Volkswagen Taigun Launched At Rs 10.49 Lakh, To Rival Hyundai Creta, Skoda Kushaq And Kia Seltos

Modified On Sep 23, 2021 01:10 PM By Tarun for Volkswagen Taigun

The compact SUV shares its underpinnings and powertrain options with the Kushaq, but it is styled differently

  • VW Taigun is available in two series: Dynamic and Performance Line

  • The Dynamic line consists of Comfortline, Highline And Topline trims, while the Performance Line includes GT and GT Plus. 

  • It features a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system, connected car technology, a digital instrument cluster, ventilated seats, and an electric sunroof. 

  • Safety is covered by up to six airbags, electronic differential locking, electronic stability control, a rear parking camera, and multi-collision braking. 

  • Powered by 115PS 1-litre and 150PS 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engines

  • A 6-speed manual is standard, with an optional 6-speed AT (for the 1-litre engine) and 7-speed DSG (1.5-litre). 

Volkswagen has launched the Taigun at Rs 10.49 lakh (introductory prices ex-showroom Delhi). It is the seventh compact SUV on sale in India right now. Here are its variant-wise prices: 

Variant

Comfortline

Highline

Topline

GT

GT Plus

1-litre turbo-manual

Rs 10.50 lakh

Rs 12.80 lakh

Rs 14.57 lakh

-

-

1-litre turbo-automatic

-

Rs 14.10 lakh

Rs 15.91 lakh

-

-

1.5-litre turbo-manual

-

-

-

Rs 15 lakh

-

1.5-litre turbo-DSG

-

-

-

-

Rs 17.50 lakh

The Taigun is based on the MQB-A0 IN platform, sharing its underpinnings, engines, and transmission options with the Skoda Kushaq. That said, the two offerings have distinct design elements, of course.

The Taigun’s cabin is finished in dual-tone black and ivory shade with brushed silver inserts on the dashboard, steering wheel, and door handles. It features a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system, connected car technology, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, an 8-inch digital instrument cluster, red ambient lighting, ventilated seats, an electric sunroof, wireless charging, cruise control, rear AC vents, LED headlamps and tail lamps. 

Passenger safety will be taken care of by up to six airbags, ABS with EBD, a rear parking camera, electronic stability control, hill hold control, tyre pressure monitoring system, electronic differential locking, and traction control. 

Engines

1-litre turbo-petrol

1.5-litre turbo-petrol

Power

115PS

150PS

Torque

175Nm

250Nm

Transmission Options

6-speed manual/AT

6-speed manual/7-speed DSG

Fuel economy

18.10kmpl/16.44kmpl

18.47kmpl/17.88kmpl

The 1.5-litre engine gets Active Cylinder Tech (ACT), which can shut down two (of its four cylinders) under minimum stress to maximise fuel efficiency. That’s why its manual and automatic variants are more fuel-efficient than the smaller 1-litre engine.

The Taigun is available in five colours: Curcuma Yellow, Wild Cherry Red, Candy White, Reflex Silver, and Carbon Steel Grey. 

It gets a standard warranty of 4 years/1 lakh kilometres, which can be extended up to 7 years. The Volkswagen Taigun rivals the Hyundai CretaKia SeltosNissan KicksRenault DusterSkoda KushaqMG Astor, and Maruti Suzuki S-Cross. The price range also puts it at par with the Tata Harrier, Mahindra XUV700 and MG Hector. 

Read More on : Taigun on road price

