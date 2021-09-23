Published On Sep 23, 2021 06:51 PM By Tarun for Honda BR-V

The three-row crossover-MPV was discontinued in India last year due to poor sales

Honda has unveiled the new-generation BR-V for the Indonesian market. Just like earlier, it continues to be a seven-seater crossover but now follows a more SUV-ish design. Further, it also gets several additional features and the new City’s petrol engine.

Here are the top 5 takeaways from the new BR-V:

Looks More SUV Than An MPV

The new generation BR-V follows an SUV-ish design language thanks to the boxy stance and upright front and rear profiles. However, the rear profile does put out MPV vibes, especially that previous-BR-V-like quarter class. Overall, the new generation does manage to look bolder than the Mobilio MPV-derived previous-gen model.

A Petrol-Only model

Honda has equipped the BR-V with the fifth-gen City’s 121PS 1.5-litre i-VTEC petrol engine, paired to a CVT. There’s no diesel engine or manual transmission on offer in Indonesia.

Straight Lift of the Amaze’s Cabin

The cabin of the new BR-V is very much identical to the Amaze, as was the case before. The 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system, analogue instrument cluster, AC vents, steering wheel and steering-mounted switches, all are directly borrowed from the Amaze. The AC panel and MID are slightly different and the BR-V additionally packs leather inserts over the dashboard, armrest and door panels.

ADAS Technology

The BR-V gets several driving assist features including lane departure notification, auto high beam, adaptive cruise control, lane-watch camera, road departure mitigation assist, and autonomous emergency braking. These features are similar to those of the upcoming MG Astor and Mahindra XUV700.

However, It’s Not Coming To India

Honda has confirmed that an India-centric SUV, which will possibly rival the Hyundai Creta, is under development and should be launched by 2023. So the new BR-V is highly unlikely to make it to our shores.