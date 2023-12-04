Modified On Dec 04, 2023 01:14 PM By Shreyash for Renault KWID

Renault is also offering benefits with the ‘Urban Night’ edition of all 3 cars

The Renault Kiger comes with maximum benefits of up to Rs 77,000.

The Renault Kwid and Renault Triber can be had with savings of up to Rs 62,000.

All offers are valid till the end of December 2023.

As we enter the final phase of the year 2023, Renault has introduced its year-end offers, which are valid on all 3 models: Renault Kwid, Renault Triber, and Renault Kiger. The offers include cash discounts, exchange benefits, and loyalty bonuses. Customers can also save on the ‘Urban Night’ edition of all three cars. Here are the model-wise offer details.

Kwid Offers

Offers Amount Cash Discount Up to Rs 20,000 Exchange Bonus Up to Rs 20,000 Loyalty Bonus Up to Rs 10,000 Corporate Discount Up to Rs 12,000 Maximum Benefits Up to Rs 62,000

The benefits mentioned above are applicable on all regular variants of the Renault Kwid, except for its base-spec RXE variant.

The base-spec RXE trim can only be had with a loyalty bonus of Rs 10,000.

Renault is also offering benefits on the Urban Night edition of the Kwid which only includes loyalty and exchange benefits.

The Renault Kwid is priced from Rs 4.70 lakh to Rs 6.45 lakh.

Triber Offers

Offers Amount Cash Discount Up to Rs 20,000 Exchange Bonus Up to Rs 20,000 Loyalty Bonus Up to Rs 10,000 Corporate Discount Up to Rs 12,000 Maximum Benefits Up to Rs 62,000

Save for the base-spec RXE variant, the above offers are valid across all variants of the Renault Triber.

The base-spec RXE variant of the MPV is just limited to loyalty bonus.

Whereas the Urban Night edition of the Triber is available with exchange bonus and loyalty discount.

Prices for the Triber range between Rs 6.33 lakh and Rs 8.97 lakh.

Kiger Offers

Offers Amount Cash Discount Up to Rs 25,000 Exchange Bonus Up to Rs 20,000 Loyalty Bonus Up to Rs 20,000 Corporate Discount Up to Rs 12,000 Maximum Benefits Up to Rs 77,000

The highest benefits are being offered with the Renault Kiger including the higher cash discount and loyalty bonus of up to Rs 25,000 and Rs 20,000, respectively.

However the cash discount mentioned above is only applicable with the mid-spec RXT and RXT (O) turbo petrol variants of the Kiger.

The same reduces to Rs 20,000 on the top-spec RXZ trim of the subcompact SUV.

Its base-spec RXE variant only comes with a loyalty bonus, while the Urban Night edition of the Kiger gets loyalty bonus and exchange benefit.

The Kiger is priced from Rs Rs 6.50 lakh to Rs 11.23 lakh.

Note

Renault is offering a rural discount of Rs 5,000 on all cars, but it cannot be combined with the corporate discount.

A discount of Rs 10,000 is also offered on all cars under the ‘R.E.Li.V.E’ scrappage program.

Discounts may vary depending on the state and city, please contact your nearest Renault dealership for more details.

All prices are ex-showroom Delhi

