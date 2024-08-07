Modified On Aug 07, 2024 06:41 PM By Rohit for Citroen Basalt

The Basalt SUV-coupe will be launched in India on August 9, and is expected to have a starting price of around Rs 8.5 lakh (ex-showroom)

It will be the fifth product from Citroen in India.

Exterior elements include all-LED lighting, 16-inch dual-tone alloy wheels, and a sloping roofline.

Gets a 10.2-inch touchscreen, auto AC, wireless phone charging, and six airbags.

To be offered with two petrol engines: a 1.2-litre N/A and a 1.2-litre turbo-petrol.

It’s been a while since we started seeing the official teasers of the upcoming Citroen Basalt SUV-coupe. Citroen has now confirmed that the Basalt will be launched on August 9 in India. Its offline bookings are already open at some dealerships across the country ahead of its price announcement. Here’s everything you need to know about Citroen’s Tata Curvv rival:

How Does It Look On The Outside?

Although the Basalt is an SUV-coupe offering, it shares some of its design elements with the C3 Aircross. It gets LED projector headlights, V-shaped split LED DRLs and a split grille, reminiscent of the one on the compact SUV. The front bumper has been tweaked and houses the fog lamps and has slim vertical red inserts and a silver-finished skid plate.

In profile, you can notice its biggest highlight, which is the coupe roofline, and the 16-inch dual-tone finish alloy wheels. At the back, it comes with wraparound halogen tail lights and a blacked-out bumper and a silver skid plate.

Cabin And Features

The similarities with the C3 Aircross continue on the inside too, as the Basalt has an identical dashboard layout, including the dual digital displays and the same design for the AC vents. It features white leatherette upholstery and a bronze trim insert on the passenger side of the dashboard. Another key highlight of the Basalt's cabin is its rear seat base, which can move by 87 mm to provide better under-thigh support.

In terms of equipment, Citroen has given it the same 10.2-inch touchscreen and 7-inch digital driver’s display as the C3 Aircross SUV. The Basalt features automatic climate control and wireless phone charging as well. Its safety kit comprises six airbags, electronic stability control (ESC), a rear parking camera, and tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS).

What Engine Options Will It Get?

The Basalt will come with 1.2-litre naturally aspirated and 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engines, details of which are given below:

Specification 1.2-litre N/A Petrol 1.2-litre Turbo-petrol Power 82 PS 110 PS Torque 115 Nm Up to 205 Nm Transmission 5-speed MT 6-speed MT, 6-speed AT Claimed Mileage 18 kmpl 19.5 kmpl, 18.7 kmpl

Expected Price And Rivals

We expect the Citroen Basalt to be priced from Rs 8.5 lakh (ex-showroom). It will square off directly with the Tata Curvv, while serving as a stylish alternative to the Maruti Grand Vitara, Honda Elevate, Hyundai Creta, Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, Volkswagen Taigun, Kia Seltos, Citroen C3 Aircross, Skoda Kushaq, and MG Astor.

