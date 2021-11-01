Force Gurkha May Get 6- And 8-seater Options

Published On Nov 01, 2021 09:14 AM By Tarun for Force Gurkha

Currently, the offroader is available as a four-seater in a three-door format

It could also be available in a five-door format, possibly for the eight-seater variant.

We don’t expect any changes to the mechanicals or features.

The Gurkha is powered by a 90PS 2.6-litre diesel engine, paired with a 5-speed manual and 4WD.

Features LED headlamps, a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, and tyre pressure monitoring.

Looks like Force is planning to make the Gurkha more accessible. Going by an RTO document, the offroader might soon be available as six- and eight-seaters, in addition to the existing four-seater layout.

The previous iteration was available with four to nine seats, depending on the variants you chose. A closer look at the document tells us that the 6- and 8-seater variants of the Gurkha Xplorer could be re-introduced, but without the ‘Xplorer’ badge. For reference, the Gurkha was earlier available in three trims: Xtreme (3-door), Xplorer (3- and 5-door), and Xpedition (5-door).

If the 6- and 8-seater variants are launched, they could also be available in a five-door format. Other than the additional seats, we expect no other changes.

The offroader is currently available with a 90PS/260Nm 2.6-litre diesel engine, paired with a 5-speed manual. It gets 4WD as standard (with a low-range gearbox) and front and rear locking differentials.

The Gurkha features LED headlamps and DRLs, manual AC, front power windows, a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, and a four-speaker sound system. Safety features include dual front airbags, ABS with EBD, rear parking sensors, tyre pressure monitoring, and front and rear roll bars.

The offroader retails at Rs 13.59 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi), and it rivals the Mahindra Thar. In related news, Mahindra is also working on a five-door version of the Thar.

