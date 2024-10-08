Check Out The Nissan Magnite Facelift Interior In These 15 Detailed Images

Modified On Oct 08, 2024 05:59 PM By Dipan for Nissan Magnite

The interior now features a black and orange theme with extensive use of soft-touch leatherette materials

The Nissan Magnite recently received a mid-life facelift in India, which brought subtle changes in the exterior and interior, while adding some new features to the subcompact SUV. Changes on the inside include new leatherette material and new features like a cooled glovebox and an auto-dimming IRVM (inside rearview mirror). If you want to examine the facelifted Magnite’s interior from close quarters, take a look at these 15 images:

2024 Nissan Magnite: Dashboard

The Nissan Magnite has an orange and black interior theme in its top-spec Tecna Plus variant, as you can see in this image. However, the lower variants have different cabin themes.

Soft-touch orange leatherette material has been added to the dashboard of the 2024 Magnite. The layout, however, is identical to the outgoing model.

The Magnite has an 8-inch touchscreen and a 7-inch digital driver’s display. The graphics in the driver's display have been revised. The AC vents are also the same with silver surrounds.

2024 Nissan Magnite: Steering Wheel

The leatherette-wrapped steering wheel is also the same but there is a contrast orange stitching on it now. It continues to come with audio and cruise control buttons.

Also Read: Nissan Magnite Facelift Variant-wise Features Explained

2024 Nissan Magnite: AC Panel

The auto AC panel consists of three dials to control the blower speed, temperature and airflow position. Beneath this is a wireless phone charger and the push button start/stop.

2024 Nissan Magnite: Doors

The doors are black with the door pads having a soft-touch orange leatherette material on them. The inside door handles are finished in aluminium.

There is a textured diagonal panel with ‘Magnite’ badging, featuring the power window and ORVM (outside rearview mirror) controls. The doors also have a bottle holder and a speaker.

Also See: Nissan Magnite Facelift Base Variant Explained In 10 Images

2024 Nissan Magnite: Centre Console

The centre console consists of the gear lever, parking brake, two cupholders and a centre armrest wrapped in leatherette and has storage space underneath it. It also has two AC vents and a type-C USB charger for the rear passengers.

2024 Nissan Magnite: Seats

The seats have a dual-tone leatherette upholstery matching the cabin theme. Nissan is offering 3-pointer seatbelts for all passengers. The rear seat has a centre armrest with two cupholders and a phone holder.

The Magnite facelift also comes with seatback pockets, two cabin lamps and collapsible grab handles.

2024 Nissan Magnite: Other Features

Other features include a cooled glovebox, auto-dimming IRVM (inside rearview mirror), four-colour ambient lighting and a remote engine start. Key safety features include six airbags (as standard), a 360-degree camera with a blind spot monitor and a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS).

2024 Nissan Magnite: Boot Space

The Nissan Magnite facelift has a boot space of 336 litres.

Also See: Nissan Magnite Old vs New: Design Differences Explained

2024 Nissan Magnite: Powertrain Options

The facelifted Nissan Magnite is being offered with two engine options:

Engine 1-litre naturally aspirated petrol 1-litre turbo-petrol Power 72 PS 100 PS Torque 96 Nm 160 Nm (MT), 152 Nm (CVT) Transmission* 5-speed MT/5-speed AMT 5-speed MT/CVT

*AMT = Automated manual transmission, CVT = Continuously variable transmission

2024 Nissan Magnite: Price And Rivals

The Nissan Magnite facelift is priced between Rs 5.99 lakh and Rs 11.50 lakh (introductory ex-showroom, pan-India). It faces competition from subcompact SUVs like Renault Kiger, Tata Nexon, Hyundai Venue and Mahindra XUV 3XO. It also rivals sub-4m crossovers like the Maruti Fronx and Toyota Taisor.

Follow the CarDekho WhatsApp channel to get instant updates from the automotive world.

Read More on : Magnite AMT