Nissan Magnite Facelift Variant-wise Features Explained

Nissan offers the 2024 Magnite across six broad variants, with two engine options to choose from

The Nissan Magnite was updated recently, with minor styling tweaks on the exterior as well as in the interior. Prices for the 2024 Magnite start from Rs 5.99 lakh and go up to Rs 11.50 lakh (introductory ex-showroom pan-India). It is available in six broad variants: Visia, Visia Plus, Accenta, N-Connecta, Tekna, and Tekna Plus. In this report, we will break down what features each variant of the facelifted Magnite get, starting off with the base-spec Visia variant.

Nissan Magnite Visia Variant

Exterior Interior Infotainment Comfort and Convenience Safety Halogen headlights and tail lights

Chrome-finished door handles

16-inch steel wheels

Functional roof rails (with load-bearing capacity of 50 kg)

Roof-mounted rear spoiler All-black cabin theme with fabric upholstery

Rear armrest with cup holders

60:40 split function for rear seats

Adjustable headrests

Day/night IRVM

Front and rear cabin lamps N.A. Semi-digital instrument cluster

Manual AC

All power windows

12 V power outlet

PM2.5 air filter

Tilt-adjustment for the steering wheel 6 airbags

3-point seat belt for all passengers

ISOFIX child seat mounts

Hill start assist

ABS with EBD

Tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS)

Rear parking sensors

With the base Visia variant of the 2024 Magnite, you get six airbags as standard and ISOFIX child seat mounts. It is equipped with 16-inch steel wheels, halogen headlights, and chrome-finished door handles. Nissan has provided it with an all-black cabin theme with fabric seat upholstery. That said, it misses out on an infotainment system and a reverse parking camera.

Nissan Magnite Visia Plus Variant

Over the Visia variant, the one-above base Visia Plus variant gets the following:

Exterior Interior Infotainment Comfort and Convenience Safety Shark fin antenna N.A. 9-inch touchscreen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto

Bluetooth connectivity

4-speaker audio system N.A. Reverse parking camera

Rear wiper and washer

Rear defogger

With an additional Rs 50,000 over the entry-level variant, the Visia Plus offers a touchscreen infotainment system, a 4-speaker audio system, and a reverse parking camera. It also comes with a rear wiper with washer, rear defogger, and a shark fin antenna. Do note that the Visia Plus trim is only available with the 72 PS 1-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine, paired only with the 5-speed manual transmission option.

Nissan Magnite Accenta Variant

The Magnite Accenta variant gets below mentioned features over Visia Plus variant:

Exterior Interior Infotainment Comfort and Convenience Safety Front and rear skid plates

ORVM-mounted LED turn indicators

Body-coloured ORVMs

Wheel covers N.A. N.A. Height adjustable driver’s seat

Remote engine start (turbo variants only)

Auto AC

Keyless entry

Push button start/stop (turbo variants only)

Steering-mounted controls

Electrically adjustable and foldable ORVMs

Auto up/down driver’s side window Burglar alarm

The mid-spec Accenta variant includes several comfort and convenience features over the lower-spec variants which include keyless entry, auto AC, and steering-mounted audio controls. The Magnite’s turbo variants also offer additional features such as remote engine start, push-button start/stop, and a premium key that locks and unlocks the vehicle whenever it senses you nearby. The Accenta variant is also your entry-point to configure the 2024 Magnite with the 1-litre turbocharged petrol engine.

Nissan Magnite N-Connecta Variant

Over the Accenta variant, the higher-spec N-connecta variant gets:

Exterior Interior Infotainment Comfort and Convenience Safety 16-inch alloy wheels

LED DRLs

Body side cladding with silver inserts

Soft touch leatherette elements on dashboard

Auto-dimming IRVM

Illuminated glovebox

Rear parcel tray

8-inch floating touchscreen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto

6-speaker ARKAMYS sound system

Voice recognition Rear AC vents

Front armrest with storage

Type-C charging ports

Boot lamp

7-inch digital driver’s display N.A.

The N-Connecta variant gets LED DRLs but still lacks a full-LED headlight setup. It comes with 16-inch alloy wheels and body side cladding with silver inserts. The all-black cabin theme is retained, but with a leatherette finish on the dashboard. Additional features include a 7-inch digital driver’s display, type-C charging ports, and a premium 6-speaker ARKAMYS sound system.

Nissan Magnite Tekna Variant

Compared to N-Connecta variant, the second-to-top Tekna variant gets the below listed additions:

Exterior Interior Infotainment Comfort and Convenience Safety LED tail lamps

Auto-LED projector headlights

LED fog lamps

LED turn indicators Dual-tone black and grey cabin theme

Orange stitching on dashboard and steering wheel

Soft touch elements on door pads

Semi-leatherette seat upholstery N.A. Cruise control

Cooled glovebox 360-degree camera system

With the second-to-top Tekna variant, you get LED headlight and tail light setups. It also features a dual-tone light grey and black cabin with semi-leather seat upholstery. The only additional comfort and convenience features are cruise control and a cooled glovebox, its safety kit features a 360-degree camera system.

Nissan Magnite Tekna Plus Variant

Over the Tekna variant, the fully loaded Tekna Plus variant features the following equipment:

Exterior Interior Infotainment Comfort and Convenience Safety N.A. Dual-tone black and orange cabin theme with leather seat upholstery

Orange finished leatherette elements on dashboard

4-colour ambient lighting N.A. N.A. N.A.

While the top-spec Tekna Plus variant includes all the features, it does not offer any additions over the Tekna variant, except for the 4-colour ambient lighting. Changes inside the cabin are also cosmetic, featuring a dual-tone orange and black interior with leather seat upholstery.

Powertrain Specifications

Below are the powertrain specifications of both engine options offered with the 2024 Nissan Magnite

Engine 1-litre naturally aspirated petrol 1-litre turbo-petrol Power 72 PS 100 PS Torque 96 Nm 160 Nm (MT), 152 Nm (CVT) Transmission 5-speed MT/5-speed AMT 5-speed MT/CVT Claimed mileage 19.4 kmpl (MT), 19.7 kmpl (AMT) 19.9 kmpl (MT), 17.9 kmpl (CVT)

We have also detailed variant-wise engine and colour options offered with the 2024 Nissan Magnite, which you can check out over here.

2024 Nissan Magnite Rivals

The updated Magnite renews its rivalry in the sub-4m SUV segment against cars like the Renault Kiger, Tata Nexon, Hyundai Venue, Kia Sonet and the Mahindra XUV 3XO. It also competes with the sub-4m crossovers like the Maruti Fronx and Toyota Taisor.

