Kia Syros vs Tata Nexon: Specifications Compared

Published On Dec 26, 2024 08:01 AM By Dipan for Kia Syros

Both sub-4m SUVs come with a lot of features and similar powertrain options, we find out which is the better car

Kia Syros vs Tata Nexon

The Kia Syros was recently revealed as the carmaker's second sub-4m SUV after the Kia Sonet. It has a futuristic design and is packed with features, similar to the Tata Nexon, which has been one of the segment bestsellers for a long time. If you're deciding between the Kia Syros and Tata Nexon, here’s a detailed comparison to help you choose the better subcompact SUV.

Price

Kia Syros

Rs 9.70 lakh to Rs 16.50 lakh (expected)

Tata Nexon

Rs 8 lakh to Rs 15.80 lakh

Prices are ex-showroom, pan-India

The Kia Syros’s prices are expected to be revealed when it is launched in January 2025. We expect it to command a slight premium over the Nexon’s price, given that it is positioned as a premium alternative to the sub-4m SUVs.

Dimensions

Kia Syros side

 

Kia Syros

Tata Nexon

Difference

Length

3,995 mm

3,995 mm

No difference

Width

1,805 mm

1,804 mm

+ 1 mm

Height

1,680 mm

1,620 mm

+ 60 mm

Wheelbase

2,550 mm

2,498 mm

+ 52 mm

Boot Space

465 litres

382 litres

+ 83 litres

Tata Nexon

While the length and width of both cars are almost the same, the Syros is taller and has a larger footprint than the Nexon. This can translate to a slightly better cabin space in the Syros. The larger wheelbase also means the Syros features an 83-litre bigger boot space than the Tata sub-4m SUV.

Powertrain Options

Kia Syros 1-litre turbo-petrol engine

Both sub-4m SUVs come with a turbo-petrol and diesel engine, the specifications of which are as follows:

 

Kia Syros

Tata Nexon

Engine

1-litre turbo-petrol

1.5-litre diesel

1.2-litre turbo-petrol

1.2-litre turbo-petrol (CNG Mode)

1.5-litre diesel

Power

120 PS

116 PS

120 PS

100 PS

118 PS

Torque

172 Nm

250 Nm

170 Nm

170 Nm

260 Nm

Transmission*

6-speed MT, 6-speed DCT

6-speed MT, 6-speed AT

5-speed MT, 6-speed MT, 5-speed AMT, 7-speed DCT

6-speed MT

6-speed MT, 6-speed AMT

* MT = Manual transmission; AT = Torque converter automatic transmission; AMT = Automated manual transmission; DCT = Dual-clutch automatic transmission

Tata Nexon 6-speed Manual Transmission

The Syros has a smaller capacity turbo-petrol engine but produces a similar output as the Tata Nexon’s 1.2-litre unit. However, the Nexon can be paired with two more transmission options than Kia’s newest sub-4m SUV.

Both sub-4m SUVs have 1.5-litre diesel engines, but the Nexon’s unit produces 2 PS and 10 Nm more than the Syros. While the Tata rival has an AMT gearbox, the Syros has a torque converter unit.

However, the Nexon also gets a CNG option which can be the most frugal of the lot whereas such an option is altogether missing on the new Kia SUV.

Also Read: 5 New Features The Kia Syros Brings In The Sub-4m SUV Segment 

Features

Kia Syros interior

Features

Kia Syros

Tata Nexon

Exterior

  • Auto LED projector headlights with LED DRLs

  • LED tail lights

  • Flush-type door handles

  • Shark fin antenna

  • Roof rails

  • 17-inch alloy wheels

  • Auto LED projector headlights with LED DRLs

  • Connected LED tail lights

  • Welcome and goodbye animations on DRLs and tail lights

  • Roof rails

  • 16-inch alloy wheels

Interior

  • Dual-tone cabin theme (based on the variant)

  • Dual-tone leatherette seat upholstery

  • Leatherette wrapped steering wheel and front armrest

  • Front centre armrest

  • Rear centre armrest with cupholders

  • Metal finish for the pedals

  • 60:40 foldable rear seats with reclining and sliding function

  • 64-colour ambient lighting

  • Dual-tone cabin theme (based on variant)

