Gallery: 2025 Hyundai Venue One-above-base HX 4 Variant Explained In 10 Real-life Images

This one-above-base Venue HX 4 variant gets all the essentials including a 10.25-inch touchscreen, semi-digital cluster, and a rear parking camera

With the generation update, the 2025 Hyundai Venue gets a complete design makeover. It comes in 8 broad variants: HX 2, HX 4, HX 5, HX 6, HX 6T, HX 7, HX 8, and HX 10 (variant-wise features detailed here). The HX 4 is the one-above-base variant of the 2025 Venue which is priced at Rs 8.80 lakh (ex-showroom pan-India). Let’s check out how it looks and what it offers in these 10 real-life images.

Front

The one-above-base HX 4 variant of the Venue has the exact same fascia as the entry-level HX 2 trim (check out how the Venue HX 2 looks here). It gets connected LED DRLs, a dark chrome rectangular grille, and a rugged bumper with a prominent silver skid plate. Unlike on the higher-spec variants which get LED headlights and LED turn indicators, the HX 4 variant has halogen projector headlights.

Side

Over the base-spec HX 2 variant, the B-pillar and the window lines on the Venue HX 4 have been blacked-out. There’s also a ‘VENUE’ insignia on a silver trim placed on the C-pillar, which is standard across the board. It comes with body-coloured door handles and ORVMs (outside rear view mirrors). The ORVMs also integrate turn indicators.

Since Hyundai is only offering the Venue HX 4 with a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine, it gets 15-inch steel wheels with wheel covers.

Rear

Just like the entry-level HX 2 variant, this mid-spec HX 4 trim of the SUV gets LED tail lights with a non-illuminated strip. You can also find ‘VENUE’ badging placed on this strip in the middle. The turn indicators have been positioned alongside the reflectors, while the reversing lamps have been integrated into the lower part of the bumper, surrounded by a prominent silver skid plate. Although it doesn’t get a rear wiper washer, Hyundai has equipped it with a rear defogger.

Interior

The Venue HX 4 boasts a dual-tone dark grey and dove grey interior theme, along with dual-tone fabric seat upholstery. It also gets Hyundai’s new steering wheel with 4-dots on the centre pad, integrating audio and bluetooth controls. One of the highlight features inside is its 10.25-inch touchscreen (with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay support) integrated with semi-digital driver’s display.

You also get two Type-C USB ports and a 12V power outlet in the front-row, however it misses out on the front armrest. Other comfort and convenience features include manual AC, electrically adjustable and foldable ORVMs, tilt-adjustable steering wheel, and all-four power windows. Its safety kit includes 6 airbags, ABS with EBD, a rear parking camera, electronic stability control (ESC), and a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS).

It comes with rear AC vents and two Type-C USB ports in the second-row, adjustable headrests and a rear centre armrest are still missing here. Other important feature misses include auto AC, sunroof, height adjustable driver’s seat, cruise control, and push button engine start/stop.

Powertrain

Hyundai’s new-gen sub-4 metre SUV is being offered with a total of 3 engine options:

Engine 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol 1-litre turbo-petrol 1.5-litre diesel Power 83 PS 120 PS 116 PS Torque 114 Nm 172 Nm 250 Nm Transmission 5-speed MT 6-speed MT/7-speed DCT 6-speed MT / 6-speed AT (new)

DCT - Dual clutch automatic transmission

AT - Torque converter automatic transmission

Hyundai is only offering the one-above-base HX 4 variant of the 2025 Venue with a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine. We have also detailed the variant-wise engine and transmission options for the new Venue in this story.

Overall Price Range And Rivals

The overall prices of the 2025 Hyundai Venue range from Rs 7.90 lakh to Rs 15.51 lakh (introductory, ex-showroom pan-India). You can also check out the variant-wise prices here. Hyundai’s sub-4 metre SUV competes with the Tata Nexon, Maruti Brezza, Mahindra XUV 3XO, Kia Sonet, Skoda Kylaq, Nissan Magnite, and Renault Kiger.

