Five models from the list are below the 10,000-unit sales mark, while only one has gone over 15,000 unit sales

The list of highest-selling models every month is usually dominated by Maruti, and it was no different in December 2022 either. Tata Nexon lost its second spot compared to November 2022 as it was overtaken by the Maruti Ertiga and Swift, while Mahindra's popular SUV duo took the last spots on the list.

Take a look at the top 15 highest-selling models of December 2022 in the table mentioned below:

Model December 2022 December 2021 November 2022 Maruti Baleno 16,932 14,458 20,945 Maruti Ertiga 12,273 11,840 13,818 Maruti Swift 12,061 15,661 15,153 Tata Nexon 12,053 12,899 15,871 Maruti Dzire 11,997 10,633 14,456 Maruti Brezza 11,200 8,531 (Vitara Brezza) 11,324 Tata Punch 10,586 8,008 12,131 Maruti Eeco 10,581 9,165 7,183 Hyundai Creta 10,205 7,609 13,321 Maruti Wagon R 10,181 19,728 14,720 Maruti Alto 8,648 11,170 15,663 Hyundai Grand i10 Nios 8,340 6,151 7,961 Hyundai Venue 8,285 10,360 10,738 Mahindra Bolero 7,311 5,314 7,984 Mahindra Scorpio 7,003 1,757 (Scorpio Classic) 6,455

Takeaways

At the top of the list, Maruti Baleno holds its lead with sales of close to 17,000 units. Maruti dispatched nearly 2,500 units more of its premium hatchback compared to December 2021 but it was less by around 4,000 units when compared to November 2022.

Maruti Ertiga jumped to second place in December 2022 with sales of over 12,200 units. That said, its sales figure dipped by around 1,500 units compared to November 2022.

Maruti Swift outperformed the Tata Nexon by a small margin. Where the Tata SUV registered total sales of slightly more than 12,000 units, the Swift sold just eight more units. But both models saw a fall in month-on-month (MoM) and year-on-year (YoY) sales figures. Do note that the Nexon’s figures are inclusive of the sales numbers of the Nexon EV Prime and Max as well.

Maruti Dzire and Brezza were both in the 11,000 range, with the subcompact sedan outselling the subcompact SUV by almost 800 units.

In December 2022, Tata Punch had recorded sales of more than 2,500 compared to December 2021. However, it was still less by around 1,500 units compared to its November 2022 sales.

Maruti Eeco managed to make it to the 15 highest-selling cars list of December 2022 with total sales of over 10,500 units. Back in November 2022, Maruti launched the updated Eeco which gave it a more powerful engine and a few new features.

The Hyundai Creta saw a MoM drop of more than 3,000 units with sales of little over 10,200 units in December 2022. Compared to December 2021, the carmaker sold close to 2,600 more units of the compact SUV in December 2022.

The usual table-toppers, Maruti Wagon R and Alto, slipped to the latter half of the list, with the latter’s sales even failing to cross the 10,000-unit mark in December 2022. The Alto’s sales figures are indicative for both Alto 800 and Alto K10.

The Hyundai Grand i10 Nios and Venue have similar sales figures of over 8,000 units. The SUV’s sales numbers also include that of the Venue N Line.

And finally, both Mahindra SUVs, the Bolero and Scorpio, recorded sales of more than 7,000 units. While the Scorpio (which comprises both Scorpio N and Scorpio Classic) witnessed MoM sales growth of over 500 units, the Bolero sold over 600 fewer units.

