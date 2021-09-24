Volkswagen Taigun vs Its Rivals: We Analyse The Prices

Modified On Sep 24, 2021 11:45 AM By Dhruv for Volkswagen Taigun

The Taigun will take on the Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos among many others in the segment

The Volkswagen Taigun is the most recent entrant into the compact SUV space, and with that, we now have the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos and the Skoda Kushaq competing in this space. The aggressively priced mid-size SUVs like the Mahindra XUV700 and MG Hector are also positioned in the same price band.

To find out how the prices of all these SUVs compare to one another, we are doing a price analysis. To keep things fair, we are only taking the petrol variants of all SUVs, as diesel-buyers will not have the option of picking the Taigun or the Kushaq.

Volkswagen Taigun Skoda Kushaq Hyundai Creta Kia Seltos MG Hector Mahindra XUV700* 1.5 E - Rs 10.16 lakh 1.5 HTE - Rs 9.95 lakh 1.0 Comfortline - Rs 10.50 lakh 1.0 TSI Active - 10.50 lakh 1.5 EX - Rs 11.13 lakh 1.5 HTK - Rs 10.84 lakh 1.5 HTK Plus - Rs 11.89 lakh 2.0 MX - Rs 11.99 lakh 1.0 TSI Highline - Rs 12.80 lakh 1.0 TSI Ambition - Rs 12.80 lakh 1.5 S - Rs 12.36 lakh 1.5 HTK Plus iMT - Rs 12.29 lakh 1.5 SX (Executive) - Rs 13.34 lakh 1.5 HTX - Rs 13.75 lakh 1.5 Style - Rs 13.49 lakh 1.0 TSI Highline AT - Rs 14.10 lakh 1.0 TSI Ambition AT - Rs 14.20 lakh 1.5 SX - Rs 14.13 lakh 2.0 AX3 - Rs 13.99 lakh 1.0 TSI Topline - Rs 14.67 lakh 1.0 TSI Style - Rs 14.60 lakh 1.5 HTX CVT# - Rs 14.75 lakh 1.5 Shine - Rs 14.51 lakh 1.5 TSI GT - Rs 15 lakh 2.0 AX5 - Rs 14.99 lakh 1.0 TSI Topline AT - Rs 15.91 lakh 1.0 TSI Style AT - Rs 16.20 lakh 1.5 SX CVT - Rs 15.61 lakh 1.4 Turbo GTX (O) - Rs 15.45 lakh 1.5 Shine DCT - Rs 15.71 lakh 1.5 TSI Style - Rs 16.20 lakh 1.5 SX (O) CVT - Rs 16.82 lakh 1.4 Turbo GTX Plus - Rs 16.75 lakh 1.5 Smart (Hybrid) - Rs 16.37 lakh 1.4 Turbo SX DCT - Rs 16.83 lakh 1.5 TSI GT Plus DCT*** - Rs 17.50 lakh 1.5 TSI Style DCT - Rs 18 lakh 1.4 Turbo SX (O) DCT - Rs 17.87 lakh 1.4 Turbo GTX Plus DCT - Rs 17.54 lakh 1.5 Smart DCT/CVT - Rs 16.99 lakh 1.4 Turbo X Line DCT - Rs 17.79 lakh 1.5 Sharp (Hybrid) - Rs 17.69 lakh 1.5 Sharp DCT/CVT - Rs 18.69 lakh

* The XUV700’s prices are only here for reference, and haven’t been used for any active comparison, as we only have prices of select entry-level petrol manual variants.

** AT - Automatic transmission

# CVT - Continuously Variable Transmission

*** DCT - Dual-clutch automatic

Takeaways

The Kia Seltos is the least expensive manual transmission offering when it comes to both non-turbo and turbo offerings. The Volkswagen Taigun and Skoda Kushaq hold this mantle among the turbo-petrol offerings, although it is the smaller 1.0 TSI engine, and not the larger 1.5 TSI.

The Volkswagen Taigun is the least expensive automatic offering in the above group, with the Skoda Kushaq following closely in second spot. The bigger Hector on the other hand is the most expensive, when it comes to entry-level automatic variants, followed closely by the Creta.

As far as the most expensive offerings are concerned, the Hector again takes that award by having the most expensive manual and automatic transmission top-spec variants. The Hector's bigger size is also partly responsible for this higher price tag.

The Volkswagen Taigun is very similarly priced to the Kushaq, despite it being a slightly more premium option in the VW and Skoda lineup. This is because the prices of the Taigun are currently introductory, and are expected to go up in the coming time.

The Tata Harrier is another offering in a similar price range (Rs 14.40 lakh to Rs 21.09 lakh) but it is a diesel only model.

The prices of the XUV700 given above are only for a few models. The prices of the entire lineup will be revealed in October, and it will also be available with a diesel engine, as well as AWD.

The Hector can be had with a CVT or a DCT (dual clutch) in respect to the AT models, and the price of both are the same.

Read More on : Volkswagen Taigun on road price