2024 Nissan Magnite vs Rivals: Price Comparison Part 2

Modified On Oct 07, 2024 06:19 PM By Shreyash for Nissan Magnite

The 2024 Magnite is still the most affordable automatic subcompact SUV you can buy in India

The Nissan Magnite facelift was launched recently, which received new updates and more safety features. It renews its rivalry with the Renault Kiger, while it can also be regarded as an alternative to the Maruti Fronx, Toyota Taisor, Tata Punch and Hyundai Exter considering its price. Let’s see how the 2024 Magnite fares against its rivals.

Petrol Manual

Nissan Magnite Facelift

Renault Kiger

Maruti Fronx

Toyota Taisor

Tata Punch

Hyundai Exter

Visia - Rs 5.99 lakh

RXE - Rs 6 lakh

    

Pure - Rs 6.13 lakh

E - Rs 6 lakh

Visia Plus - Rs 6.49 lakh

RXL - Rs 6.60 lakh

      

EX(O) - Rs 6.48 lakh
       

Pure (O) - Rs 6.70 lakh

  

Acenta - Rs 7.14 lakh

      

Adventure - Rs 7 lakh

  
       

Adventure Rhythm - Rs 7.35 lakh

  
 

RXT - Rs 7.50 lakh

Sigma - Rs 7.52 lakh

  

Adventure S - Rs 7.60 lakh

S - Rs 7.50 lakh
         

S(O) - Rs 7.65 lakh
     

E - Rs 7.74 lakh

  

S(O) Plus - Rs 7.86 lakh

N-Connecta - Rs 7.86 lakh

RXT (O) - Rs 8 lakh

    

Adventure Plus S - Rs 8.10 lakh

  
   

Delta - Rs 8.38 lakh

  

Accomplished Plus - Rs 8.30 lakh

SX - Rs 8.23 lakh

Tekna - Rs 8.75 lakh

    

S - Rs 8.60 lakh

    
 

RXZ - Rs 8.80 lakh

Delta Plus - Rs 8.78 lakh

  

Accomplished Plus S - Rs 8.80 lakh

SX(O) - Rs 8.87 lakh
   

Delta Plus (O) - Rs 8.93 lakh

S Plus - Rs 9 lakh

Creative Plus - Rs 9 lakh

  

Tekna Plus - Rs 9.10 lakh

          

N-Connecta Turbo - Rs 9.19 lakh

RXT(O) Turbo - Rs 9.30 lakh

        
       

Creative Plus S - Rs 9.45 lakh

SX(O) Connect - Rs 9.56 lakh
   

Delta Plus Turbo - Rs 9.73 lakh

      

Tekna Turbo - Rs 9.99 lakh

RXZ Turbo - Rs 10 lakh

        

Tekna Plus Turbo - Rs 10.35 lakh

          
   

Zeta Turbo - Rs 10.56 lakh

G Turbo - Rs 10.56 lakh

    
   

Alpha Turbo - Rs 11.48 lakh

V Turbo - Rs 11.48 lakh

    

Key Takeaways

  • In the base-spec, all models mentioned in this comparison (except Fronx and Taisor) are priced closely at around Rs 6 lakh. However, the Tata Punch is still Rs 13,000 more expensive than other models here.

  • The one-above-base variants of the Magnite facelift, Renault Kiger and Hyundai Exter are also priced close to each other, with Kiger being the most expensive by up to Rs 12,000. 

  • Maruti Fronx’s base-spec Sigma variant is Rs 1.5 lakh more expensive than the base-spec Magnite Visia, whereas the Taisor’s entry-level variant costs Rs 1.75 lakh more than that of the Nissan SUV.

  • When it comes to top-spec variants, the turbo-petrol version of the 2024 Magnite undercuts the fully equipped turbo-petrol variants of the Fronx and Taisor by over Rs 1 lakh. 

  • However, the top-spec Tata Punch is Rs 90,000 more affordable than the Magnite facelift, whereas top-spec Exter also undercuts the updated Nissan SUV by 79,000.

Nissan Magnite dashboard

  • In the top-spec, the Magnite comes loaded with amenities like an 8-inch touchscreen, a  6-speaker Arkamys-tuned audio system, a 7-inch fully digital driver’s display, and 4-colour ambient lighting. 

Also Check Out: 2024 Nissan Magnite vs Key Subcompact SUV Rivals: Price Comparison

Maruti Fronx 36- degree camera

  • Among all five models, the 2024 Magnite, Maruti Fronx, and the Toyota Taisor are the only offerings here to come with a 360-degree camera.

