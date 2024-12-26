Kia Syros vs Tata Nexon: Specifications Compared

Both sub-4m SUVs come with a lot of features and similar powertrain options, we find out which is the better car

The Kia Syros was recently revealed as the carmaker's second sub-4m SUV after the Kia Sonet. It has a futuristic design and is packed with features, similar to the Tata Nexon, which has been one of the segment bestsellers for a long time. If you're deciding between the Kia Syros and Tata Nexon, here’s a detailed comparison to help you choose the better subcompact SUV.

Price

Kia Syros Rs 9.70 lakh to Rs 16.50 lakh (expected) Tata Nexon Rs 8 lakh to Rs 15.80 lakh

Prices are ex-showroom, pan-India

The Kia Syros’s prices are expected to be revealed when it is launched in January 2025. We expect it to command a slight premium over the Nexon’s price, given that it is positioned as a premium alternative to the sub-4m SUVs.

Dimensions

Kia Syros Tata Nexon Difference Length 3,995 mm 3,995 mm No difference Width 1,805 mm 1,804 mm + 1 mm Height 1,680 mm 1,620 mm + 60 mm Wheelbase 2,550 mm 2,498 mm + 52 mm Boot Space 465 litres 382 litres + 83 litres

While the length and width of both cars are almost the same, the Syros is taller and has a larger footprint than the Nexon. This can translate to a slightly better cabin space in the Syros. The larger wheelbase also means the Syros features an 83-litre bigger boot space than the Tata sub-4m SUV.

Powertrain Options

Both sub-4m SUVs come with a turbo-petrol and diesel engine, the specifications of which are as follows:

Kia Syros Tata Nexon Engine 1-litre turbo-petrol 1.5-litre diesel 1.2-litre turbo-petrol 1.2-litre turbo-petrol (CNG Mode) 1.5-litre diesel Power 120 PS 116 PS 120 PS 100 PS 118 PS Torque 172 Nm 250 Nm 170 Nm 170 Nm 260 Nm Transmission* 6-speed MT, 6-speed DCT 6-speed MT, 6-speed AT 5-speed MT, 6-speed MT, 5-speed AMT, 7-speed DCT 6-speed MT 6-speed MT, 6-speed AMT

* MT = Manual transmission; AT = Torque converter automatic transmission; AMT = Automated manual transmission; DCT = Dual-clutch automatic transmission

The Syros has a smaller capacity turbo-petrol engine but produces a similar output as the Tata Nexon’s 1.2-litre unit. However, the Nexon can be paired with two more transmission options than Kia’s newest sub-4m SUV.

Both sub-4m SUVs have 1.5-litre diesel engines, but the Nexon’s unit produces 2 PS and 10 Nm more than the Syros. While the Tata rival has an AMT gearbox, the Syros has a torque converter unit.

However, the Nexon also gets a CNG option which can be the most frugal of the lot whereas such an option is altogether missing on the new Kia SUV.

Features

Features Kia Syros Tata Nexon Exterior Auto LED projector headlights with LED DRLs

LED tail lights

Flush-type door handles

Shark fin antenna

Roof rails

17-inch alloy wheels Auto LED projector headlights with LED DRLs

Connected LED tail lights

Welcome and goodbye animations on DRLs and tail lights

Roof rails

16-inch alloy wheels Interior Dual-tone cabin theme (based on the variant)

Dual-tone leatherette seat upholstery

Leatherette wrapped steering wheel and front armrest

Front centre armrest

Rear centre armrest with cupholders

Metal finish for the pedals

60:40 foldable rear seats with reclining and sliding function

64-colour ambient lighting Dual-tone cabin theme (based on variant)

Leatherette seat upholstery

Leatherette wrapped steering wheel and front armrest

Front centre armrest with storage space

Rear centre armrest with cupholders

2-spoke steering wheel with illuminated Tata logo Comfort & Convenience 12.3-inch digital driver’s display

5-inch touch panel for auto AC controls

Auto AC with rear vents

Ventilated front and rear seats

Rear window sunshade

All door windows auto up/down using key fob

Push-button start/stop

Wireless phone charger

Power folding and adjustable ORVMs

4-way powered driver’s seat

Air purifier

Paddle shifters (Automatic variants only)

Auto-dimming inside rearview mirror (IRVM)

Panoramic sunroof

Drive and traction control modes 10.25-inch digital driver’s display

Auto AC with rear vents

Cooled glovebox

Ventilated front seats

Air purifier

Wireless phone charger

Push-button start/stop

Height-adjustable driver and co-driver seat

Cruise control

Panoramic sunroof

Paddle shifter (automatic)

Multi-drive modes: Eco, City, and Sport

Auto-dimming IRVM Infotainment 12.3-inch touchscreen

Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

8-speaker Harman Kardon sound system

Connected car tech 10.25-inch touchscreen

Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

9-speaker JBL sound system Safety 6 airbags (as standard)

Electronic Stability Control (ESC)

Tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS)

Electronic parking brake with auto hold function

Rear wiper and washer

Rear defogger

360-degree camera

Front, side, and rear parking sensors

Hill start assist

3-point seatbelts for all passengers

ISOFIX child seat anchorages

All-wheel disc brakes

Level 2 ADAS 6 airbags (as standard)

360-degree camera with blind view monitoring

Hill hold assist

Rear wiper and washer

Rear defogger

Rain-sensing wipers

Front and rear parking sensors

ESC

TPMS

ISOFIX child seat anchorages

Common features include a full LED lighting setup and premium amenities like a panoramic sunroof, ventilated front seats and wireless phone charging. Both sub-4m SUVs also have a dual-tone cabin theme and leatherette seat upholstery. On the safety front, the Syros and Nexon get 6 airbags (as standard), rear wipers with a washer and 360-degree cameras.

The Syros gets bigger 17-inch alloy wheels, 64-colour ambient lighting, adjustable and ventilated rear seats, a bigger touchscreen and driver’s display and even a 5-inch touch-enabled AC control panel, all of which are not offered with the Nexon. The Nexon also does not get level-2 advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) or side parking sensors which the Syros gets.

The Nexon, on the other hand, gets LED fog lamps, connected LED DRLs with animations on these DRLs and even the tail lights and a better 9-speaker JBL sound system, all of which are not offered with the Syros.

Verdict

The Tata Nexon has been one of the most sought-after cars in India for a long time and the possible reasons include potent powertrain options including a CNG choice and a lot of features on offer. It has also scored a 5-star safety rating from both Global NCAP and Bharat NCAP making it a go-to option if safety is your priority. All in all, the Nexon is a well-rounded car and you can choose it for the positives mentioned above.

On the other hand, the Kia Syros is the newest sub-4m SUV that is looking to disrupt the segment by offering many features right from its base variant, like a 12.3-inch touchscreen and flush door handles. Some variants even pack features that are still unheard of in the segment above. It also comes with two fairly powerful engine options, which have been doing duties on the Sonet since its inception. So, if you want a more feature-rich and distinct-looking car, you should choose the Kia Syros.

Which one would be your pick and why? Tell us in the comments below.

