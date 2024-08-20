All
New Citroen C3 Shine vs Maruti Swift ZXi Plus: Which Hatchback Top-end Variant To Buy?

Modified On Aug 20, 2024 06:47 PM By Dipan for Citroen C3

The Citroen C3 Shine gets two engine options, the more potent of which directly rivals the Swift ZXi Plus in terms of pricing

Citroen C3 Shine variant vs Maruti Swift ZXi+ variant specifications compared

The 2024 Citroen C3 hatchback was launched recently with an automatic gearbox and new features like LED headlights and auto AC. The prices of the variants have also seen a hike of up to Rs 30,000, which makes it fall in the same ballpark as the top-spec Maruti Swift ZXi Plus variant. Let us find out how the new C3 compares with the Swift on paper.

Dimensions

2024 Maruti Swift gets LED fog lights

Dimensions

2024 Citroen C3

Maruti Swift

Difference

Length

3,981 mm

3,860 mm

+121 mm

Width

1,733 mm

1,735 mm

(-2 mm)

Height

1,604 mm

1,520 mm

+84 mm

Wheelbase

2,540 mm

2,450 mm

+90 mm

Boot Space

315 litres

265 litres

+50 litres

As we can see, the 2024 Citroen C3 is larger in every aspect in comparison to the 2024 Maruti Swift. That said, the Swift is marginally wider than the Citroen cross-hatch. The Citroen also has a 90 mm longer wheelbase and a 50-litre larger boot space than the Maruti hatchback.

2024 Citroen C3 hatchback

Powertrain

Specifications

2024 Citroen C3

Maruti Swift

Engine

1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol

1.2-litre turbo-petrol

1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol

Power

82 PS

110 PS

82 PS

Torque

115 Nm

Up to 205 Nm

112 Nm

Transmission

5-speed MT

6-speed MT, 6-speed AT*

5-speed MT, 5-speed AMT^

* AT = Torque converter automatic transmission

^AMT = Automated manual transmission

2024 Citroen C3 gets a 6-speed automatic gearbox now

  • The Citroen C3 hatchback gets a choice of two powertrains while the Swift makes do with only one engine. 

  • Comparing the naturally aspirated engines, the C3 has the same power but produces slightly more torque than the Swift. However, the Swift gets a 5-speed AMT with the N/A engine while the C3 comes with only a manual transmission.

  • The turbo-petrol engine on the C3 is much more potent than the Swift’s new 1.2-litre Z series petrol unit and gets an option of a 6-speed automatic as well.

Features

2024 Citroen C3

Here’s a look at the variant-wise features that are offered in the respective top-spec variants of both hatchbacks:

 

2024 Citroen C3 Shine

Maruti Swift ZXi Plus 

Exterior

  • LED projector headlights

  • LED DRLs

  • Halogen fog lights

  • Outside rearview mirror (ORVM) mounted turn indicators

  • 15-inch dual-tone alloy wheels

  • Halogen tail lights

  • Auto-LED projector headlights

  • LED DRLs

  • LED fog lights

  • Outside rearview mirror (ORVM) mounted side indicators

  • 15-inch dual-tone alloy wheels

  • LED tail lights

Interior

  • Fabric upholstery

  • Leather-wrapped steering wheel

  • Front and rear integrated headrests

  • Day/night inside rearview mirror (IRVM)

  • Rear parcel tray

  • Flat-folding rear seats

  • Fabric upholstery

  • Leather-wrapped steering wheel

  • Day/night IRVM

  • Front footwell illumination

  • Rear parcel tray

  • Adjustable front and  rear headrests

  • Boot light

  • 60:40 rear seat folding

Comfort and Convenience

  • 7-inch digital driver’s display

  • Steering-mounted audio controls

  • Auto AC

  • 12 V charging socket

  • Electrically adjustable and foldable ORVMs

  • All four power windows with one-touch down for all windows

  • Height-adjustable driver’s seat

  • Tilt-adjustable steering wheel

  • Auto engine start/stop (with turbo-petrol engine only)

  • One USB-A port at the front and two ports at  the rear

  • Analog driver’s display with a multi-information display (MID)

  • Auto AC with rear AC vents

  • Cruise control

  • Wireless phone charger

  • Push-button start/stop

  • Electrically adjustable and foldable ORVMs

  • Height-adjustable driver seat

  • All four power windows with one-touch up/down for the driver’s side

  • 12 V charging socket

  • One USB-A port at the front and a USB-A and a USB-C port at  the rear

Infotainment

  • 10.2-inch touchscreen

  • Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

  • Connected car tech (with turbo-petrol AT only)

  • 4 speakers

  • 9-inch touchscreen

  • Wireless Android Auto & Apple CarPlay

  • 6-speaker ARKAMYS-tuned sound system

Safety

  • 6 airbags

  • Electronic stability program (ESP)

  • ISOFIX child seat mounts

  • ABS with EBD

  • Rearview camera

  • Reverse parking sensors

  • Rear Defogger

  • Seat belt reminder for all seats

  • Hill hold assist (with turbo-petrol engine only)

  • Tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS) (with turbo-petrol engine only)

  • Rear wiper and washer

  • 6 airbags (as standard)

  • Electronic stability program (ESP)

  • ABS with EBD

  • Hill hold assist

  • Rear parking sensors

  • Rearview camera

  • ISOFIX child seat mount

  • Rear wiper and washer
  • Both cars get LED headlights and LED DRLs. However, the Swift has LED fog lights and tail lights on offer, which are missing on the Citroen C3.

  • The Swift also gets cruise control, rear AC vents, push-button start/stop and a wireless phone charger, all of which are still missing from the C3 even after the recent update.

  • The C3 gets a bigger touchscreen and connected car tech, the latter available with only the turbo-petrol engine with the AT. The Swift, on the other hand, gets two tweeters and a premium sound system.

  • The safety net is also similar for both cars, but the C3 gets a TPMS which is not available with the Swift. The Swift, on the other hand, gets six airbags as standard for all variants while the C3 has only two airbags in its base-spec Live trim. 

Price and Verdict

2024 Maruti Swift gets LED tail lights

Model

2024 Citroen C3 Shine

Maruti Swift ZXi Plus
 

1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol

1.2-litre turbo-petrol

1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol

Price

Rs 8.10 lakh to Rs 8.25 lakh

Rs 9.30 lakh*

Rs 9 lakh to Rs 9.59 lakh

* Prices of the top-spec Shine Turbo variant with an automatic gearbox are yet to be announced

The naturally aspirated top-spec variant of the C3 gets only a manual gearbox. On the other hand, the Swift ZXi Plus variant packs in a 5-speed AMT, so if you are looking for a naturally aspirated engine with an auto gearbox, you should incline towards the Maruti Swift. Moreover, the Swift has features like push-button start/stop and rear AC vents, which still is unavailable in the C3.

However, if you are looking for a more potent engine that has a similar price tag as the top-spec Swift, you should go for the C3’s turbo-petrol Shine variant. However, it should be noted that prices of the AT variants are yet to be announced, which can make the C3 even more expensive than the Swift.

Will you choose the 2024 Citroen C3 over the Maruti Swift? Tell us in the comments below.

