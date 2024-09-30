Check Out The Upcoming Volkswagen Virtus GT Plus Sport Variant In Our Exclusive Gallery

Published On Sep 30, 2024 06:01 PM By Dipan for Volkswagen Virtus

This variant gets cosmetic upgrades and features a blacked-out grille, bumpers, interior and red ‘GT’ badges

The GT Plus Sport variant concept of the Volkswagen Virtus was showcased in the first half of this year, which carried over the same design of the sedan but featured some blacked-out elements and new badges. Now, the production-spec version was spotted before its launch which gives a clear idea of what this new variant will have to offer. Let us understand the Volkswagen Virtus GT Plus Sport with the help of 11 images:

Exterior

The images show that the Volkswagen Virtus GT Plus Sport variant is finished in a Candy White colour option. However, it might also come with some other colour options available with the regular Virtus.

At the front, the design of the Virtus GT Plus Sport is similar to the regular model but features a blacked-out front grille. The ‘GT’ badging on the grille, which is finished in chrome in the regular GT variants, has been given a red accent in this upcoming GT Plus Sport variant. The chrome strip in the bumper under the fog lights has also been given a gloss black finish.

At the side, the red GT badge is carried onto the front fender and red brake callipers have been retained from the regular GT variants. The 16-inch alloy wheels are blacked-out (like the regular Virtus) and it also features blacked-out ORVMs (outside rearview mirrors) along with black chrome elements on the door handles. The roof, while partially visible in the images, is finished in a Carbon Steel Grey colour.

This upcoming Virtus variant also gets blacked-out LED tail lights and a blacked-out lower bumper. The ‘Virtus’ badging is finished in black and the tailgate also features a red GT badge and a black spoiler.

Interior

The cabin layout is the same as the regular Virtus variants. However, the upcoming GT Plus Sport variant has an all-black cabin theme in contrast to the black and beige theme in the regular Virtus. The red trim spanning the dashboard in the regular variants has been given a gloss-black finish here. The steering wheel sports red accents and red stitching, the same as the Taigun GT Plus Sport variant.

The seats of the Virtus GT Plus Sport, like the regular Virtus variants, come with black leatherette upholstery and red contrast stitching. There are also centre armrests for front and rear passengers and all seats get adjustable headrests.

Rest equipment is the same as the Virtus’ fully loaded variant. It includes a 10.1-inch touchscreen, an 8-inch driver’s display, a single-pane sunroof, wireless phone charger, and ventilated front seats. The cabin also comes with red ambient lighting.

Powertrain Options

Volkswagen has not yet unveiled what powertrain option the Virtus GT Plus Sport will come with. Regular variants of the Volkswagen Virtus Come with the following powertrain options:

Engine 1-litre Turbo-petrol 1.5-litre Turbo-petrol Power 115 PS 150 PS Torque 178 Nm 250 Nm Transmission 6-speed manual, 6-speed AT 6-speed manual, 7-speed DCT*

*DCT = Dual-clutch automatic gearbox

Price and Rivals

Prices of the Volkswagen Virtus range from Rs 10.90 lakh to Rs 19.15 lakh (ex-showroom, pan-India) and the GT Plus Sport variant is expected to carry a premium over the corresponding regular variant. The Virtus takes on the likes of other compact sedans like the Skoda Slavia, Hyundai Verna and the Honda City.

