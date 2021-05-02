Car News That Mattered This Week: New Kia 7-Seater SUV Expected In 2022, Hyundai Alcazar Launch Delayed, Updated Kia Seltos And Sonet Launched And More

Modified On May 02, 2021 03:23 PM By Tarun for Hyundai Alcazar

This week we saw two important launches being delayed due to the COVID-19 situation, the launch of the updated Seltos and Sonet, and a few other announcements. Here’s a compilation of all the big headlines from the last seven days:

Pratap Bose Steps Down As Tata’s Design Head

The man who transformed Tata’s design language over the years has stepped down from his position. His premium design was first seen on the Tata Tiago. Here’s everything you need to know.

New Generation Kia Carnival Launch Details Out

Kia is considering the launch of the new-generation Carnival MPV in India, most likely in 2022. The updated model will sport a fresh design language with multiple feature upgrades. Head here for all the details.

Updated Kia Seltos And Sonet Launched

Kia has launched the Sonet and Seltos with some new features, a new logo and variant rejig. The prices have also been hiked for both the SUVs, depending on the variant. Here are all the changes and the new price list of the Seltos and Sonet.

Kia Planning A 7-Seater SUV?

At a recent media event, Kia disclosed that it will be bringing a new model by early-2022. We are expecting it to be the 7-seater version of the Seltos, following in the footsteps of the Hyundai Alcazar. Check out this story for details.

Four Launches Delayed Due To COVID-19

Hyundai Alcazar - The 7-seater version of the Creta was expected to be launched in the first week of May, but it has been delayed. The revised timeline should be announced soon.

Volkswagen Tiguan Facelift - The facelifted VW Tiguan, which was earlier expected in May, will now arrive a month later.

Hyundai Prices Hiked

Hyundai has hiked the prices of its entire lineup by up to Rs 34,000 depending on the model. The Tucson sees the highest increment, while the Aura and i20 diesel variants get a nominal hike. Head here for the revised prices.

Mercedes Benz EQS Listed On The Indian Website

Mercedes has listed the EQS a.k.a the electric S-Class sedan on its Indian website. While we are expecting it to launch in 2022, the manufacturer has confirmed it will depend on market feasibility. Read this story for more on this development.

