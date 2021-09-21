Published On Sep 21, 2021 11:46 AM By Tarun for Skoda Kushaq

The Style AT and DSG variants see a price hike of Rs 40,000

The top-spec Style AT and DSG variants now get six airbags and TPMS (tyre pressure monitoring system).

Deliveries will commence by late October.

Features include a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system, connected car technology, electric sunroof, electronic stability control, and rear parking camera.

The Kushaq gets 115PS 1-litre and 150PS 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engines.

The SUV is now priced from Rs 10.49 lakh to Rs 18 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

Skoda has introduced six airbags and tyre pressure monitoring to the automatic variants of the Kushaq’s top-spec Style. The Style 6-speed AT and DSG variants are now priced at Rs 16.20 lakh and Rs 18 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi), respectively.

Deliveries of the updated variants will begin in the latter half of October. In related news, the compact SUV has already booked more than 10,000 units in three months of its launch.

Earlier, the top-end Style was available with six airbags and TPMS, but only for the manual variants. The automatic variants came with dual front airbags and missed out on TPMS. Other features of the Kushaq Style include a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, connected car technology, electric sunroof, cruise control, and ambient lighting. Safety features include a rear parking camera, electronic stability control (ESC), and multi-collision braking.

The Skoda Kushaq is powered by 115PS 1-litre and 150PS 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engines, both paired with a 6-speed manual as standard. While the 1-litre variants get an optional 6-speed AT, the 1.5-litre TSI variants get a 7-speed DSG (dual-clutch automatic).

With these new additions, the compact SUV is now priced from Rs 10.49 lakh to Rs 18 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). It rivals the Maruti Suzuki S-Cross , Hyundai Creta , Kia Seltos , Renault Duster , Nissan Kicks , and the Volkswagen Taigun .

