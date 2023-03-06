Published On Mar 06, 2023 04:19 PM By Rohit for Tata Nexon 2024

The updated SUV will join the current trend of cars with connected taillights

Tata is readying a heavily updated Nexon, due to launch sometime in 2024.

It will feature styling cues from the Curvv and Sierra EV shown at 2023 Auto Expo.

Interior to get a makeover too, including a bigger 10.25-inch display.

Tata might even equip it with some ADAS features from the Harrier/Safari duo.

Could get the new 1.2-litre turbo-petrol unit; diesel iteration to stay.

Expected to be priced from Rs 8 lakh (ex-showroom).

Earlier this year, we exclusively brought to you the first spy shots of the facelifted Tata Nexon. The new model was recently spotted on test yet again ahead of its launch sometime in 2024.

New Details Seen

The new test mule reveals that the facelifted Nexon will get connected taillights as per the latest trend. It suggests the sub-4m SUV will get an “X-shaped” lighting element as opposed to the existing model’s “Y” motifs.

The latest spy image also gives us a fleeting look at the updated alloy wheel design of the Tata SUV. Expect no other major changes to its profile. Up front, the facelifted Nexon will get a Tata Curvv- and Sierra EV-like styling, featuring the LED DRL strip, while its headlights will be placed lower in the bumper.

Cabin To Get A Makeover As Well

A previous sighting of the facelifted Nexon has already confirmed that the SUV will get a revamped interior. Tata is set to equip it with its bigger 10.25-inch touchscreen system, a fully digital driver’s display, and possibly revised upholstery. Features like ventilated front seats, wireless phone charging and auto AC are likely to be retained.

In terms of safety, the new Nexon could come with additional features such as six airbags and a few advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) from its elder SUV siblings, the Harrier and Safari.

A Boost Under The Hood Too

We are expecting Tata to provide the facelifted Nexon with the new E20-compliant 1.2-litre TGDi (turbo-petrol) engine – rated at 12PS and 225Nm – with a dual-clutch automatic transmission (DCT). It will also likely get an optional CNG kit while continuing with the 1.5-litre diesel unit (110PS/260Nm). The electric iterations (Prime and Max) are expected to get the same cosmetic and feature updates as well. It is also possible that Tata may debut the facelift in the EV form ahead of the petrol and diesel versions.

Expected Price And Rivals

The facelifted Nexon could be launched at a starting price of Rs 8 lakh (ex-showroom). It will continue to go up against the usual crop of sub-4m SUVs including the Hyundai Venue, Maruti Brezza, Kia Sonet and Nissan Magnite.

