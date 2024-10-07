2024 Nissan Magnite vs Rivals: Price Comparison Part 2

Modified On Oct 07, 2024 06:19 PM By Shreyash for Nissan Magnite

The 2024 Magnite is still the most affordable automatic subcompact SUV you can buy in India

The Nissan Magnite facelift was launched recently, which received new updates and more safety features. It renews its rivalry with the Renault Kiger, while it can also be regarded as an alternative to the Maruti Fronx, Toyota Taisor, Tata Punch and Hyundai Exter considering its price. Let’s see how the 2024 Magnite fares against its rivals.

Petrol Manual

Nissan Magnite Facelift Renault Kiger Maruti Fronx Toyota Taisor Tata Punch Hyundai Exter Visia - Rs 5.99 lakh RXE - Rs 6 lakh Pure - Rs 6.13 lakh E - Rs 6 lakh Visia Plus - Rs 6.49 lakh RXL - Rs 6.60 lakh EX(O) - Rs 6.48 lakh Pure (O) - Rs 6.70 lakh Acenta - Rs 7.14 lakh Adventure - Rs 7 lakh Adventure Rhythm - Rs 7.35 lakh RXT - Rs 7.50 lakh Sigma - Rs 7.52 lakh Adventure S - Rs 7.60 lakh S - Rs 7.50 lakh S(O) - Rs 7.65 lakh E - Rs 7.74 lakh S(O) Plus - Rs 7.86 lakh N-Connecta - Rs 7.86 lakh RXT (O) - Rs 8 lakh Adventure Plus S - Rs 8.10 lakh Delta - Rs 8.38 lakh Accomplished Plus - Rs 8.30 lakh SX - Rs 8.23 lakh Tekna - Rs 8.75 lakh S - Rs 8.60 lakh RXZ - Rs 8.80 lakh Delta Plus - Rs 8.78 lakh Accomplished Plus S - Rs 8.80 lakh SX(O) - Rs 8.87 lakh Delta Plus (O) - Rs 8.93 lakh S Plus - Rs 9 lakh Creative Plus - Rs 9 lakh Tekna Plus - Rs 9.10 lakh N-Connecta Turbo - Rs 9.19 lakh RXT(O) Turbo - Rs 9.30 lakh Creative Plus S - Rs 9.45 lakh SX(O) Connect - Rs 9.56 lakh Delta Plus Turbo - Rs 9.73 lakh Tekna Turbo - Rs 9.99 lakh RXZ Turbo - Rs 10 lakh Tekna Plus Turbo - Rs 10.35 lakh Zeta Turbo - Rs 10.56 lakh G Turbo - Rs 10.56 lakh Alpha Turbo - Rs 11.48 lakh V Turbo - Rs 11.48 lakh

Key Takeaways

In the base-spec, all models mentioned in this comparison (except Fronx and Taisor) are priced closely at around Rs 6 lakh. However, the Tata Punch is still Rs 13,000 more expensive than other models here.

The one-above-base variants of the Magnite facelift, Renault Kiger and Hyundai Exter are also priced close to each other, with Kiger being the most expensive by up to Rs 12,000.

Maruti Fronx’s base-spec Sigma variant is Rs 1.5 lakh more expensive than the base-spec Magnite Visia, whereas the Taisor’s entry-level variant costs Rs 1.75 lakh more than that of the Nissan SUV.

When it comes to top-spec variants, the turbo-petrol version of the 2024 Magnite undercuts the fully equipped turbo-petrol variants of the Fronx and Taisor by over Rs 1 lakh.

However, the top-spec Tata Punch is Rs 90,000 more affordable than the Magnite facelift, whereas top-spec Exter also undercuts the updated Nissan SUV by 79,000.

In the top-spec, the Magnite comes loaded with amenities like an 8-inch touchscreen, a 6-speaker Arkamys-tuned audio system, a 7-inch fully digital driver’s display, and 4-colour ambient lighting.

Also Check Out: 2024 Nissan Magnite vs Key Subcompact SUV Rivals: Price Comparison

Among all five models, the 2024 Magnite, Maruti Fronx, and the Toyota Taisor are the only offerings here to come with a 360-degree camera.

The Tata Punch and Hyundai Exter are only two SUVs here to come with a single-pane sunroof.