  • Leatherette seat upholstery

  • Leatherette wrapped steering wheel and front armrest

  • Front centre armrest with storage space

  • Rear centre armrest with cupholders 

  • 2-spoke steering wheel with illuminated Tata logo

Comfort & Convenience

  • 12.3-inch digital driver’s display

  • 5-inch touch panel for auto AC controls

  • Auto AC with rear vents

  • Ventilated front and rear seats

  • Rear window sunshade

  • All door windows auto up/down using key fob

  • Push-button start/stop

  • Wireless phone charger

  • Power folding and adjustable ORVMs

  • 4-way powered driver’s seat

  • Air purifier

  • Paddle shifters (Automatic variants only)

  • Auto-dimming inside rearview mirror (IRVM)

  • Panoramic sunroof

  • Drive and traction control modes

  • 10.25-inch digital driver’s display

  • Auto AC with rear vents

  • Cooled glovebox

  • Ventilated front seats

  • Air purifier

  • Wireless phone charger

  • Push-button start/stop

  • Height-adjustable driver and co-driver seat

  • Cruise control

  • Panoramic sunroof

  • Paddle shifter (automatic)

  • Multi-drive modes: Eco, City, and Sport

  • Auto-dimming IRVM

Infotainment

  • 12.3-inch touchscreen

  • Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

  • 8-speaker Harman Kardon sound system

  • Connected car tech

  • 10.25-inch touchscreen

  • Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

  • 9-speaker JBL sound system

Safety

  • 6 airbags (as standard)

  • Electronic Stability Control (ESC)

  • Tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS)

  • Electronic parking brake with auto hold function

  • Rear wiper and washer

  • Rear defogger

  • 360-degree camera

  • Front, side, and rear parking sensors

  • Hill start assist

  • 3-point seatbelts for all passengers

  • ISOFIX child seat anchorages

  • All-wheel disc brakes

  • Level 2 ADAS

  • 6 airbags (as standard)

  • 360-degree camera with blind view monitoring

  • Hill hold assist

  • Rear wiper and washer

  • Rear defogger

  • Rain-sensing wipers

  • Front and rear parking sensors

  • ESC

  • TPMS

  • ISOFIX child seat anchorages

Tata Nexon Interior

  • Common features include a full LED lighting setup and premium amenities like a panoramic sunroof, ventilated front seats and wireless phone charging. Both sub-4m SUVs also have a dual-tone cabin theme and leatherette seat upholstery. On the safety front, the Syros and Nexon get 6 airbags (as standard), rear wipers with a washer and 360-degree cameras.

  • The Syros gets bigger 17-inch alloy wheels, 64-colour ambient lighting, adjustable and ventilated rear seats, a bigger touchscreen and driver’s display and even a 5-inch touch-enabled AC control panel, all of which are not offered with the Nexon. The Nexon also does not get level-2 advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) or side parking sensors which the Syros gets.

  • The Nexon, on the other hand, gets LED fog lamps, connected LED DRLs with animations on these DRLs and even the tail lights and a better 9-speaker JBL sound system, all of which are not offered with the Syros.

Verdict

Tata Nexon

The Tata Nexon has been one of the most sought-after cars in India for a long time and the possible reasons include potent powertrain options including a CNG choice and a lot of features on offer. It has also scored a 5-star safety rating from both Global NCAP and Bharat NCAP making it a go-to option if safety is your priority. All in all, the Nexon is a well-rounded car and you can choose it for the positives mentioned above.

Kia Syros Rear

On the other hand, the Kia Syros is the newest sub-4m SUV that is looking to disrupt the segment by offering many features right from its base variant, like a 12.3-inch touchscreen and flush door handles. Some variants even pack features that are still unheard of in the segment above. It also comes with two fairly powerful engine options, which have been doing duties on the Sonet since its inception. So, if you want a more feature-rich and distinct-looking car, you should choose the Kia Syros.

Which one would be your pick and why? Tell us in the comments below.

