Modified On Nov 17, 2023 04:52 PM By Shreyash for Renault KWID

Missed the Diwali discounts? Renault is still offering savings across its lineup for the rest of the month

Maximum benefits of up to Rs 97,000 are being offered with the Renault Kiger.

The Triber can be had with discounts of up to Rs 67,000.

Customers can avail benefits of up to Rs 62,000 on Renault Kwid.

All offers are valid till the end of November 2023.

In case you were planning to buy a new Renault car this November, but missed the Diwali discounts, there are plenty of offers still available. These include a cash discount, exchange bonus, loyalty bonus, and more, on all three models: Renault Kwid, Renault Triber, and Renault Kiger. Let's take a closer look at the updated offers on Renault cars, valid until the end of November.

Kwid

Offers Amount Cash Discount Up to Rs 15,000 Exchange Bonus Up to Rs 15,000 Loyalty Bonus Up to Rs 10,000 Corporate Discount Up to Rs 12,000 Maximum Benefits Up to Rs 52,000

Save for the base-spec RXE variant, the discounts mentioned above are applicable on all regular variants of the Renault Kwid.

The base-spec RXE trim can only be had with a loyalty bonus of Rs 10,000.

The Urban Night edition of the entry-level hatchback only comes with loyalty and exchange benefits.

The Renault Kwid is priced from Rs 4.70 lakh to Rs 6.45 lakh.

Also Check Out: Toyota’s Version Of The Maruti Fronx Is Likely To Launch Before April 2024

Triber

Offers Amount Cash Discount Up to Rs 15,000 Exchange Bonus Up to Rs 20,000 Loyalty Bonus Up to Rs 10,000 Corporate Discount Up to Rs 12,000 Maximum Benefits Up to Rs 57,000

Offers mentioned above are valid across all variants of the Renault Triber, except the base-spec RXE variant.

The MPV’s Urban Night edition is only available with loyalty and exchange bonuses.

The base-spec RXE variant of the Renault Triber only comes with a loyalty bonus.

Renault retails the triber in the price range of Rs 6.33 lakh to Rs 8.97 lakh.

Kiger

Offers Amount Cash Discount Up to Rs 25,000 Exchange Bonus Up to Rs 20,000 Loyalty Bonus Up to Rs 20,000 Corporate Discount Up to Rs 12,000 Maximum Benefits Up to Rs 77,000

The Kiger is the most discounted model in the list as it gets a higher cash discount.

The cash discount mentioned above is only applicable with the mid-spec RXT and RXT (O) turbo petrol variants of the Kiger. For the top-spec RXZ trim, the same reduces to Rs 15,000.

The Urban Night edition of the Renault Kiger can only be had with loyalty and exchange bonuses. Meanwhile, the base-spec Kiger RXE is only eligible for loyal benefits worth up to Rs 10,000.

The Renault Kiger is priced from Rs 6.50 lakh to Rs 11.23 lakh.

Notes

Renault is offering a rural discount of Rs 5,000 on all cars, but it cannot be combined with the corporate discount.

A discount of Rs 10,000 is also offered on all cars as a scrappage benefit.

There are also additional referral benefits that include a 3-year/60,000 km extended warranty, 3-year roadside assistance, and 3-year annual maintenance care (AMC) plan.

Offers may vary depending on the city and state, please contact your nearest Renault dealership for more information.

All prices mentioned are ex-showroom Delhi

Read More on : KWID AMT