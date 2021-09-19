2021 Force Gurkha vs. Mahindra Thar: Which One Has The Better Specs?
Published On Sep 19, 2021 12:52 PM By Dhruv for Force Gurkha
Does the new Force Gurkha have what it takes to take on the Thar in a head-to-head? We take a look…
The new Force Gurkha is upon us, and this time around, it is aimed squarely at the Thar. With a more updated design and a slightly improved feature list, does it have what it takes to take on the champion of the segment, the Mahindra Thar? We find out in this spec comparison:
Dimensions
|Measurements
|
Force Gurkha
|
Mahindra Thar (LX Series)
|
Length
|
4116mm
|
3985mm
|
Width
|
1812mm
|
1855mm
|
Height
|
2075mm
|
1844 (Hard Top)
|
Wheelbase
|
2400mm
|
2450mm
|
Ground Clearance
|
205mm
|
226mm
The Gurkha is the longer vehicle here, although the Thar has a longer wheelbase and is also wider. The Gurkha, however, is taller, which will ultimately lead to a more spacious cabin.
Off-road angles
|
Angle
|
Force Gurkha
|
Mahindra Thar (LX Series)
|
Approach angle
|
37 degree
|
41.8 degree
|
Breakover angle
|
25 degree
|
27 degree
|
Departure angle
|
25 degree
|
36.8 degree
|
Water wading
|
700mm
|
650mm
The Thar has better approach, breakover, and departure angles. The Gurkha, however, can wade through more water and even comes with a factory-fitted snorkel.
Engine
|
Diesel Engines
|
Force Gurkha
|
Mahindra Thar
|
Displacement
|
2.6-litre
|
2.2-litre
|
Transmission
|
5-speed MT
|
6-speed MT/6-speed AT
|
Max Power
|
91PS
|
130PS
|
Peak Torque
|
250Nm
|
300Nm
We have only considered the Thar’s diesel engine for this comparison as the Gurkha doesn’t get a petrol engine. The Mahindra is more powerful and can be teamed with an automatic transmission, unlike the Gurkha.
FYI, the Thar also gets a 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine that makes 150PS/320Nm, and it can be paired with manual and automatic transmission options. However, we haven’t considered that as well because of the reason stated above.
Features
|
Features
|
Force Gurkha
|
Mahindra Thar
|
Exterior
|
|
|
Interior
|
|
|
Comfort and Convenience
|
|
|
Safety
|
|
|
Infotainment
|
|
|
Off-roading equipment
|
|
The Thar offers more features you’d find helpful for everyday driving, whereas the Gurkha has stuck with the basics. The former also one-ups the Gurkha in safety, offering ESP, ISOFIX mounting points, hill hold and descent control, and 3-point seat belts for rear passengers. But when it comes to off-roading tech, the Gurkha is the better choice here, considering it gets manual locking differential on both axles. Whereas the Thar only has a mechanical locking (auto) at the rear and an ESP-based at the front.
Price
|
SUV
|
Force Gurkha
|
Mahindra Thar
|
Price Range
|
Rs 13 lakh (expected)
|
Rs 12.78 lakh to Rs 15.08 lakh
All prices are ex-showroom.
For all of the above advantages, the Thar comes at a price that we believe will be higher than the Gurkha’s. It is also a touch better when it comes to the quality of materials used. The Gurkha has, however, closed the gap considerably when you look at its last-gen model. For these reasons, the Gurkha will continue to be an excellent offering for those looking for advanced off-roading performance with basic features. For everyone else, the Thar will make more sense.
