Check Out The Nissan Magnite Facelift Visia+ Variant In These 10 Images

This variant gets a bigger touchscreen than the top-spec version, but does not get the option of an automatic transmission

The Nissan Magnite facelift has been launched with prices starting from Rs 5.99 lakh (introductory, ex-showroom pan-India). It is available in six broad variants, and we recently detailed its base-spec Visia variant in images. If you are interested in the new Magnite, and want to push for the one-above-base Visia+ variant, then you can check out its design, cabin, features and powertrain in this detailed gallery.

Exterior

This variant gets the bigger grille with the chrome and gloss black surrounds, but instead of LED DRLs, it gets a chrome strip, and it misses out on fog lamps. It also gets halogen headlamps instead of LED units.

On the sides, this variant gets 16-inch steel wheels without covers. It comes with black ORVMs, chrome door handles, and a chrome strip running across the window line. You also get silver roof rails, and a shark fin antenna.

The rear end gets updated halogen tail lamps and an integrated spoiler. The bumper does not get any grey surround but features the same chunky skid plate as seen on the base-spec variant.

Cabin

The Magnite Visia+ gets an all-black cabin, which includes a black dashboard and black upholstery. The steering wheel and AC vents get silver inserts, and the door pads get grey soft touch padding.

The seats are finished in black fabric upholstery, and get grey inserts on the sides. While there is no headrest for the rear middle passenger, all other passengers get adjustable headrests.

The rear seats get a centre armrest with cupholders, but the front passengers do not get an armrest.

Features & Safety

In terms of features, the Visia+ variant gets a 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system, but this is an aftermarket unit. It also gets wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, manual AC, 4 speakers, and all power windows.

For passenger safety, it gets 6 airbags, ABS with EBD, traction control, hill start assist, a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), rear wiper and washer, rear defogger, and a rearview camera.

Powertrain

This variant is available only with the 1-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine, which makes 72 PS and 96 Nm, and is paired with a 5-speed manual transmission only. Nissan does not offer it with an automated manual transmission (AMT) option.

Price & Rivals

The updated Nissan Magnite is priced from Rs 5.99 lakh to Rs 11.50 lakh, and the Visia+ variant is priced at Rs 6.49 lakh. The Magnite is a rival to subcompact SUVs like the Renault Kiger, Tata Nexon, Kia Sonet, Mahindra XUV 3XO, and Maruti Brezza.

All prices are introductory, ex-showroom pan-India