Nissan and Hyundai are offering 6 airbags as a standard fitment on Magnite and Exter respectively, whereas with the Fronx and Taisor, it's still limited to higher-spec variants. The Tata Punch and Renault Kiger, on other hand, only come with dual front airbags.

Save for the Punch and Exter, all four models here also get the choice of a turbo-petrol engine.

Both the Nissan Magnite facelift and Renault Kiger come with either a 72 PS 1-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine or a 100 PS 1-litre turbo-petrol engine. Both offer a 5-speed manual transmission as standard.

Similarly, the Fronx and Taisor comes with either a 90 PS 1.2-litre naturally aspirated or a 100 PS 1-litre turbo-petrol engine. Both engines can be had with a 5-speed manual transmission.

The Tata Punch is powered by an 88 PS 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine paired with a 5-speed manual transmission. The Exter on other hand also uses a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine but makes 83 PS, which is 5 PS less than the Punch. It also comes with a 5-speed manual transmission.

Petrol Automatic

Nissan Magnite Facelift Renault Kiger Maruti Fronx Toyota Taisor Tata Punch Hyundai Exter Visia AMT - Rs 6.60 lakh RXL AMT - Rs 7.10 lakh Acenta AMT - Rs 7.64 lakh Adventure AMT - Rs 7.60 lakh RXT AMT - Rs 8 lakh Adventure Rhythm AMT - Rs 7.95 lakh N-Connecta AMT - Rs 8.36 lakh Adventure S AMT - Rs 8.20 lakh S AMT - Rs 8.23 lakh RXT(O) AMT - Rs 8.50 lakh S Plus AMT - Rs 8.44 lakh Adventure Plus S AMT - Rs 8.70 lakh Delta AMT - Rs 8.83 lakh Accomplished Plus AMT - Rs 8.90 lakh SX AMT - Rs 8.90 lakh S AMT - Rs 9.13 lakh Tekna AMT - Rs 9.25 lakh RXZ AMT - Rs 9.30 lakh Delta Plus AMT - Rs 9.23 lakh Delta Plus (O) AMT - Rs 9.38 lakh Accomplished Plus S AMT - Rs 9.40 lakh SX(O) AMT - Rs 9.54 lakh Tekna Plus AMT - Rs 9.60 lakh S Plus AMT - Rs 9.53 lakh Creative Plus AMT - Rs 9.60 lakh Acenta Turbo CVT - Rs 9.79 lakh Creative Plus S - Rs 10 lakh SX(O) Connect AMT - Rs 10 lakh N-Connecta Turbo CVT - Rs 10.34 lakh RXT(O) Turbo CVT - Rs 10.30 lakh Tekna Turbo CVT - Rs 11.14 lakh RXZ Turbo CVT - Rs 11 lakh Tekna Plus Turbo CVT - Rs 11.50 lakh Zeta Turbo AT - Rs 11.96 lakh G Turbo AT - Rs 11.96 lakh Alpha Turbo AT - Rs 12.88 lakh V Turbo AT - Rs 12.88 lakh

AT - Torque converter automatic transmission

Key Takeaways

The 2024 Magnite is the cheapest automatic subcompact SUV you can buy in India, priced at Rs 7.60 lakh. It undercuts entry-level automatic variants of all its rivals by up to Rs 2.5 lakh.

In the top-spec, the Fronx and Taisor in automatic comes out as the most expensive automatic subcompact offerings here. The Fronx turbo-petrol automatic, along with Taisor V turbo are Rs 1.4 lakh more expensive than the top-spec Tekna Plus turbo-petrol variant of the Magnite.

If you are opting for non-turbo variants of the Magnite and Kiger, a 5-speed AMT will be offered. However, the turbo-petrol variants of both SUVs get a CVT automatic gearbox.

Similarly, non-turbo variants of the Fronx and Taisor also come with a 5-speed AMT, however their turbo-petrol variants get a 6-speed torque converter automatic.

Since Punch and Exter are not being offered with turbo-petrol engines, they only come with a 5-speed AMT.

All prices are ex-showroom

Follow the CarDekho WhatsApp channel to get instant updates from the automotive world.

Read More on : Magnite AMT