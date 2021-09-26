Car News That Mattered This Week: Volkswagen Taigun Launched, MG Astor And Tata Punch Interiors Revealed

Modified On Sep 27, 2021 02:08 PM By Tarun for Volkswagen Taigun

This week, we saw the launch of Volkswagen Taigun and Audi E-Tron, along with some important unveils

In the past seven days, we saw the launch of the Taigun and e-Tron electric sedan along with the reveal of the MG Astor, the new-gen Honda BR-V and the Tata Punch’s interior. Read ahead to know the important headlines of the past week:

Volkswagen Taigun Launched

Volkswagen has launched the Taigun compact SUV which will rival the Skoda Kushaq, Hyundai Creta, and Kia Seltos. Moreover, it’s priced very similarly to the Kushaq. Read here to know more about the prices and other details.

Skoda Kushaq Top-End Automatic Variants Get Safer

Skoda has equipped the top-end Style AT and DSG variants of the Kushaq with a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS) and six airbags. Here are all the details.

MG Astor First Impressions Review

Here are our first impressions of the MG Astor compact SUV that’s set to launch in the first week of October.

Tata Punch Interior Revealed

Tata has officially revealed the cabin of the Punch micro SUV ahead of its expected launch next month. Meanwhile, all the details including the engine specs and features of the Punch will be detailed on October 4.

New-gen Honda BR-V Unveiled In Indonesia

Honda has unveiled the new-generation BR-V in Indonesia but is unlikely to head over to India. Here are all the details.

MG Hector Super Variant Discontinued

MG Motor India has discontinued the second-to-base Super trim of the Hector. Check out all the details here.

Audi e-Tron GT Launched

Audi has launched the e-Tron GT and RS e-Tron GT electric luxury sedans with a range of up to 500 kilometres. Here are all the details.

Read More on : Volkswagen Taigun on road price