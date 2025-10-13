Citroen Aircross X Reaches Dealerships, Take A Closer Look In 10 Real-life Images

The Aircross X gets a couple of cosmetic tweaks and some additional features

Citroen has launched the new Aircross X in India this month with cosmetic tweaks and some additional features. The Aircross is now on display at dealerships, with prices ranging from Rs 8.29 lakh to Rs 13.49 lakh (ex-showroom). You can check out its detailed variant-wise pricing in this report. If you are curious about the updates Citroen made to the Aircross X, we give you a detailed look at the SUV in real-life images:

Front

The exterior of the Aircross X is more or less the same as there are very minimal changes. It gets two-piece LED DRLs, new monopod LED projector headlamps, and a grille with slim chrome inserts. The double chevron Citroen logo sits prominently at the centre. The bumper houses fog lamps and a silver skid plate that gives a rugged look to its fascia.

Side

From the side, it retains the familiar silhouette but now features a dual-tone black roof, black roof rails which were previously offered in a silver finish, and black outside rear view mirrors (ORVMs) with integrated indicators. The SUV also gets a black body cladding around the wheel arches and 17-inch dual-tone alloy wheels.

Rear

The rear section gets a gloss black connected panel between the wraparound LED taillamps, a silver skid plate, and a shark fin antenna. One can also notice the addition of the ‘X’ badging after the Aircross name, denoting that this is the updated variant.

Colours

The Aircross X gets a new Deep Forest Green shade. In addition to that, you can get in 6 more hues such as Polar White, Steel Grey, Platinum Grey, Cosmo Blue, Perla Nera Black, and Garnet Red.

The Polar White, Platinum Grey and Cosmo Blue colours can also be had in dual-tone, while the Garnet Red option is available with a dual tone only.

Interior

Inside, the Aircross X welcomes you with a redesigned dashboard that is finished in a new black and tan cabin theme.The carmaker has used soft-touch materials across the dashboard for a more premium feel. Keen eyed viewers will also see that the copper highlights on the dashboard, whereas the floating infotainment system now has slimmer bezels.

You also get a front sliding armrest with storage space, functional physical buttons for easy access to the climate control.

It also gets a three-spoke steering wheel with mounted audio and call controls. The Aircross X continues with its 7-seater layout, while the 5-seater configuration is reserved for the base variant.

For passenger comfort, Citroen has provided roof-mounted AC vents for the second row, ensuring rear occupants are comfortable. However, it still misses out on a rear centre armrest for second-row occupants, which most other cars at this price point offer today.

Features & Safety

The new features you get in the Aircross X include:

Ventilated front seats

Cruise control

Wireless phone charger

Auto-dimming IRVM

Keyless entry with push-button start

An optional 360-degree camera system for Rs 25,000

CARA voice assistant for the infotainment system

Other than that it continues to offer a 10.2-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a 7-inch digital driver’s display, steering-mounted audio controls, and a height-adjustable driver’s seat.

In terms of safety, the Aircross X has a 5-star safety rating from Bharat NCAP (check out its crash-test result) and it comes with six airbags (standard across variants), electronic stability control (ESC), hill-hold assist, tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), and rear parking sensors.

Powertrain

The Aircross has two engine options; however, the Aircross X’s top-spec trim only uses the turbo petrol option:

Engine 1.2-litre NA petrol engine 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine Power 82 PS 110 PS Torque 115 Nm 190 Nm (MT) / 205 Nm (AT) Transmission 5-speed manual 6-speed manual, 6-speed automatic Fuel efficiency 17.5 kmpl 18.5 kmpl (MT), 17.6 kmpl (AT)

The naturally aspirated petrol variants get the option of a retrofitted CNG kit at authorised dealerships for a premium.

Rivals

The Citroen Aircross rivals compact SUVs like the new Maruti Victoris, Maruti Grand Vitara, Hyundai Creta, Toyota Hyryder, Kia Seltos, Tata Curvv, Citroen Basalt, Honda Elevate, Volkswagen Taigun and Skoda Kushaq.