Check Out The Waiting Period Of Maruti Baleno, Toyota Glanza, Hyundai i20, And Tata Altroz For April 2023
Modified On Apr 18, 2023 05:37 PM By Tarun for Maruti Baleno
The most popular hatchback in this segment has the least waiting period
The versatile premium hatchback segment presently offers several powertrains covering a variety of fuels including petrol, turbo-petrol, diesel, and CNG. You have the choice of four models in this segment - Maruti Baleno, Toyota Glanza, Hyundai i20, and Tata Altroz. If you’re planning to buy one of these hatchbacks, here’s how much you’ll have to wait in your city:
|
Cities
|
Baleno
|
Glanza
|
i20
|
Altroz
|
Delhi
|
2-3 weeks
|
2-3 months
|
2-3 months
|
3 months
|
Bengaluru
|
No waiting
|
2-3 months
|
2 months
|
2.5 months
|
Mumbai
|
1 week
|
2.5-3 months
|
2-4 months
|
2-3 months
|
Hyderabad
|
10 days
|
3 months
|
2 months
|
2-3 months
|
Pune
|
1-1.5 months
|
2.5 months
|
2-3 months
|
2 months
|
Chennai
|
1.5 months
|
2-3 months
|
1-1.5 months
|
2 months
|
Jaipur
|
1 month
|
3 months
|
1-1.5 months
|
2 months
|
Ahmedabad
|
1-1.5 months
|
3 months
|
4 months
|
1-2 months
|
Gurugram
|
No waiting
|
3-4 months
|
2.5 months
|
3 months
|
Lucknow
|
1-1.5 months
|
2.5-3 months
|
3-4 months
|
1 month
|
Kolkata
|
1-1.5 months
|
3 months
|
3 months
|
3 months
|
Thane
|
1-1.5 months
|
2-3 months
|
2 months
|
2-3 months
|
Surat
|
1-1.5 months
|
3 months
|
2-4 months
|
2 months
|
Ghaziabad
|
1 month
|
3 months
|
1-1.5 months
|
3 months
|
Chandigarh
|
2 month
|
2.5 months
|
2 months
|
2-3 months
|
Coimbatore
|
1-1.5 months
|
2.5-3 months
|
4 months
|
1 month
|
Patna
|
1-1.5 months
|
3 months
|
1-1.5 months
|
1-2 months
|
Faridabad
|
No waiting
|
3 months
|
2 months
|
1.5-2 months
|
Indore
|
2 weeks
|
2.5 months
|
2 months
|
1.5 months
|
Noida
|
2 months
|
3 months
|
3-4 months
|
3 months
-
The Maruti Baleno is available with the least waiting period in this list. You can get the hatchback without any waiting in Bengaluru, Faridabad, and Gurugram. On an average, it carries a wait time of around a month.
-
Toyota’s version of the Baleno, the Glanza, however, demands a higher wait time. One will have to wait for around two to three months to get their hands on the premium hatchback. Both the Baleno and Glanza lack a diesel option but do come in CNG variants too.
Also Read: Maruti Fronx Vs Premium Hatchback Rivals: Fuel Efficiency Compared
-
Waiting period for the Hyundai i20 averages around two months. In cities like Patna, Chennai, Jaipur, and Ghaziabad, you can get it in around a month. It also has the longest waiting period that can stretch up to four months for buyers in Coimbatore, Ahmedabad, Mumbai, Lucknow, Surat and Noida.
-
The Tata Altroz has a lesser wait time than the Glanza and averages around two months. However, in most of the metro cities, you’ll have to wait for around three months for the delivery. It will soon be offered with Tata’s new CNG setup as well, making it the most diverse offering (fuel-wise) in the segment.
