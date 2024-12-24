5 New Features The Kia Syros Brings In The Sub-4m SUV Segment

The new Syros is being offered as a premium alternative to other sub-4m SUVs and hence it has introduced 5 new features to the segment

The Kia Syros, which is the newest sub-4m SUV from the Korean manufacturer, comes with a design that sets it apart from the other subcompact offerings in the market. It also introduces certain features that are new in the sub-4m segment. Let us take a look at these features:

Ventilated and Adjustable Rear Seats

The Kia Syros not only gets front adjustable and ventilated seats but is also the only car in the segment to provide these amenities for the rear seats. While the rear seat reclining and sliding function is offered from the mid-spec HTK Plus variant, the rear seat ventilation feature is provided in the higher-spec HTX Plus variant. All of this ensures a more comfortable experience for rear-seat occupants.

Dual 12.3-inch Screens

The Syros also has the biggest digital driver’s display and touchscreen in the subcompact SUV segment, with each display measuring 12.3 inches in size. Moreover, the 12.3-inch touchscreen is offered from the base HTK variant itself, while the digital driver’s display is offered from the higher spec HTX Plus variant.

Also Read: Kia Syros HTK vs Hyundai Exter SX(O) Connect MT: Specifications Compared

Digital AC Control Panel

One premium feature the Kia Syros borrows from the Kia EV9 is a 5-inch digital AC control panel. This panel is placed between the touchscreen and digital driver’s display and is offered from the one-below-top HTX Plus variant. And fret not, there are physical controls to operate the climate control for added convenience.

Side Parking Sensors

Not only does the Syros gets front and rear parking sensors, but it also comes with two side parking sensors on either side. This is the first time any sub-4m SUV is offering such a feature. It is offered on the fully-loaded HTX Plus (O) variant which we expect to cost more than 15 lakh (ex-showroom).

64-colour Ambient Lighting

From the one-below-top HTX Plus variant, the Syros features 64-colour ambient lighting. Although rivals like the Nissan Magnite and Hyundai Venue come with this feature, these cars are not provided with a wide array of colours like the Syros.

Bonus: Flush Door Handles

Apart from the comfort and interior features listed above, the Syros also packs in a premium exterior feature, that is flush door handles. Like the bigger touchscreen unit, the Syros gets this feature also from the bas-spec HTK variant.

Expected Price And Rivals

The Kia Syros is expected to start from Rs 9.70 lakh (ex-showroom) at launch which is expected to happen sometime in January 2025. While the Syros does not have any direct rival, it will compete with both subcompact and compact SUVs like Tata Nexon, Kia Sonet, Mahindra XUV 3XO, Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos and Maruti Grand Vitara.

Follow the CarDekho WhatsApp channel to get instant updates from the automotive world.