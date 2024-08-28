Modified On Aug 28, 2024 10:37 AM By CarDekho for Tata Curvv

The upcoming festive season is set to bring new models from both mass-market and premium automakers, which includes the facelifted Hyundai Alcazar and Tata Curvv

We are about to enter the festive season of 2024, which means automakers have a prime opportunity to introduce new models, while for buyers, it means exciting fresh options. Both mass-market and premium brands have lined up their multiple offerings for this festive period. Without further ado, here are all the upcoming car launches expected to make their debut in the festive season of 2024.

Tata Curvv

Launch On: September 2

Expected Price: Rs 10.50 lakh

Tata is set to expand its Curvv range with an internal combustion engine (ICE)-powered version. The SUV-coupe has already been revealed and its prices will be announced on September 2. It features a similar design to the Curvv EV but with certain distinctions to differentiate it from its EV counterpart.

Inside, the Curvv boasts a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a 10.25-inch digital driver's display, along with additional features such as ventilated front seats, powered driver’s seat, and a panoramic sunroof. The Curvv ICE will be available with three engine options, including two turbo-petrol choices.

Tata Nexon CNG

Launch On: To Be Confirmed

Expected Price: Rs 9 lakh

Unveiled at the 2024 Bharat Mobility Expo, the Nexon CNG is expected to be launched in the coming months. The SUV has been spotted a few times and will feature the same dual-cylinder technology found in other Tata CNG models. Notably, the Nexon CNG will be powered by a 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine, making it a unique offering. It could also be offered with both manual and automatic transmission options. As for pricing, expect a premium of around Rs 1 lakh over the similar petrol engine-powered variants.

2024 Maruti Suzuki Dzire

Launch On: To Be Confirmed

Expected Price: Rs 7 lakh

Following the launch of the fourth-generation Maruti Suzuki Swift, we expect its sub-4m sedan counterpart, the Dzire, to be launched soon in the new-gen avatar. Test mules of the 2024 Dzire have already been spotted and it will feature similar updates as the 2024 Swift, inside and out.

Over the ongoing model, the 2024 Dzire will include a larger infotainment unit and is expected to get features such as a sunroof, wireless phone charger, and six airbags as standard. It will be powered by the new 82 PS 1.2-litre three-cylinder petrol engine, available with both manual and automatic transmissions as prevalent in the Swift.

Hyundai Alcazar Facelift

Launch On: September 9

Expected Price: Rs 17 lakh

Hyundai has unveiled both the exterior and interior of the facelifted Alcazar, with official bookings now open. Exterior changes include a redesigned grille, new all-LED lighting, and a fresh set of alloy wheels. Interior updates feature a 2024 Creta-like dashboard layout, seat ventilation for second-row passengers (in 6-seater variants only), and dual-zone automatic climate control. The 3-row SUV will be offered in four trims and will come with similar petrol and diesel engine options as the ongoing model.

2024 Kia Carnival

Launch On: October 3

Expected Price: Rs 40 lakh

Discontinued in 2023, Kia's premium MPV, the Carnival, is set to make a comeback in a new-gen version soon. Globally, it comes equipped with features such as a 12.3-inch dual-screen setup for infotainment and the digital driver's display, a panoramic sunroof, ventilated and powered seats, and 3-zone climate control. Engine options include a 287 PS/353 Nm 3.5-litre V6 petrol and a 242 PS/367 Nm 1.6-litre petrol-hybrid engine.

We expect Kia to offer the 2024 Carnival in India with a similar features set, while the India-spec model’s powertrain choices are yet to be ascertained.

MG Windsor EV

Launch On: September 11

Expected Price: Rs 20 lakh

MG is set to introduce an all-electric crossover, the Windsor EV, in the Indian market in September. This will be MG India's third EV and a rebadged version of the Wuling Cloud EV offered internationally. Its latest teaser confirms features such as a 15.6-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a digital driver's display, along with other features such as a panoramic glass roof, and wireless phone charging. In Indonesia, it gets a 50.6 kWh battery pack paired with a single electric motor generating 136 PS and 200 Nm and has a CLTC-claimed range of 460 km. That said, the technical specifications of the India-spec model are yet to be revealed.

2024 Honda Amaze

Launch On: To Be Confirmed

Expected Price: Rs 7.30 lakh

Spy shots of the next-gen Honda Amaze have emerged online, suggesting its launch by the end of this year. The new Amaze will likely maintain a similar exterior body shape including the flat rear as the outgoing model to stick to the sub-4m category. It is expected to be powered by the same 90 PS/110 Nm 1.2-litre petrol engine as the current model. The new Amaze is expected to get some more useful and modern features than the outgoing model and will continue to rival the Maruti Suzuki Dzire, Tata Tigor, and the Hyundai Aura.

Kia EV9

Launch On: October 3

Expected Price: Rs 80 lakh

Alongside the 2024 Carnival, Kia will also launch the EV9 on October 3, 2024. This will be the Korean carmaker's second premium electric offering after the EV6, and will thus become the flagship EV offering in our market. Unveiled globally last year, the all-electric SUV is available with two battery pack options: a 76.1 kWh and a 99.8 kWh, the latter rated for a maximum WLTP range of 541 km. It will be an affordable alternative to the BMW iX1 and Mercedes-Benz EQE electric SUVs.

Mercedes-Benz EQS 680 SUV

Launch On: September 5

Expected Price: Rs 3.5 crore

Turning to luxury carmakers, Mercedes-Benz is set to launch the EQS 680 SUV in India in September. Although the exact electric powertrain details of the India-spec EQS 680 SUV are yet to be revealed, we do know that the carmaker offers the EQS 680 with dual electric motors producing 658 PS and up to 950 Nm. It has a claimed range of up to 600 km and comes with an all-wheel drivetrain (AWD). The all-electric SUV gets three screens at the front and two 11.6-inch displays for the rear passengers. Additional features include 4-zone climate control, a panoramic sunroof, ventilated seats, and multiple driver assistance features.

2024 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

Launch On: To Be Confirmed

Expected Price: Rs 80 lakh

During the launch of the EQA facelift, Mercedes-Benz also confirmed the launch of the sixth-generation E-Class LWB in India, although the exact date is yet to be confirmed. Details regarding the India-spec E-Class' engine options are still to be disclosed, but it is expected to come with both petrol and diesel engines.

As for the features, it comes equipped with a 14.4-inch infotainment system and two 12.3-inch displays (one for the driver’s and the other for the front passenger), ambient lighting, and a 21-speaker Burmester sound system.

Share your thoughts in the comments below about which of the above-mentioned models you are most excited for.

All prices, ex-showroom

Follow CarDekho's WhatsApp channel for all the latest automotive updates