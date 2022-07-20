Modified On Jul 20, 2022 04:51 PM By Sonny for Citroen C3

It is offered in just two variants and there are no automatic options on offer

Citroen had first debuted the new C3 in September 2021 and it’s now available for purchase.

It is offered with naturally aspirated and turbocharged 1.2-litre petrol engine choices.

There are only two trim levels to choose from - Live and Feel.

Its highlight features include a 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system, digitised instrument cluster and manual AC.

The C3’s closest rivals are hatchbacks like the Tata Altroz and Maruti Baleno, as well as Nissan Magnite and Tata Punch.

Citroen has finally announced the prices for the C3, its mass market offering for India. It is available with two engine options and is offered in two trim levels. The variant-wise pricing is as follows:

Variant 1.2-litre petrol MT 1.2-litre turbo-petrol MT Live Rs 5.71 lakh N.A. Feel Rs 6.63 lakh / Rs 6.78 lakh (Dual tone) N.A. Feel Vibe Pack Rs 6.78 lakh / Rs 6.93 lakh (Dual tone) Rs 8.06 lakh (Dual tone)

Citroen C3 Engines

The C3’s 1.2-litre naturally-aspirated petrol engine is mated to a 5-speed manual and produces a maximum of 82PS and 115Nm. Its 1.2-litre turbocharged petrol engine offers a healthy 110PS and 190Nm while mated to a 6-speed manual. There is no automatic transmission option on offer for now.

Citroen C3 Features

The Citroen hatchback is not exactly a feature-packed offering, but it covers many basic requirements. While it does not get comforts like auto AC, rear wiper and defogger or power-adjustable ORVMs, it does come with a class-leading 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, digitised instrument cluster, height adjustable driver seat and fast chargers for the rear.

The C3’s appeal lies in its youthful and colourful design and it is offered with a host of customisation options and accessories. The Vibe pack is the most basic of these and it adds the distinctive orange surrounds to the exterior. In all, the car is available in a total of 10 exterior colour options, six of which are dual-tone options.

Citroen C3 Rivals

Despite its SUV-like styling, the C3 is more of a rugged hatchback without premium comforts. In terms of dimensions and engines, it seems like a rival to the likes of the Renault Kiger, Nissan Magnite, Maruti Baleno and Tata Altroz. However, in terms of the features and prices, the Citroen C3 is a larger alternative to the likes of the Tata Tiago, Maruti Wagon R and Celerio.

Citroen has already started deliveries for the C3 from its showrooms in 19 cities. It can also be bought directly from the factory by ordering it online.