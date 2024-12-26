Kia Syros vs Tata Nexon: Specifications Compared
Both sub-4m SUVs come with a lot of features and similar powertrain options, we find out which is the better car
The Kia Syros was recently revealed as the carmaker's second sub-4m SUV after the Kia Sonet. It has a futuristic design and is packed with features, similar to the Tata Nexon, which has been one of the segment bestsellers for a long time. If you're deciding between the Kia Syros and Tata Nexon, here’s a detailed comparison to help you choose the better subcompact SUV.
Price
|
Kia Syros
|
Rs 9.70 lakh to Rs 16.50 lakh (expected)
|
Tata Nexon
|
Rs 8 lakh to Rs 15.80 lakh
Prices are ex-showroom, pan-India
The Kia Syros’s prices are expected to be revealed when it is launched in January 2025. We expect it to command a slight premium over the Nexon’s price, given that it is positioned as a premium alternative to the sub-4m SUVs.
Dimensions
|
Kia Syros
|
Tata Nexon
|
Difference
|
Length
|
3,995 mm
|
3,995 mm
|
No difference
|
Width
|
1,805 mm
|
1,804 mm
|
+ 1 mm
|
Height
|
1,680 mm
|
1,620 mm
|
+ 60 mm
|
Wheelbase
|
2,550 mm
|
2,498 mm
|
+ 52 mm
|
Boot Space
|
465 litres
|
382 litres
|
+ 83 litres
While the length and width of both cars are almost the same, the Syros is taller and has a larger footprint than the Nexon. This can translate to a slightly better cabin space in the Syros. The larger wheelbase also means the Syros features an 83-litre bigger boot space than the Tata sub-4m SUV.
Powertrain Options
Both sub-4m SUVs come with a turbo-petrol and diesel engine, the specifications of which are as follows:
|
Kia Syros
|
Tata Nexon
|
Engine
|
1-litre turbo-petrol
|
1.5-litre diesel
|
1.2-litre turbo-petrol
|
1.2-litre turbo-petrol (CNG Mode)
|
1.5-litre diesel
|
Power
|
120 PS
|
116 PS
|
120 PS
|
100 PS
|
118 PS
|
Torque
|
172 Nm
|
250 Nm
|
170 Nm
|
170 Nm
|
260 Nm
|
Transmission*
|
6-speed MT, 6-speed DCT
|
6-speed MT, 6-speed AT
|
5-speed MT, 6-speed MT, 5-speed AMT, 7-speed DCT
|
6-speed MT
|
6-speed MT, 6-speed AMT
* MT = Manual transmission; AT = Torque converter automatic transmission; AMT = Automated manual transmission; DCT = Dual-clutch automatic transmission
The Syros has a smaller capacity turbo-petrol engine but produces a similar output as the Tata Nexon’s 1.2-litre unit. However, the Nexon can be paired with two more transmission options than Kia’s newest sub-4m SUV.
Both sub-4m SUVs have 1.5-litre diesel engines, but the Nexon’s unit produces 2 PS and 10 Nm more than the Syros. While the Tata rival has an AMT gearbox, the Syros has a torque converter unit.
However, the Nexon also gets a CNG option which can be the most frugal of the lot whereas such an option is altogether missing on the new Kia SUV.
Also Read: 5 New Features The Kia Syros Brings In The Sub-4m SUV Segment
Features
|
Features
|
Kia Syros
|
Tata Nexon
|
Exterior
|
|
|
Interior
|
|
|
Comfort & Convenience
|
|
|
Infotainment
|
|
|
Safety
|
|
-
Common features include a full LED lighting setup and premium amenities like a panoramic sunroof, ventilated front seats and wireless phone charging. Both sub-4m SUVs also have a dual-tone cabin theme and leatherette seat upholstery. On the safety front, the Syros and Nexon get 6 airbags (as standard), rear wipers with a washer and 360-degree cameras.
-
The Syros gets bigger 17-inch alloy wheels, 64-colour ambient lighting, adjustable and ventilated rear seats, a bigger touchscreen and driver’s display and even a 5-inch touch-enabled AC control panel, all of which are not offered with the Nexon. The Nexon also does not get level-2 advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) or side parking sensors which the Syros gets.
-
The Nexon, on the other hand, gets LED fog lamps, connected LED DRLs with animations on these DRLs and even the tail lights and a better 9-speaker JBL sound system, all of which are not offered with the Syros.
Verdict
The Tata Nexon has been one of the most sought-after cars in India for a long time and the possible reasons include potent powertrain options including a CNG choice and a lot of features on offer. It has also scored a 5-star safety rating from both Global NCAP and Bharat NCAP making it a go-to option if safety is your priority. All in all, the Nexon is a well-rounded car and you can choose it for the positives mentioned above.
On the other hand, the Kia Syros is the newest sub-4m SUV that is looking to disrupt the segment by offering many features right from its base variant, like a 12.3-inch touchscreen and flush door handles. Some variants even pack features that are still unheard of in the segment above. It also comes with two fairly powerful engine options, which have been doing duties on the Sonet since its inception. So, if you want a more feature-rich and distinct-looking car, you should choose the Kia Syros.
Which one would be your pick and why? Tell us in the comments below.
