6-speed manual, while the Creta's unit can be had with a DCT only.

Price and Rivals

Model Prices Hyundai Creta Rs 11 lakh to Rs 20.15 lakh 2024 Hyundai Alcazar From Rs 17 lakh (expected)

The last recorded prices of the current-spec pre-facelift Hyundai Alcazar ranged from Rs 16.77 lakh to Rs 21.28 lakh. So we expect the facelifted model to start at Rs 17 lakh. This mid-size SUV will rival the likes of the MG Hector Plus, Tata Safari and Mahindra XUV700.

Will you pick the Hyundai Alcazar facelift over the Hyundai Creta? Tell us in the comments.

