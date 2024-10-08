Nissan Magnite Facelift Variant-wise Features Explained
Modified On Oct 08, 2024 12:15 PM By CarDekho for Nissan Magnite
Nissan offers the 2024 Magnite across six broad variants, with two engine options to choose from
The Nissan Magnite was updated recently, with minor styling tweaks on the exterior as well as in the interior. Prices for the 2024 Magnite start from Rs 5.99 lakh and go up to Rs 11.50 lakh (introductory ex-showroom pan-India). It is available in six broad variants: Visia, Visia Plus, Accenta, N-Connecta, Tekna, and Tekna Plus. In this report, we will break down what features each variant of the facelifted Magnite get, starting off with the base-spec Visia variant.
Nissan Magnite Visia Variant
|
Exterior
|
Interior
|
Infotainment
|
Comfort and Convenience
|
Safety
|
|
|
|
|
With the base Visia variant of the 2024 Magnite, you get six airbags as standard and ISOFIX child seat mounts. It is equipped with 16-inch steel wheels, halogen headlights, and chrome-finished door handles. Nissan has provided it with an all-black cabin theme with fabric seat upholstery. That said, it misses out on an infotainment system and a reverse parking camera.
Nissan Magnite Visia Plus Variant
Over the Visia variant, the one-above base Visia Plus variant gets the following:
|
Exterior
|
Interior
|
Infotainment
|
Comfort and Convenience
|
Safety
|
|
|
|
|
With an additional Rs 50,000 over the entry-level variant, the Visia Plus offers a touchscreen infotainment system, a 4-speaker audio system, and a reverse parking camera. It also comes with a rear wiper with washer, rear defogger, and a shark fin antenna. Do note that the Visia Plus trim is only available with the 72 PS 1-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine, paired only with the 5-speed manual transmission option.
Nissan Magnite Accenta Variant
The Magnite Accenta variant gets below mentioned features over Visia Plus variant:
|
Exterior
|
Interior
|
Infotainment
|
Comfort and Convenience
|
Safety
|
|
|
|
|
The mid-spec Accenta variant includes several comfort and convenience features over the lower-spec variants which include keyless entry, auto AC, and steering-mounted audio controls. The Magnite’s turbo variants also offer additional features such as remote engine start, push-button start/stop, and a premium key that locks and unlocks the vehicle whenever it senses you nearby. The Accenta variant is also your entry-point to configure the 2024 Magnite with the 1-litre turbocharged petrol engine.
Nissan Magnite N-Connecta Variant
Over the Accenta variant, the higher-spec N-connecta variant gets:
|
Exterior
|
Interior
|
Infotainment
|
Comfort and Convenience
|
Safety
|
|
|
|
|
The N-Connecta variant gets LED DRLs but still lacks a full-LED headlight setup. It comes with 16-inch alloy wheels and body side cladding with silver inserts. The all-black cabin theme is retained, but with a leatherette finish on the dashboard. Additional features include a 7-inch digital driver’s display, type-C charging ports, and a premium 6-speaker ARKAMYS sound system.
Nissan Magnite Tekna Variant
Compared to N-Connecta variant, the second-to-top Tekna variant gets the below listed additions:
|
Exterior
|
Interior
|
Infotainment
|
Comfort and Convenience
|
Safety
|
|
|
|
|
With the second-to-top Tekna variant, you get LED headlight and tail light setups. It also features a dual-tone light grey and black cabin with semi-leather seat upholstery. The only additional comfort and convenience features are cruise control and a cooled glovebox, its safety kit features a 360-degree camera system.
Nissan Magnite Tekna Plus Variant
Over the Tekna variant, the fully loaded Tekna Plus variant features the following equipment:
|
Exterior
|
Interior
|
Infotainment
|
Comfort and Convenience
|
Safety
|
|
|
|
|
While the top-spec Tekna Plus variant includes all the features, it does not offer any additions over the Tekna variant, except for the 4-colour ambient lighting. Changes inside the cabin are also cosmetic, featuring a dual-tone orange and black interior with leather seat upholstery.
Powertrain Specifications
Below are the powertrain specifications of both engine options offered with the 2024 Nissan Magnite
|
Engine
|
1-litre naturally aspirated petrol
|
1-litre turbo-petrol
|
Power
|
72 PS
|
100 PS
|
Torque
|
96 Nm
|
160 Nm (MT), 152 Nm (CVT)
|
Transmission
|
5-speed MT/5-speed AMT
|
5-speed MT/CVT
|
Claimed mileage
|
19.4 kmpl (MT), 19.7 kmpl (AMT)
|
19.9 kmpl (MT), 17.9 kmpl (CVT)
We have also detailed variant-wise engine and colour options offered with the 2024 Nissan Magnite, which you can check out over here.
2024 Nissan Magnite Rivals
The updated Magnite renews its rivalry in the sub-4m SUV segment against cars like the Renault Kiger, Tata Nexon, Hyundai Venue, Kia Sonet and the Mahindra XUV 3XO. It also competes with the sub-4m crossovers like the Maruti Fronx and Toyota Taisor.
Follow the CarDekho WhatsApp channel to get instant updates from the automotive world.
Read More on : Nissan Magnite AMT
0 out of 0 found this helpful