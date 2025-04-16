Check Out The Newly Launched Citroen C3 Dark Edition In 6 Real-life Images

The C3 Dark Edition is based on the top trim Shine and is offered with both the naturally aspirated and turbo-petrol engine options

Citroen joined the ever-growing list of carmakers that are offering colour-based special editions with the launch of the Dark Edition for the C3, Basalt and Aircross. All three Dark Editions are based on the top variant, which is Shine for the C3. The C3 Dark Edition can be had at a premium of up to Rs 22,500 over the standard model and will be available in limited numbers. Here is a detailed look at what is on offer with the C3 Dark Edition using real-life images.

Front

The fascia of the C3 Dark Edition retains the design elements that are offered with the standard model, albeit with minor differences. The double Chevron logo and chrome inserts on the grille come in dark chrome to gel along with the overall theme. The Dark Edition retains the silver skid plate, which adds a visually appealing contrast with the black exterior.

Side

Apart from the Perla Nera Black shade, an addition to the side profile is the presence of ‘Dark Edition’ badging right below the blacked-out ORVM. The cladding around the wheel arches and black roof rails has been retained from the standard C3.

As the C3 Dark Edition is based on the top Shine variant, it rides on 16-inch alloy wheels, giving it a nice, visually appealing contrast.

Rear

While no new additions are present at the rear, the double Chevron logo along with the C3 and Citroen badging are now offered in a dark chrome shade. It retains the LED taillights and silver-coloured skid plate from the standard model.

Interior

Except for the new all-black shade, the design of the cabin remains the same. It gets black leatherette wrapping on the dashboard instead of the hard plastic that is present on the standard model, giving it a slightly more upmarket feel. Red stitching is also present all around the cabin such as on the dashboard and seats for added contrast. The front seats also get Dark Edition embossing on the seats.

Features And Safety

As the Dark Edition is based on the fully loaded Shine variant, it comes with a 10.2-inch touchscreen that supports wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a 7-inch digital driver display, auto AC, remote keyless entry and a 4-speaker sound system. A wireless phone charger can be had as an optional upgrade.

The safety suite of the C3 Dark Edition comes with 6 airbags, ABS with EBD, tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), a rear camera with parking sensors, and hill hold assist.

Powertrain

The Citroen C3 comes with two engine choices, specifications of which are as follows:

Engine 1.2-litre N/A petrol 1.2-litre turbo petrol Power 82 PS 110 PS Torque 115 Nm Up to 205 Nm Transmission 5-speed MT 6-speed MT/ 6-speed automatic Fuel Efficiency 19.3 kmpl 19.3/18.3 kmpl

Unlike the Basalt and Aircross, the C3 Dark Edition can be had with both engine choices.

Price And Rivals

The Citroen C3 Dark Edition is priced between Rs 8.38 lakh and Rs 10.19 lakh, which is a premium of up to Rs 22,500 over the standard car. The C3 hatchback rivals the likes of the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios and Maruti Swift as well as micro SUVs such as the Tata Punch and Hyundai Exter.

