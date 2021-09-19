2021 Force Gurkha vs. Mahindra Thar: Which One Has The Better Specs?

Published On Sep 19, 2021 12:52 PM By Dhruv for Force Gurkha

Does the new Force Gurkha have what it takes to take on the Thar in a head-to-head? We take a look…

The new Force Gurkha is upon us, and this time around, it is aimed squarely at the Thar. With a more updated design and a slightly improved feature list, does it have what it takes to take on the champion of the segment, the Mahindra Thar? We find out in this spec comparison:

Dimensions

Measurements Force Gurkha Mahindra Thar (LX Series) Length 4116mm 3985mm Width 1812mm 1855mm Height 2075mm 1844 (Hard Top) Wheelbase 2400mm 2450mm Ground Clearance 205mm 226mm

The Gurkha is the longer vehicle here, although the Thar has a longer wheelbase and is also wider. The Gurkha, however, is taller, which will ultimately lead to a more spacious cabin.

Off-road angles

Angle Force Gurkha Mahindra Thar (LX Series) Approach angle 37 degree 41.8 degree Breakover angle 25 degree 27 degree Departure angle 25 degree 36.8 degree Water wading 700mm 650mm

The Thar has better approach, breakover, and departure angles. The Gurkha, however, can wade through more water and even comes with a factory-fitted snorkel.

Engine

Diesel Engines Force Gurkha Mahindra Thar Displacement 2.6-litre 2.2-litre Transmission 5-speed MT 6-speed MT/6-speed AT Max Power 91PS 130PS Peak Torque 250Nm 300Nm

We have only considered the Thar’s diesel engine for this comparison as the Gurkha doesn’t get a petrol engine. The Mahindra is more powerful and can be teamed with an automatic transmission, unlike the Gurkha.

FYI, the Thar also gets a 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine that makes 150PS/320Nm, and it can be paired with manual and automatic transmission options. However, we haven’t considered that as well because of the reason stated above.

Features

Features Force Gurkha Mahindra Thar Exterior Full-LED headlamp with LED DRLs

Front fog lamps

16-inch steel wheels

Follow-me-home headlamps

Side foot steps LED DRLs

Front fog lamps

18-inch alloy wheels

LED tail lamps

Side foot steps

Follow-me-home headlamps Interior Bottle holders

Dark grey door trims and seat upholstery

Adjustable headrests for rear seats

MID in instrument cluster Bottle holders

Dark fabric upholstery

Adjustable-headrests for rear seats

Utility hook on co-driver back seat

MID in instrument cluster Comfort and Convenience Tilt and telescopic adjust for steering

Manual AC

Power windows

Central locking

12V power accessory socket - front

USB charging for front and rear passengers

Cornering lamp

Tyre pressure monitoring system Tilt-adjustable steering wheel

Electronic AC

Lumbar support

Cruise control

Central locking

Remote keyless entry

Rear demister

Tyre pressure monitoring system

Electrically adjustable ORVMs Safety Dual front airbags

ABS with EBD

Rear parking sensors

Speed sensing auto door lock Dual front airbags

ABS with EBD

Rear parking sensors

Speed sensing auto door lock

ESP, TC

ISOFIX child-seat mounting points

3-point seat belts for rear passengers Infotainment 7-inch touchscreen

Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

4 speakers 7-inch touchscreen

Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

4 speakers

2 tweeters

Steering-mounted audio controls

BlueSense App Connectivity with smartwatch support Off-roading equipment 4WD

Low-range gearbox

Front MLD (manual-locking differential)

Rear MLD

Snorkel 4WD

Low-range gearbox

Tyre direction monitoring system

Rear MLD (mechanically locking differential)

Front brake-locking differential (ESP-based)

Off-road stats on the touchscreen such as altitude, compass, roll and pitch

Hill hold

Hill descent control

The Thar offers more features you’d find helpful for everyday driving, whereas the Gurkha has stuck with the basics. The former also one-ups the Gurkha in safety, offering ESP, ISOFIX mounting points, hill hold and descent control, and 3-point seat belts for rear passengers. But when it comes to off-roading tech, the Gurkha is the better choice here, considering it gets manual locking differential on both axles. Whereas the Thar only has a mechanical locking (auto) at the rear and an ESP-based at the front.

Price

SUV Force Gurkha Mahindra Thar Price Range Rs 13 lakh (expected) Rs 12.78 lakh to Rs 15.08 lakh

All prices are ex-showroom.

For all of the above advantages, the Thar comes at a price that we believe will be higher than the Gurkha’s. It is also a touch better when it comes to the quality of materials used. The Gurkha has, however, closed the gap considerably when you look at its last-gen model. For these reasons, the Gurkha will continue to be an excellent offering for those looking for advanced off-roading performance with basic features. For everyone else, the Thar will make more sense.