  • The Tata Punch and Hyundai Exter are only two SUVs here to come with a single-pane sunroof.

Hyundai Exter Sunroof

  • Nissan and Hyundai are offering 6 airbags as a standard fitment on Magnite and Exter respectively, whereas with the Fronx and Taisor, it's still limited to higher-spec variants. The Tata Punch and Renault Kiger, on other hand, only come with dual front airbags.

  • Save for the Punch and Exter, all four models here also get the choice of a turbo-petrol engine.

  • Both the Nissan Magnite facelift and Renault Kiger come with either a 72 PS 1-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine or a 100 PS 1-litre turbo-petrol engine. Both offer a 5-speed manual transmission as standard.

Maruti Fronx

  • Similarly, the Fronx and Taisor comes with either a 90 PS 1.2-litre naturally aspirated or a 100 PS 1-litre turbo-petrol engine. Both engines can be had with a 5-speed manual transmission.

  • The Tata Punch is powered by an 88 PS 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine paired with a 5-speed manual transmission. The Exter on other hand also uses a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine but makes 83 PS, which is 5 PS less than the Punch. It also comes with a 5-speed manual transmission.

Petrol Automatic

Nissan Magnite Facelift

Renault Kiger

Maruti Fronx

Toyota Taisor

Tata Punch

Hyundai Exter

Visia AMT - Rs 6.60 lakh

          
 

RXL AMT - Rs 7.10 lakh

        

Acenta AMT - Rs 7.64 lakh

      

Adventure AMT - Rs 7.60 lakh

  
 

RXT AMT - Rs 8 lakh

    

Adventure Rhythm AMT - Rs 7.95 lakh

  

N-Connecta AMT - Rs 8.36 lakh

      

Adventure S AMT - Rs 8.20 lakh

S AMT - Rs 8.23 lakh
 

RXT(O) AMT - Rs 8.50 lakh

      

S Plus AMT - Rs 8.44 lakh
       

Adventure Plus S AMT - Rs 8.70 lakh

  
   

Delta AMT - Rs 8.83 lakh

  

Accomplished Plus AMT - Rs 8.90 lakh

SX AMT - Rs 8.90 lakh
     

S AMT - Rs 9.13 lakh

    

Tekna AMT - Rs 9.25 lakh

RXZ AMT - Rs 9.30 lakh

Delta Plus AMT - Rs 9.23 lakh

      
   

Delta Plus (O) AMT - Rs 9.38 lakh

  

Accomplished Plus S AMT - Rs 9.40 lakh

SX(O) AMT - Rs 9.54 lakh

Tekna Plus AMT - Rs 9.60 lakh

    

S Plus AMT - Rs 9.53 lakh

Creative Plus AMT - Rs 9.60 lakh

  

Acenta Turbo CVT - Rs 9.79 lakh

          
       

Creative Plus S - Rs 10 lakh

SX(O) Connect AMT - Rs 10 lakh

N-Connecta Turbo CVT - Rs 10.34 lakh

RXT(O) Turbo CVT - Rs 10.30 lakh

        

Tekna Turbo CVT - Rs 11.14 lakh

RXZ Turbo CVT - Rs 11 lakh

        

Tekna Plus Turbo CVT - Rs 11.50 lakh

          
   

Zeta Turbo AT - Rs 11.96 lakh

G Turbo AT - Rs 11.96 lakh

    
   

Alpha Turbo AT - Rs 12.88 lakh

V Turbo AT - Rs 12.88 lakh

    

AT - Torque converter automatic transmission

Key Takeaways

  • The 2024 Magnite is the cheapest automatic subcompact SUV you can buy in India, priced at Rs 7.60 lakh. It undercuts entry-level automatic variants of all its rivals by up to Rs 2.5 lakh.

  • In the top-spec, the Fronx and Taisor in automatic comes out as the most expensive automatic subcompact offerings here. The Fronx turbo-petrol automatic, along with Taisor V turbo are Rs 1.4 lakh more expensive than the top-spec Tekna Plus turbo-petrol variant of the Magnite.

  • If you are opting for non-turbo variants of the Magnite and Kiger, a 5-speed AMT will be offered. However, the turbo-petrol variants of both SUVs get a CVT automatic gearbox.

  • Similarly, non-turbo variants of the Fronx and Taisor also come with a 5-speed AMT, however their turbo-petrol variants get a 6-speed torque converter automatic.

  • Since Punch and Exter are not being offered with turbo-petrol engines, they only come with a 5-speed AMT.

All prices are ex-showroom

