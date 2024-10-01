Check Out The Hyundai Venue Base-spec E Plus Variant In 8 Images

Published On Oct 01, 2024 06:01 PM By Ansh for Hyundai Venue

This recently launched variant is priced at Rs 8.23 lakh (ex-showroom) and is the most affordable variant in the Venue to come with a sunroof

The Hyundai Venue recently got a new Plus variant of the base-spec E trim, called the E Plus.It is the entry-level variant for those looking to buy a Venue with a sunroof. The design, cabin, and powertrain is the same as the base-spec E variant, but for an additional cost, you get this popular feature. If you are looking to buy the Venue E Plus, then you can check it out here in these 8 real-life images.

Exterior

As mentioned above, there are no changes to the design of this variant of the base-spec version. At the front, it gets a chrome grille, halogen headlamps and a black bumper with a silver skid plate.

The profile gets 15-inch steel wheels with black plastic wheel covers, door cladding, black ORVMs and body-coloured door handles.

At the back, it gets LED tail lamps with a reflecting panel in the middle, and the rear bumper gets the same treatment as the front with black plastic elements and a chunky silver skid plate.

Interior

This variant comes with a dual-tone black and whitish grey cabin theme, and this treatment can be seen on the dashboard. The layout is the same as the top-spec variant but it does not get any infotainment system, and misses out on soft touch materials.

The seats here covered in fabric upholstery are also finished in the same dual-tone shade.

Features

The main feature addition in this variant is a single pane sunroof, and over the base-spec E variant, the E Plus also gets map lamps in the front.

Other features include manual AC, front power windows, a semi-digital driver’s display, 6 airbags, ABS with EBD, electronic stability control (ESC), hill start control, rear parking sensors, and ISOFIX child seat anchors.

Powertrain

This variant of the Venue is available only with the 1.2-litre naturally-aspirated petrol engine which makes (83 PS and 114 Nm), and is only available with a 5-speed manual transmission.

Higher variants of the Hyundai SUV also get a 120 PS 1-litre turbo-petrol engine and a 116 PS 1.5-litre diesel engine, with both manual and automatic transmission options.

Price & Rivals

Prices of the Hyundai Venue range from Rs 7.94 lakh to Rs 13.53 lakh, and the E Plus variant is priced at Rs 8.23 lakh. The Venue is a rival to other subcompact SUVs like the Tata Nexon, Kia Sonet, Maruti Brezza, and Mahindra XUV 3XO.

