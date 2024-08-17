Modified On Aug 17, 2024 12:59 PM By Dipan for Citroen Basalt

Deliveries of the Citroen Basalt are slated to start from the first week of September

Priced from Rs 7.99 lakh to Rs 13.83 lakh (introductory ex-showroom, pan-India).

Design features include V-shaped LED DRLs, LED projector headlights, 16-inch alloys and wraparound halogen tail lights.

Gets a dual-tone cabin, dual digital displays, and a rear seat with adjustable under-thigh support.

Safety features include six airbags and a TPMS.

Gets two petrol engine options: a naturally aspirated 1.2-litre petrol and a 1.2-litre turbo-petrol.

The Citroen Basalt was launched recently with prices starting at Rs 7.99 lakh (introductory ex-showroom, pan-India). The French automaker has now revealed the entire variant-wise pricing of the SUV-coupe. The detailed price list is as follows:

Variant 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol 1.2-litre turbo-petrol 5-speed MT 6-speed MT 6-speed AT You Rs 7.99 lakh Plus Rs 9.99 lakh Rs 11.49 lakh Rs 12.79 lakh Max* Rs 12.28 lakh Rs 13.62 lakh

*The Max trim is available with dual-tone colour options featuring a black roof at an additional cost of Rs 21,000

All prices are introductory ex-showroom, Pan-India

Let us now take a look at everything the Citroen Basalt has on offer:

Citroen Basalt: An Overview

The Basalt closely resembles the Citroën C3 Aircross, sharing a V-shaped LED DRL pattern and split grille design. However, it adds LED projector headlights, which will soon be available on the C3 Aircross as well. The front bumper has a silver finish with red accents for a sporty look. Along the side, it features a coupe-style roofline and 16-inch dual-tone alloy wheels. At the rear, it sports wraparound halogen tail lights and blacked-out bumpers.

The Basalt's cabin shares several elements with the C3 Aircross, including the same dashboard design, dual digital displays (a 10.25-inch touchscreen and a 7-inch driver's display), and similarly designed AC vents.

Additional features include automatic AC, a wireless phone charger, and adjustable under-thigh support for the rear seats (up to 87 mm). That said, it isn’t available with a sunroof.

For safety, the Basalt offers six airbags, electronic stability control (ESC), a rear parking camera, and a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS).

Powertrain Options

The Citroen Basalt is available with two petrol engine options: a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated engine (82 PS/115 Nm) paired with a 5-speed manual, and a 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine (110 PS/up to 205 Nm) available with either a 6-speed automatic or a 6-speed manual gearbox.

Rivals

The Citroen Basalt directly competes with the Tata Curvv SUV-coupe. It can also be considered a stylish alternative to the likes of compact SUVs like Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Maruti Grand Vitara, VW Taigun and Skoda Kushaq

