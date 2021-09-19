HomeNew CarsNews2021 Force Gurkha vs. Mahindra Thar: Which One Has The Better Specs?
English | हिंदी

2021 Force Gurkha vs. Mahindra Thar: Which One Has The Better Specs?

Published On Sep 19, 2021 12:52 PM By Dhruv for Force Gurkha

  • 8738 Views
  • Write a comment

Does the new Force Gurkha have what it takes to take on the Thar in a head-to-head? We take a look…

The new Force Gurkha is upon us, and this time around, it is aimed squarely at the Thar. With a more updated design and a slightly improved feature list, does it have what it takes to take on the champion of the segment, the Mahindra Thar? We find out in this spec comparison:

Dimensions

Measurements

Force Gurkha

Mahindra Thar (LX Series)

Length

4116mm

3985mm

Width

1812mm

1855mm

Height

2075mm

1844 (Hard Top)

Wheelbase

2400mm

2450mm

Ground Clearance

205mm

226mm

The Gurkha is the longer vehicle here, although the Thar has a longer wheelbase and is also wider. The Gurkha, however, is taller, which will ultimately lead to a more spacious cabin.

Off-road angles

Angle

Force Gurkha

Mahindra Thar (LX Series)

Approach angle

37 degree

41.8 degree

Breakover angle

25 degree

27 degree

Departure angle

25 degree

36.8 degree

Water wading 

700mm

650mm

The Thar has better approach, breakover, and departure angles. The Gurkha, however, can wade through more water and even comes with a factory-fitted snorkel.

Engine

Diesel Engines

Force Gurkha

Mahindra Thar

Displacement

2.6-litre

2.2-litre

Transmission

5-speed MT

6-speed MT/6-speed AT

Max Power

91PS

130PS

Peak Torque

250Nm

300Nm

We have only considered the Thar’s diesel engine for this comparison as the Gurkha doesn’t get a petrol engine. The Mahindra is more powerful and can be teamed with an automatic transmission, unlike the Gurkha.

FYI, the Thar also gets a 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine that makes 150PS/320Nm, and it can be paired with manual and automatic transmission options. However, we haven’t considered that as well because of the reason stated above.

Features

Features

Force Gurkha

Mahindra Thar

Exterior

  • Full-LED headlamp with LED DRLs

  • Front fog lamps

  • 16-inch steel wheels

  • Follow-me-home headlamps

  • Side foot steps

  • LED DRLs

  • Front fog lamps

  • 18-inch alloy wheels

  • LED tail lamps

  • Side foot steps

  • Follow-me-home headlamps

Interior

  • Bottle holders

  • Dark grey door trims and seat upholstery

  • Adjustable headrests for rear seats

  • MID in instrument cluster

  • Bottle holders

  • Dark fabric upholstery

  • Adjustable-headrests for rear seats

  • Utility hook on co-driver back seat

  • MID in instrument cluster

Comfort and Convenience

  • Tilt and telescopic adjust for steering

  • Manual AC

  • Power windows

  • Central locking

  • 12V power accessory socket - front

  • USB charging for front and rear passengers

  • Cornering lamp

  • Tyre pressure monitoring system

  • Tilt-adjustable steering wheel

  • Electronic AC

  • Lumbar support

  • Cruise control

  • Central locking

  • Remote keyless entry

  • Rear demister

  • Tyre pressure monitoring system

  • Electrically adjustable ORVMs

Safety

  • Dual front airbags

  • ABS with EBD

  • Rear parking sensors

  • Speed sensing auto door lock

  • Dual front airbags

  • ABS with EBD

  • Rear parking sensors

  • Speed sensing auto door lock

  • ESP, TC

  • ISOFIX child-seat mounting points

  • 3-point seat belts for rear passengers

Infotainment

  • 7-inch touchscreen

  • Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

  • 4 speakers

  • 7-inch touchscreen

  • Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

  • 4 speakers

  • 2 tweeters

  • Steering-mounted audio controls

  • BlueSense App Connectivity with smartwatch support

Off-roading equipment

  • 4WD

  • Low-range gearbox

  • Front MLD (manual-locking differential)

  • Rear MLD

  • Snorkel

  • 4WD

  • Low-range gearbox

  • Tyre direction monitoring system

  • Rear MLD (mechanically locking differential)

  • Front brake-locking differential (ESP-based)

  • Off-road stats on the touchscreen such as altitude, compass, roll and pitch

  • Hill hold 

  • Hill descent control 

The Thar offers more features you’d find helpful for everyday driving, whereas the Gurkha has stuck with the basics. The former also one-ups the Gurkha in safety, offering ESP, ISOFIX mounting points, hill hold and descent control, and 3-point seat belts for rear passengers. But when it comes to off-roading tech, the Gurkha is the better choice here, considering it gets manual locking differential on both axles. Whereas the Thar only has a mechanical locking (auto) at the rear and an ESP-based at the front.

Price

SUV

Force Gurkha

Mahindra Thar

Price Range

Rs 13 lakh (expected)

Rs 12.78 lakh to Rs 15.08 lakh 

All prices are ex-showroom.

For all of the above advantages, the Thar comes at a price that we believe will be higher than the Gurkha’s. It is also a touch better when it comes to the quality of materials used. The Gurkha has, however, closed the gap considerably when you look at its last-gen model. For these reasons, the Gurkha will continue to be an excellent offering for those looking for advanced off-roading performance with basic features. For everyone else, the Thar will make more sense.

Read More on : Thar on road price

D
Published by
Dhruv
Was this article helpful ?

3 out of 3 found this helpful

Write your Comment on Force Gurkha

Read Full News
  • Mahindra Thar
  • Force Gurkha
  • Trending
  • Recent

Trending Suv

  • Latest
  • Upcoming
  • Popular
Latest Cars
Upcoming Cars
Popular Cars
*Estimated Price New Delhi
space Image
×
We need your city to customize your experience