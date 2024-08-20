Modified On Aug 20, 2024 06:47 PM By Dipan for Citroen C3

The Citroen C3 Shine gets two engine options, the more potent of which directly rivals the Swift ZXi Plus in terms of pricing

The 2024 Citroen C3 hatchback was launched recently with an automatic gearbox and new features like LED headlights and auto AC. The prices of the variants have also seen a hike of up to Rs 30,000, which makes it fall in the same ballpark as the top-spec Maruti Swift ZXi Plus variant. Let us find out how the new C3 compares with the Swift on paper.

Dimensions

Dimensions 2024 Citroen C3 Maruti Swift Difference Length 3,981 mm 3,860 mm +121 mm Width 1,733 mm 1,735 mm (-2 mm) Height 1,604 mm 1,520 mm +84 mm Wheelbase 2,540 mm 2,450 mm +90 mm Boot Space 315 litres 265 litres +50 litres

As we can see, the 2024 Citroen C3 is larger in every aspect in comparison to the 2024 Maruti Swift. That said, the Swift is marginally wider than the Citroen cross-hatch. The Citroen also has a 90 mm longer wheelbase and a 50-litre larger boot space than the Maruti hatchback.

Powertrain

Specifications 2024 Citroen C3 Maruti Swift Engine 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol 1.2-litre turbo-petrol 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol Power 82 PS 110 PS 82 PS Torque 115 Nm Up to 205 Nm 112 Nm Transmission 5-speed MT 6-speed MT, 6-speed AT* 5-speed MT, 5-speed AMT^

* AT = Torque converter automatic transmission

^AMT = Automated manual transmission

The Citroen C3 hatchback gets a choice of two powertrains while the Swift makes do with only one engine.

Comparing the naturally aspirated engines, the C3 has the same power but produces slightly more torque than the Swift. However, the Swift gets a 5-speed AMT with the N/A engine while the C3 comes with only a manual transmission.

The turbo-petrol engine on the C3 is much more potent than the Swift’s new 1.2-litre Z series petrol unit and gets an option of a 6-speed automatic as well.

Features

Here’s a look at the variant-wise features that are offered in the respective top-spec variants of both hatchbacks:

2024 Citroen C3 Shine Maruti Swift ZXi Plus Exterior LED projector headlights

LED DRLs

Halogen fog lights

Outside rearview mirror (ORVM) mounted turn indicators

15-inch dual-tone alloy wheels

Halogen tail lights Auto-LED projector headlights

LED DRLs

LED fog lights

Outside rearview mirror (ORVM) mounted side indicators

15-inch dual-tone alloy wheels

LED tail lights Interior Fabric upholstery

Leather-wrapped steering wheel

Front and rear integrated headrests

Day/night inside rearview mirror (IRVM)

Rear parcel tray

Flat-folding rear seats Fabric upholstery

Leather-wrapped steering wheel

Day/night IRVM

Front footwell illumination

Rear parcel tray

Adjustable front and rear headrests

Boot light

60:40 rear seat folding Comfort and Convenience 7-inch digital driver’s display

Steering-mounted audio controls

Auto AC

12 V charging socket

Electrically adjustable and foldable ORVMs

All four power windows with one-touch down for all windows

Height-adjustable driver’s seat

Tilt-adjustable steering wheel

Auto engine start/stop (with turbo-petrol engine only)

One USB-A port at the front and two ports at the rear Analog driver’s display with a multi-information display (MID)

Auto AC with rear AC vents

Cruise control

Wireless phone charger

Push-button start/stop

Electrically adjustable and foldable ORVMs

Height-adjustable driver seat

All four power windows with one-touch up/down for the driver’s side

12 V charging socket

One USB-A port at the front and a USB-A and a USB-C port at the rear Infotainment 10.2-inch touchscreen

Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

Connected car tech (with turbo-petrol AT only)

4 speakers 9-inch touchscreen

Wireless Android Auto & Apple CarPlay

6-speaker ARKAMYS-tuned sound system Safety 6 airbags

Electronic stability program (ESP)

ISOFIX child seat mounts

ABS with EBD

Rearview camera

Reverse parking sensors

Rear Defogger

Seat belt reminder for all seats

Hill hold assist (with turbo-petrol engine only)

Tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS) (with turbo-petrol engine only)

Rear wiper and washer 6 airbags (as standard)

Electronic stability program (ESP)

ABS with EBD

Hill hold assist

Rear parking sensors

Rearview camera

ISOFIX child seat mount

Rear wiper and washer

Both cars get LED headlights and LED DRLs. However, the Swift has LED fog lights and tail lights on offer, which are missing on the Citroen C3.

The Swift also gets cruise control, rear AC vents, push-button start/stop and a wireless phone charger, all of which are still missing from the C3 even after the recent update.

The C3 gets a bigger touchscreen and connected car tech, the latter available with only the turbo-petrol engine with the AT. The Swift, on the other hand, gets two tweeters and a premium sound system.

The safety net is also similar for both cars, but the C3 gets a TPMS which is not available with the Swift. The Swift, on the other hand, gets six airbags as standard for all variants while the C3 has only two airbags in its base-spec Live trim.

Price and Verdict

Model 2024 Citroen C3 Shine Maruti Swift ZXi Plus 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol 1.2-litre turbo-petrol 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol Price Rs 8.10 lakh to Rs 8.25 lakh Rs 9.30 lakh* Rs 9 lakh to Rs 9.59 lakh

* Prices of the top-spec Shine Turbo variant with an automatic gearbox are yet to be announced

The naturally aspirated top-spec variant of the C3 gets only a manual gearbox. On the other hand, the Swift ZXi Plus variant packs in a 5-speed AMT, so if you are looking for a naturally aspirated engine with an auto gearbox, you should incline towards the Maruti Swift. Moreover, the Swift has features like push-button start/stop and rear AC vents, which still is unavailable in the C3.

However, if you are looking for a more potent engine that has a similar price tag as the top-spec Swift, you should go for the C3’s turbo-petrol Shine variant. However, it should be noted that prices of the AT variants are yet to be announced, which can make the C3 even more expensive than the Swift.

Will you choose the 2024 Citroen C3 over the Maruti Swift? Tell us in the comments below.

