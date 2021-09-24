MG Removes The Super Variants From The Hector’s Lineup

Published On Sep 24, 2021 04:20 PM By Rohit for MG Hector

It was offered with both the petrol and diesel engines along with a mild-hybrid setup but missed out on an automatic gearbox

The Super was priced in the range of Rs 14.17 lakh to Rs 16 lakh.

The Shine now becomes the second-to-base trim of the Hector.

The Shine is priced at a premium of Rs 30,000 to Rs 50,000 over the discontinued Super.

Following the Super’s axing, the jump from the base to the second-to-base trim is now over Rs 1 lakh and Rs 1.5 lakh for the petrol and diesel variants respectively.

MG offered the Super trim with features such as cruise control, a 10.4-inch touchscreen unit, and keyless entry.

MG Motor India has discontinued the second-to-base Super trim of the Hector. It was available with both petrol and diesel powertrains, albeit only with the 6-speed manual transmission. That means the SUV is now available in four trims: Style, Shine, Smart, and Sharp.

One of the reasons for the discontinuation of the Super trim could be the recent introduction of the new mid-spec Shine. While the Super trim also came with the 48V mild-hybrid setup, it missed out on an automatic gearbox. On the other hand, the Shine trim gets the CVT but there’s no mild-hybrid option on offer. The Shine trim is priced at a premium of Rs 30,000 to Rs 50,000 over the now discontinued Super, which adds features such as keyless entry using smart key, chrome-finished door handles, push-button start/stop, an electric sunroof, a telescopic steering, and electronic parking brake with auto-hold.

Following the Super trim’s discontinuation, buyers will have to shell out over Rs 1 lakh and Rs 1.5 lakh for moving from the base-spec Style to the Shine variant in the petrol and diesel lineups respectively. Also, if you wish to buy the mild-hybrid equipped variant, the second-from top Smart trim, priced at Rs 16.38 lakh, now becomes the entry-level variant. For comparison, the Super with the mild-hybrid tech was priced at Rs 15 lakh.

The Super trim was available since the Hector was launched in India in 2019. As stated above, it came with both the 1.5-litre petrol (143PS/250Nm) and 2-litre diesel engine (170PS/350Nm) options. MG also offers the petrol engine with an optional 6-speed DCT (dual-clutch automatic) or a CVT gearbox on select variants of the SUV.

Feature highlights of the Super trim were a 10.4-inch touchscreen infotainment unit, cruise control, keyless entry, and LED lighting. Safety features included front and rear parking sensors, dual front airbags, and a rear parking camera.

MG has priced the Hector between Rs 13.50 lakh and Rs 19.36 lakh. The Hector goes up against the likes of the Tata Harrier, Jeep Compass, Mahindra XUV700, and higher variants of the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Skoda Kushaq, and Volkswagen Taigun.

