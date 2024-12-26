Here Are 11 Features Kia Syros Gets Over Maruti Brezza

From a panoramic sunroof, bigger displays, ADAS and 6 airbags (as standard), here are all the features the Syros gets over the Brezza

The Kia Syros, the latest sub-4m SUV from the Korean carmaker, is positioned as a premium alternative to other subcompact SUVs in the market. Among the key rivals in the segment, it also has its competition set out against the Maruti Brezza, which is one of the oldest nameplates in this space. However, as a premium offering, the Syros includes several features that the Brezza does not provide. Here's a list of these features:

Panoramic sunroof

After the Tata Nexon and Mahindra XUV 3XO, the Kia Syros is another SUV to come with a panoramic sunroof. This feature is provided from the mid-spec HTK Plus variant. On the other hand, the Maruti Brezza gets a single-pane sunroof from its higher-spec ZXi variant.

Ventilated front and rear seats

The Syros also comes with front and rear ventilated seats, the latter of these being a segment-first feature. Moreover, the rear seats are adjustable too, which also is a segment-first feature. While the rear seat reclining and sliding function is offered from the mid-spec HTK Plus variant, the rear seat ventilation feature is provided in the higher-spec HTX Plus variant.

Powered driver’s seat

Not only does the Syros come with ventilated front seats, but it also gets a 4-way powered driver’s seat, which is offered from the higher-spec HTX Plus variant. The Brezza, on the other hand, has manually adjustable front seats.

12.3-inch screens and 5-inch digital AC control panel

The new Kia sub-4m SUV features two 12.3-inch screens, making them the largest in its segment. The 12.3-inch touchscreen is available from the entry-level HTK variant, while the digital driver’s display is included from the higher-spec HTX Plus variant. Additionally, the Syros comes with a 5-inch digital screen for AC controls. This screen is positioned between the touchscreen and the digital driver’s display and is offered from the HTX Plus variant.

8-speaker sound system

The Kia Syros comes equipped with an 8-speaker Harman Kardon sound system from its higher-spec HTX Plus variant. In comparison, the Maruti Brezza features a 6-speaker sound system tuned by Arkamys.

Rear window sunshades

The Syros is also the only car in the segment to feature retractable sunshade curtains for the rear window. This feature is being provided as standard on the new Kia sub-4m SUV.

64-colour ambient lighting

The latest Kia sub-4m SUV includes 64-colour ambient lighting, offering the widest range of colours in its segment. This feature is available from the HTX Plus variant.

6 airbags (as standard)

Both the Kia Syros and Maruti Brezza come with six airbags. However, the Syros offers this feature right from the entry-level HTK variant. In contrast, the Brezza provides six airbags only in the top-spec ZXi variant, while the other variants come with just two airbags.

Electronic parking brake

Safety is further enhanced in the Syros with an electronic parking brake with an auto-hold function, available from the mid-spec HTX variant. Additionally, the Syros offers rear disc brakes in its automatic variants, whereas the Maruti Brezza comes with drum brakes across all its variants.

Front and side parking sensors

The Maruti Brezza is equipped with only rear parking sensors, while the Kia Syros adds front and side parking sensors, with the side sensors being a segment-first feature. Front and rear parking sensors are standard on the Syros, while the side parking sensors are available exclusively in the top-spec HTX Plus (O) variant.

ADAS

The Kia Syros is the second car in its segment to offer a level-2 advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) suite, following the Mahindra XUV 3XO. However, this feature is available only in the fully loaded HTX Plus (O) variant of the Syros. Some of the key ADAS features include adaptive cruise control, front collision warning and driver attention warning.

Bonus- Flush door handles

The Kia Syros introduces flush-door handles as another segment-first feature, giving the SUV a more premium and upmarket feel. This feature is available from the base-spec HTK variant.

The Kia Syros is expected to be priced from Rs 9.5 lakh to Rs 16.50 lakh (ex-showroom). That said, the Maruti Brezza comes at a price tag ranging from Rs 8.34 lakh to Rs 14.14 lakh (ex-showroom, pan-India).

Aside from competing with each other, they rival the likes of the Hyundai Venue, Kia Sonet, Skoda Kylaq, Tata Nexon and Mahindra XUV 3XO.

